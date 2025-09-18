Roche achieves first CLIA 'Moderate Complexity' categorization for Ionify® 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D total test

  • First mass spectrometry-based test system for total 25-Hydroxyvitamin D to receive CLIA 'Moderate Complexity' designation in the U.S.
  • Expands access to advanced testing with a fully automated, standardized workflow on the cobas® i 601 analyzer
  • Marks an important step in broadening the clinical utility of mass spectrometry testing across routine labs

- Roche (SIX: RO, ROG; OTCQX: RHHBY) announced today that the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) has categorized its Ionify® 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D total assay as "Moderate Complexity" under the Clinical Laboratory Improvement Amendments of 1988 (CLIA). This represents the first time a mass spectrometry-based test has achieved this designation, opening access to a broader range of clinical laboratories.

The assay runs on Roche's cobas® i 601 analyzer, part of the cobas® Mass Spec solution. By combining mass spectrometry's sensitivity and specificity with a standardized, easy-to-use workflow, the cobas® Mass Spec solution streamlines complex testing and reduces variability across labs. Traditionally, these tests have been confined to highly specialized labs due to complex workflows and the need for expert operators.

"Achieving this level of automation for a mass spectrometry assay is a breakthrough for routine diagnostics," said Brad Moore , President and CEO, Roche Diagnostics North America. "It will allow more labs to deliver highly accurate results efficiently, helping clinicians make better-informed decisions and ultimately improving patient care."

The Ionify 25-Hydroxy Vitamin D total assay is the first in Roche's planned U.S. pipeline for the cobas® Mass Spec solution. Roche already offers a broad menu of mass spectrometry assays in countries accepting the CE mark, with additional launches anticipated globally.

Roche's proprietary chemistry enables scalable automation with a workflow that is faster, more reproducible and more environmentally sustainable than conventional mass spectrometry methods. This reduces variability across labs and helps minimize the need for outsourcing advanced testing.

For more information, please visit go.roche.com/USMassSpec or visit Roche's booth at the upcoming Mass Spectrometry & Advances in the Clinical Lab (MSACL) Conference in Montreal, Canada , from September 21-26, 2025 .

About Roche
Founded in 1896 in Basel, Switzerland , as one of the first industrial manufacturers of branded medicines, Roche has grown into the world's largest biotechnology company and the global leader in in-vitro diagnostics. The company pursues scientific excellence to discover and develop medicines and diagnostics for improving and saving the lives of people around the world. We are a pioneer in personalized healthcare and want to further transform how healthcare is delivered to have an even greater impact. To provide the best care for each person we partner with many stakeholders and combine our strengths in Diagnostics and Pharma with data insights from the clinical practice.

For over 125 years, sustainability has been an integral part of Roche's business. As a science-driven company, our greatest contribution to society is developing innovative medicines and diagnostics that help people live healthier lives. Roche is committed to the Science Based Targets initiative and the Sustainable Markets Initiative to achieve net zero by 2045.

Genentech, in the United States , is a wholly owned member of the Roche Group. Roche is the majority shareholder in Chugai Pharmaceutical, Japan .

For more information, please visit www.roche.com .

All trademarks used or mentioned in this release are protected by law.

For Further Information

Roche Diagnostics U.S. Media Relations
us.mediarelations@roche.com

Amy Lynn
1-317-750-7811
amy.lynn@roche.com

Jen Dial
1-463-867-0232
jen.dial@roche.com

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/roche-achieves-first-clia-moderate-complexity-categorization-for-ionify-25-hydroxy-vitamin-d-total-test-302560561.html

SOURCE Roche Diagnostics

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Roche HoldingRHHBYOTCQX:RHHBYSWX:ROG
RHHBY
The Conversation (0)
Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

Five-year Data for Genentech's Evrysdi Show the Majority of Treated Children With a Severe Form of Spinal Muscular Atrophy Achieved or Maintained the Ability to Sit, Stand or Walk

- After 5 years of treatment, 91% of children were alive — without treatment, children with Type 1 SMA would not be expected to live past 2 years of age -

- 96% of Evrysdi-treated children could swallow, 80% could feed without a feeding tube and 59% could sit without support for at least 30 seconds -

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Priority Review to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer With a PIK3CA Mutation

Priority Review recognizes the best-in-class potential of the inavolisib-based regimen for patients in urgent need of new treatment options –

– Additional analyses of INAVO120 will be presented in an oral abstract session at the 2024 American Society of Clinical Oncology Annual Meeting –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

Roche and Hitachi High-Tech extend their 46-year partnership, paving the way for further breakthroughs in diagnostic testing

  • Renewed partnership combines best in class engineering capabilities with cutting edge science to accelerate the availability of new solutions for customers and patients worldwide
  • Upcoming launches of the new cobas ® c703 & ISE neo units and cobas ® Mass Spec solution are testament to the partnership's dedication to continued innovation
  • The new 10-year contract will focus on strengthening the partnership for continued transformative innovation for patients

Roche announced today that Hitachi High-Tech and Roche have extended their partnership, committing to at least 10 years of additional collaboration. Bringing together the companies' expertise and track record in diagnostics innovation, engineering and manufacturing, the renewed contract further strengthens the two companies' long lasting partnership.

Together, the companies have delivered significant innovations that paved the way for industry-leading in-vitro diagnostic solutions. From revolutionising the clinical lab with the world's first multi-channel analyser, to the automation of immunology, the collaboration has led to groundbreaking innovations that have enabled labs and healthcare systems to overcome delivery challenges and get patients the care they need.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

FDA Grants Breakthrough Therapy Designation to Genentech's Inavolisib for Advanced Hormone Receptor-Positive, HER2-Negative Breast Cancer with a PIK3CA Mutation

The designation is based on Phase III INAVO120 results, showing the inavolisib-based regimen more than doubled progression-free survival compared with palbociclib and fulvestrant alone in the first-line setting –

– Approximately 40% of people with HR-positive breast cancer have a PIK3CA mutation and often face poorer prognosis and resistance to endocrine treatment –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Genentech Reports Positive Phase Ib Results for Its Dual GLP-1/GIP Receptor Agonist CT-388 in People With Obesity

Over 24 weeks, a once-weekly subcutaneous injection of CT-388 achieved a clinically meaningful and statistically significant mean placebo-adjusted weight loss of 18.8% (p

– At week 24, 100% of CT-388 treated participants achieved >5% weight loss, 70% achieved >15% and 45% achieved >20% weight loss –

News Provided by Business Wire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

Related News

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Base Metals Investing

Osisko Gaspé Expansion Hole Intersects 133.7 Metres Averaging 1.04% Cu

rare earth investing

Successful Heavily Supported Placement to Raise $25.1 Million

uranium investing

Lo Herma Hydrogeology Testing & Resource Expansion Drilling

Gold Investing

Zeus Resources: Unlocking Morocco’s High-grade Antimony in a Tightening Supply Market