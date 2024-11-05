Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Red Metal Resources Expands Land Position in Natural Hydrogen District, Quebec

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has acquired a 100% interest in four additional mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent expansion claims staking and in the area of its expansion of its natural renewable hydrogen discovery (See QIMC news dated October 3rd 2024).

The Company's four new claims are located to the North of QIMC's announced 11 km expansion of natural renewable hydrogen discovery. Recent soil gas measurements from QIMC's Line 13 recorded at 594, 543, and 463 ppm, are the highest levels detected outside of those previously reported from Line 7 on September 4th, 2024, press release. These new high readings by QIMC, located 11 km northwest of the 1,000 ppm samples collected on Line 7, highlight the district hydrogen-rich zone across the Ville Marie property.

This news release contains information about adjacent properties on which the Company has no right to explore or mine. Investors are cautioned that mineral deposits on adjacent properties are not indicative of mineral deposits on the Company's properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228897_79798792244209e9_001.jpg

Fig 1. Location of new RMES claims

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/4932/228897_79798792244209e9_001full.jpg

Red Metal has now acquired 100% interest in four separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications and is currently reviewing regional geological data to assist in the evaluation of potential additional acquisitions in the immediate area as well as the formulation of an initial exploration plan with further details to be provided in due course.

Red Metal Resources President and CEO, Caitlin Jeffs, stated,"We are aggressively expanding our geological footprint in this emerging natural hydrogen district and are actively evaluating additional acquisitions in the area. Recent natural hydrogen discoveries demonstrate the rich potential and uniqueness of this region and strategically positions Red Metal amongst first movers of sustainable energy solutions through renewable natural hydrogen. Red Metal is actively planning an initial exploration program directly next to QIMC's recent hydrogen discovery. This new property represents an exciting opportunity to expand our clean energy portfolio as we continue to advance our Carrizal Copper/Gold/Cobalt property in the Coastal Cordillera, Chile."

Red Metal's claim blocks now consist of four separate packages, covering 23 cells and totaling over 1,300 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen-in-soil sample discovery. These claim blocks are contiguous on three sides to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. and cover possible extensions in multiple directions. To date, 15 of the 23 cells have been approved by the Quebec Ministry of Natural Resources and Forests.

Terms of the Agreement

Under the terms of the Agreement to acquire a 100% interest in four mineral claims, Company has agreed to pay CA$5,000. No royalty is to be paid out of any potential future revenue. The Company's acquisition of the Property remains subject to customary conditions of closing, including the approval of the Canadian Securities Exchange (if required).

About Red Metal Resources Ltd.

Red Metal Resources is a mineral exploration company focused on growth through acquiring, exploring and developing clean energy and strategic minerals projects. The Company's current portfolio include the 100% owned Ville Marie claims in Quebec, Canada as well as Company's Chilean projects which are located in the prolific Candelaria iron oxide copper-gold (IOCG) belt of Chile's coastal Cordillera. Red Metal is quoted on the Canadian Securities Exchange under the symbol RMES, on OTC Link alternative trading system on the OTC Pink marketplace under the symbol RMESF and on the Frankfurt Stock Exchange under the symbol I660.

For more information, visit www.redmetalresources.com

Contact:
Red Metal Resources Ltd.
Caitlin Jeffs, President & CEO
1-866-907-5403
invest@redmetalresources.com
www.redmetalresources.com

Neither the Canadian Securities Exchange nor the Market Regulator (as that term is defined in the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Forward-Looking Statements - All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Red Metal provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to the ability to raise adequate financing, receipt of required approvals, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Red Metal's public filings under its SEDAR+ profile at www.sedarplus.ca. Although Red Metal has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Red Metal disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/228897

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Provides Corporate Update and Announces Financing

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to provide a corporate update and announce a financing.

Red Metal has executed a Definitive Agreement on claims in Quebec, see news release dated October 30, 2024, and Company views these claims as a foundation. Red Metal intends to expand and grow the mineral claims that are within the Timiskaming Graben Formation near the town of Ville Marie. Meanwhile, the Company will look to continue its work on its flagship post discovery copper project in Chile.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Executes Definitive Agreement to Acquire 100% Interest in Mineral Claims Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has completed due diligence and executed a Definitive Agreement (the "Agreement") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims and mineral claim applications directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiscaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

Red Metal Resources Plans Hydrogen Exploration Program Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery in Quebec and Announces Engagement of Marketing Firm

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC PINK: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has started planning for an initial Hydrogen exploration program on its recently announced mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th, 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie, Quebec, located between two major mining cities and is accessible by road (Route 101).

