/R E P E A T --MEDIA ADVISORY - TELUS shares exciting milestone for Canada's first Sovereign AI Factory, with support from the Honourable Evan Solomon/

Members of the media are invited to join us on September 24, 2025 at 12:15 p.m. ET on site at ALL IN 2025 as Telus shares an exciting announcement and historic milestone for Canada's first fully sovereign AI factory in Rimouski, QC .

The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation, will be in attendance to speak about the impact of this announcement to the broader Canadian economy.

What:

Telus, alongside Minister Evan Solomon will share an important milestone and announcement regarding their Sovereign AI Factory, located in Rimouski, QC. This announcement will take place in English and French



When:

Wednesday, September 24 – 12:15 p.m. – 12:45 p.m. ET



Where:

Studio Scale AI
ALL IN, the largest AI event in Canada
Palais des congrès de Montréal
159 Saint-Antoine Street W.
Montréal, QC, H2Z 1H2



Who:

Speakers, who will also be available for a short media availability after formal remarks, will include:

●  Nazim Benhadid, Chief Technology Officer, Telus

●  Hesham Fahmy, Chief Information Officer, Telus

●  The Honourable Evan Solomon, Minister of Artificial Intelligence and Digital Innovation




A group photo opportunity will follow the prepared remarks.



Accreditation:

All members of the media attending this press announcement must be accredited by ALL IN in advance . For information, click here: ALL IN | Media Accreditation

