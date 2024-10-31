Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Videos
Companies
Press Releases
Top Stocks
Top Resource Stocks
Top Tech Stocks
Top Life Science Stocks
Private Placements
Trending
Trending Articles

How Would a New BRICS Currency Affect the US Dollar? (Updated 2024)

Trump vs. Harris: How Could the US Election Affect the Gold Price?

Could the Silver Price Really Hit $100 per Ounce? (Updated 2024)

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold (Updated 2024)

10 Top Oil-producing Countries (Updated 2024)

How Will the US Election Affect the Crypto Industry?

7 Biggest Lithium-mining Companies in 2024

What Was the Highest Price for Gold? (Updated 2024)

Should You Invest in Silver Bullion? (Updated 2024)

Trending Press Releases

MOU Signed with Volkov Geology

Alta Mesa Passes Key Milestone in Uranium Production Ramp-Up

New Exceptionally High-Grade Gold Intersections from Infill Drilling at Crown Prince

Horizon Minerals Limited and Poseidon Merging to Create Mid Cap Producer

Grid Battery Metals Update - Drilling Completed on its Clayton Valley Lithium Project

Dore Copper Mining: Copper-Gold Exploration in the Chibougamau area of Québec, Canada

More Press Releases
Trending Companies

Controlled Thermal Resources

Red Metal Resources

RMES:CC

Falco Resources

FPC:CC

Brunswick Exploration

BRW:TCM
More Companies
Trending Reports

2024 Copper Outlook Report

2024 Lithium Market Outlook

2024 Gold Outlook Report

2024 AI Market Outlook Report

More Outlook Reports
Resource
Resource
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Tech
Tech
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Life Science
Life Science
Popular Lists
Investing Ideas
Outlook Reports
Investing Guides
Gold Price
Silver Price
Copper Price
Oil Price
Uranium
Artificial Intelligence
Industrial Metals

Argyle Shares Pilot Plant Update, Prepares for Silica Exploration at Matapedia

The company's pilot processing facility has been upgraded with a ball mill, a sieving machine and a hydraulic shaking table, each designed to enhance the processing of silica samples.

Man using magnifying glass to look at paper.
Tiko Aramyan / Shutterstock

Argyle Resources (CSE:ARGL,OTCQB:ARLYF) released an update about its pilot processing facility in St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Québec, as it prepares for exploration at its Matapedia silica project.

The facility is located near the company's silica properties in the province, as well as the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) campus. INRS is one of Argyle's research partners.

According to the company, the pilot processing facility has undergone minimal upgrades, focusing on the assembly of three essential pieces of equipment provided by INRS. The three pieces are a ball mill, a sieving machine and a hydraulic shaking table, each of which has been designed to enhance the processing of silica samples.

The ball mill is designed for energy efficiency, and will be used for crushing and grinding quartzite blocks to create silica sands, allowing for reductions in particle size, as well as more consistent distribution of particle sizes. These are critical factors for industries relying on high-purity silica, including photovoltaics and semiconductor manufacturing.

The sieving machine is crucial for analyzing particle size distribution, a key aspect in determining the quality and potential applications of silica derived from the Matapedia project.

This equipment will enable INRS geologists and material scientists to optimize milling processes, establish granulochemical curves and ensure quality control throughout the production process.

Lastly, the hydraulic shaking table will enhance processing capabilities by separating silica particles based on their specific gravity and hydrodynamic behavior in water. This method facilitates the concentration of high-purity silica by effectively removing unwanted minerals and contaminants, thereby improving the overall quality of the final product.

Argyle CEO Jeff Stevens said that the readiness of equipment coincides with the planned restart of exploration activities at the Matapedia project in November. The primary goal of this newly assembled equipment is to process grab samples and larger bulk samples from identified quartzite silica outcrops at Argyle's properties.

The initial focus will be on extracting 200 kilograms of bulk samples from the Matapedia project, which will undergo crushing, grinding and pulverizing to produce high-grade metallurgical silica. This process is scheduled to commence in the first week of November following a temporary access restriction due to the annual hunting season in the region.

The resulting high-purity silica will be analyzed at INRS laboratories to evaluate its suitability for various industrial applications, including solar panel production and semiconductor chip manufacturing.

The analysis will inform further research and development efforts to optimize Argyle’s silica solutions.

Don't forget to follow us @INN_Resource for real-time updates!

Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.

From Your Site Articles
Related Articles Around the Web
CSE:ARGL
industrial metals stockscse stocksindustrial metals investingIndustrial Metals Investing
https://x.com/giannliguid
https://www.linkedin.com/in/giannliguid/

The Beginner’s Guide to Investing in the Resource Sector

Ready to invest in the resource sector? Our beginner's guide makes it simple to get started.

Download your investing guide today.

Learn About Exciting Investing Opportunities in the Resource Sector

Your Newsletter Preferences

The Conversation (0)
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Latest News

More News
×
Giann Liguid

Giann Liguid

Writer

Giann Liguid is a graduate of Ateneo De Manila University with an AB in Interdisciplinary Studies. With a diverse writing background, Giann has written content for the security, food and business industries. He also has expertise in both the public and private sectors, having worked in the government specializing in local government units and administrative dynamics. When he is not chasing the next market headline, Giann can most likely be found thrift shopping for his dogs.

Full Bio

Follow

Learn about our editorial policies.