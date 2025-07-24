Roundhill Investments Launches Five Additional WeeklyPay ETFs

  Roundhill WeeklyPay™ ETFs are designed to deliver weekly distributions while targeting enhanced weekly returns linked to investors' favorite stocks.  

 

Roundhill Investments, an ETF sponsor focused on innovative financial products, is pleased to announce the launch of five new WeeklyPay ™ ETFs, which begin trading on Cboe BZX today.

 
 

  Introducing Five New WeeklyPay™ ETFs 

 
 

Today's launch expands the Roundhill WeeklyPay ETF suite to fifteen funds, encompassing fifteen underlying stocks: AAPL, AMD, AMZN, AVGO, BRK/B, COIN, GOOGL, HOOD, META, MSFT, MSTR, NFLX, NVDA, PLTR, and TSLA.

 

To explore the WeeklyPay ETF full lineup, please visit:   https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/weeklypay-etfs   

 

  About Roundhill Investments:  

 

Founded in 2018, Roundhill Investments is an SEC-registered investment advisor focused on innovative exchange-traded funds. Roundhill's suite of ETFs offers distinct and differentiated exposures across thematic equity, options income, and trading vehicles. Roundhill offers a depth of ETF knowledge and experience, as the team has collectively launched more than 100+ ETFs including several first-to-market products. To learn more about the company, please visit roundhillinvestments.com.

 

  Investors should consider the investment objectives, risks, charges, and expenses carefully before investing. For a prospectus or summary prospectus, if available, with this and other information about the Fund, please call 1-855-561-5728 or visit our website at   https://www.roundhillinvestments.com/etf/   . Read the prospectus or summary prospectus carefully before investing.  

 

The Funds are not suitable for all investors. They are only suitable for knowledgeable investors who understand how the Funds operate and for those investors who actively monitor and manage their investments. Investors who do not understand a Fund's strategy and the returns that it seeks to provide, or do not intend to actively monitor and manage their investment in a Fund, should not invest in a Fund.  

 

  There is no assurance that a Fund will achieve its weekly leveraged investment objective. Additionally, an investment in a Fund could lose money, including the full principal value of his/her investment within a single week. An investor for whom these stipulations are not acceptable should not invest in a Fund.   

 

  There is no guarantee that these Funds will successfully provide returns that correspond to approximately 1.2 times (120%) the calendar week total return of the stocks they track.  

 

  The Funds will provide exposure to the weekly total returns of the stocks they track. Accordingly, the Funds are not an appropriate investment for investors seeking exposure to the daily total return of the stocks they track.  

 

The Funds are classified as "non-diversified" under the Investment Company Act of 1940 (the "1940 Act").

 

   It is critical that investors understand the following:   

 
  1. An investment in the Fund is not an investment in the underlying stock.
    2.  
  2. Each Fund's strategy is subject to all potential losses of the tracked stock. If the tracked stock shares decrease in value, the Fund may lose all of its value if shares of the tracked stock decrease by 83.33 percent over the course of any calendar week.
    3.  

  Issuer Specific Risks. Issuer-specific attributes may cause an investment held by the Fund to be more volatile than the market generally. The value of an individual security or particular type of security may be more volatile than the market as a whole and may perform differently from the value of the market as a whole.

 

  Derivatives Risk. The use of derivative instruments involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities and other traditional investments.

 

  Distribution Tax Risk. The Fund currently expects to make distributions on a weekly basis. Such frequent distributions may expose investors to increased tax liabilities. However, these distributions may exceed the Fund's income and gains for the Fund's taxable year. Distributions in excess of the Fund's current and accumulated earnings and profits will be treated as a return of capital. A return of capital distribution generally will not be taxable but will reduce the shareholder's cost basis and will result in a higher capital gain or lower capital loss when those Fund Shares on which the distribution was received are sold. Once a Fund shareholder's cost basis is reduced to zero, further distributions will be treated as capital gain if the Fund shareholder holds Fund Shares as capital assets.

 

  Leverage Risk. The Fund obtains investment exposure in excess of its net assets by utilizing leverage and may lose more money in market conditions that are adverse to its investment objective than a fund that does not utilize leverage. An investment in the Fund is exposed to the risk that a decline in the weekly performance of shares of the security indicated by the Fund's name will be magnified.

 

  Swap Agreements Risk. The Fund will utilize swap agreements to derive its exposure to shares of the security indicated by the Fund's name. Swap agreements may involve greater risks than direct investment in securities as they may be leveraged and are subject to credit risk, counterparty risk and valuation risk. A swap agreement could result in losses if the underlying reference or asset does not perform as anticipated. In addition, many swaps trade over-the-counter and may be considered illiquid. It may not be possible for the Fund to liquidate a swap position at an advantageous time or price, which may result in significant losses.

 

  FLEX Options Risk. Trading FLEX Options involves risks different from, or possibly greater than, the risks associated with investing directly in securities. The Fund may experience losses from specific FLEX Option positions and certain FLEX Option positions may expire worthless. The FLEX Options are listed on an exchange; however, no one can guarantee that a liquid secondary trading market will exist for the FLEX Options.

 

  Concentration Risk. The Fund is susceptible to an increased risk of loss, including losses due to adverse events that affect the Fund's investments more than the market as a whole, to the extent that the Fund's investments are concentrated in investments that provide exposure to of the security indicated by the Fund's name and the industry to which it is assigned.

 

  Active Management Risk. The Fund is actively-managed and its performance reflects investment decisions that the Adviser and/or Sub-Adviser makes for the Fund. Such judgments about the Fund's investments may prove to be incorrect. If the investments selected and the strategies employed by the Fund fail to produce the intended results, the Fund could underperform as compared to other funds with similar investment objectives and/or strategies, or could have negative returns.

 

  New Fund Risk. The Fund is new and has a limited operating history.

 

  Non-Diversification Risk. As a "non-diversified" fund, the Fund may hold a smaller number of portfolio securities than many other funds.

 

Roundhill Financial Inc. serves as the investment advisor. The Funds are distributed by Foreside Fund Services, LLC which is not affiliated with Roundhill Financial Inc., U.S. Bank, or any of their affiliates.

 
 

