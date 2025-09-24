Rackla Metals is pleased to provide an update on warrant exercises and property holdings in the NWT

(TheNewswire)
Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 24, 2025 – Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) (the "Company" or "Rackla") is pleased to announce that over 11 million warrants of the Company, with an expiry date of September 19, 2025 that were issued as part of the September 2023 brokered private placement of flow through and hard cash units, have been exercised at $0.40 per share, for proceeds to the Company of just over $4.4 million.
The Company has not yet received the drill results of the initial three holes completed at the Grad Project. We were informed they would be received after the 20 th of September, but we are awaiting a firm date from the laboratory.
The Company closed the season work program by increasing its land position within the Tombstone Gold Belt in the NWT. Several claim blocks were staked focusing mainly on the areas with anomalous Bi/Te in the drainages based upon regional exploration that the Company completed. Also staked were areas that have previously been explored for tungsten, such as the Lened showing, a tungsten project located 45 kms directly south of Grad Property that saw significant drilling in the 1980's. The Lened property hosts a historic tungsten skarn resource estimated at 0.9 M tonnes grading 1.0% WO 3 (not NI 43-101 compliant).
Rackla staked an additional 15 mineral claims expanding its landholdings from 7,525 hectares to 23,175 hectares in the area of the O'Grady Batholith (Figure 1). The Grad property was expanded from 5,525 hectares to 8,625 hectares and the Ogre Property was expanded from 2,000 hectares to 5,750 hectares. The Company added the Calypso property (1 claim, 1,000 hectares) and the Lened property (7 claims for 7,800 hectares).
Figure 1 – Map of the areas now owned by Rackla in the O'Grady Batholith area of the NWT
Rackla is working in consultation with the Sahtu Dene and Métis communities and remains committed to maintaining the respectful, collaborative relationships we've built with the Sahtu. As we advance exploration at our properties, we will continue working closely with local stakeholders and regulatory agencies to ensure our activities create long-term value and reflect community priorities.
Scott Casselman, B.Sc., P.Geo., Vice-President Exploration of the Company, is a member of the Association of Professional Engineers and Geoscientists of British Columbia and is the Company's Qualified Person as defined by National Instrument 43-101. Mr. Casselman has reviewed and approved the technical information contained in this news release.
Rackla Metals Inc. (TSX-V: RAK) is a Vancouver, Canada based junior gold exploration company. The Company is targeting Reduced Intrusion-Related Gold Systems (RIRGS) mineralization on the southeastern part of the Tombstone Gold Belt in eastern Yukon and western Northwest Territories. Management believes that this area, which is underexplored for RIRGS deposit types, has the potential to be the next frontier for the discovery of these large gold systems.