Red Metal's due diligence, initial exploration, and field work could include but not limited to:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Signs LOI to Acquire Mineral Claim Package in Ville Marie, Quebec, Contiguous to Recent Hydrogen Discovery

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") is pleased to announce it has entered into an Letter of Intent (the "LOI") with an arm's length vendor to acquire a 100% interest in three separate packages of mineral claims directly contiguous to Quebec Innovative Materials Corp. ("QIMC") recent Hydrogen sample discovery of over 1,000 ppm, announced on September 4th 2024. These mineral claim blocks are located within the Timiskaming Graben formation approximately 15 km north of the town of Ville Marie and accessible by road (Route 101).

These claim blocks consist of three separate packages, covering 19 cells and totaling over 1,100 hectares to the North, Northeast and the Southwest of QIMC's Hydrogen sample discoveries. These claim blocks exhibit close proximity and similar geological setting to that of Quebec Innovative Materials Corp.'s recent hydrogen-in-soil discovery, with similar geology to the recent large natural hydrogen Ramsey Project discovery by Gold Hydrogen Ltd. in South Australia.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Announces Grant of Stock Options

Red Metal Resources Ltd. (CSE: RMES) (OTC Pink: RMESF) (FSE: I660) ("Red Metal" or the "Company") announces the grant of stock options pursuant to the Company's stock option plan to directors, officers, management company employees, and consultants of the Company to purchase up to an aggregate of 1,200,000 common shares at an exercise price of $0.12 per common share. Pursuant to the terms of the option agreements, 1,200,000 options will vest immediately and will expire two years from the date of grant.

The common shares issuable upon the exercise of the options granted to directors and officers will not be subject to a customary hold period, as permitted by prospectus exemption 2.24 of NI 45-106 in regard to the issuance of the options.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Provides Update on the Pine Point Project and Feasibility Study

Osisko Metals Incorporated (the "Company" or "Osisko Metals") ( TSX-V: OM ; OTCQX: OMZNF ; FRANKFURT: 0B51 ) is pleased to announce that the Pine Point Mining Limited ("PPML") Feasibility Study ("FS") is now fully underway, with an expected completion date in Q2 2025.

Since early 2023, PPML has engaged with its key technical and strategic advisors to optimize the 2022 Preliminary Economic Assessment Update (‘'PEA''). The objective was to complete Definition Studies to compare key concepts, otherwise known as trade-off studies, typically performed during the Pre-Feasibility study stage.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Group Eleven Announces Michael Gentile Joins Board of Directors of the Company

Group Eleven Announces Michael Gentile Joins Board of Directors of the Company

Group Eleven Resources Corp. (TSXV: ZNG) (OTC Pink: GRLVF) (FSE: 3GE) ("Group Eleven" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that the board of directors has appointed Michael Gentile as a non-executive director of the Company.

Michael is considered one of the leading strategic investors in the junior mining sector, owning significant top five ownership stakes in over 20 small-cap mining companies.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

CuFe Limited (CUF:AU) has announced Quarterly Activities and Cashflow Report

Download the PDF here.

Forte Minerals Completes Miscanthus Acquisition from Globetrotters Resource Group

Forte Minerals Completes Miscanthus Acquisition from Globetrotters Resource Group

Forte Minerals Corp. ("Forte"or the"Company") (CSE:CUAU)(OTCQB:FOMNF)(Frankfurt:2OA), a Canadian exploration company focused on developing copper and gold assets in Peru, is pleased to announce the completion of its acquisition of the Miscanthus Property (the "Property") a high-sulphidation epithermal gold-silver and porphyry copper-molybdenum-gold prospect in central Peru from Globetrotters Resource Group Inc. ("Globetrotters"), as initially announced on October 23, 2024

The Property consists of 4 Concessions: Totaling 3,200 hectares, which was transferred to Forte's Peruvian subsidiary, Cordillera Resources Perú S.A.C and includes an approved DIA drilling permit for up to 40 platforms over 172 hectares, significantly lowering permitting risk.

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Receives Assays up to 16.3 gpt Au at its Wilcorp Property

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL) (the "Company" or "Bold") announces that it has received assays ranging from

The 16.3 gpt Au sample corresponds to a 10 cm quartz vein in an old pit and stripped area, 35 meters northeast of a 2012 sample which returned 14.4 gpt Au. Additional sampling 100 meters further south yielded gold results up to 892 ppb Au from intermediate schist with quartz-ankerite veining in outcrop, 25 meters west of a 2012 sample which returned 462 ppb Au. An angular boulder of intermediate schist with quartz veining 45 meters east of the 2012 sample returned 110 ppb Au. See Figure 1 for thematic Au results across the property to date, and Table 1 below for sample descriptions and all Au results from the site visit.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

Noble Minerals Announces Drilling Results from Noble Minerals-Canada Nickel Joint Venture

(TheNewswire)

Noble Mineral Exploration Inc.

Highlights

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

