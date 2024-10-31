- AustraliaNorth AmericaWorld
Argyle Shares Pilot Plant Update, Prepares for Silica Exploration at Matapedia
The company's pilot processing facility has been upgraded with a ball mill, a sieving machine and a hydraulic shaking table, each designed to enhance the processing of silica samples.
Argyle Resources (CSE:ARGL,OTCQB:ARLYF) released an update about its pilot processing facility in St-Lambert-de-Lauzon, Québec, as it prepares for exploration at its Matapedia silica project.
The facility is located near the company's silica properties in the province, as well as the Institut National de la Recherche Scientifique (INRS) campus. INRS is one of Argyle's research partners.
According to the company, the pilot processing facility has undergone minimal upgrades, focusing on the assembly of three essential pieces of equipment provided by INRS. The three pieces are a ball mill, a sieving machine and a hydraulic shaking table, each of which has been designed to enhance the processing of silica samples.
The ball mill is designed for energy efficiency, and will be used for crushing and grinding quartzite blocks to create silica sands, allowing for reductions in particle size, as well as more consistent distribution of particle sizes. These are critical factors for industries relying on high-purity silica, including photovoltaics and semiconductor manufacturing.
The sieving machine is crucial for analyzing particle size distribution, a key aspect in determining the quality and potential applications of silica derived from the Matapedia project.
This equipment will enable INRS geologists and material scientists to optimize milling processes, establish granulochemical curves and ensure quality control throughout the production process.
Lastly, the hydraulic shaking table will enhance processing capabilities by separating silica particles based on their specific gravity and hydrodynamic behavior in water. This method facilitates the concentration of high-purity silica by effectively removing unwanted minerals and contaminants, thereby improving the overall quality of the final product.
Argyle CEO Jeff Stevens said that the readiness of equipment coincides with the planned restart of exploration activities at the Matapedia project in November. The primary goal of this newly assembled equipment is to process grab samples and larger bulk samples from identified quartzite silica outcrops at Argyle's properties.
The initial focus will be on extracting 200 kilograms of bulk samples from the Matapedia project, which will undergo crushing, grinding and pulverizing to produce high-grade metallurgical silica. This process is scheduled to commence in the first week of November following a temporary access restriction due to the annual hunting season in the region.
The resulting high-purity silica will be analyzed at INRS laboratories to evaluate its suitability for various industrial applications, including solar panel production and semiconductor chip manufacturing.
The analysis will inform further research and development efforts to optimize Argyle’s silica solutions.
Securities Disclosure: I, Giann Liguid, hold no direct investment interest in any company mentioned in this article.
