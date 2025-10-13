Pro Football Hall of Famer Peyton Manning Returns as Honorary Chair for 2026 Special Olympics Airlift, Rallying Pilots to Lift Champions to New Heights

Pro Football Hall of Famer and philanthropist Peyton Manning will once again serve as Honorary Chair for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift , organized by Textron Aviation Inc. , a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, inspiring Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners and operators across the nation to volunteer their aircraft and time. This monumental mission will transport hundreds of Special Olympics athletes and coaches to the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota's Twin Cities, ensuring every champion arrives ready to compete—regardless of financial or logistical barriers.
This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013509319/en/
Pro Football Hall of Famer and philanthropist Peyton Manning will once again serve as Honorary Chair for the 2026 Special Olympics Airlift, organized by Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. (NYSE: TXT) company, inspiring Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker owners and operators across the nation to volunteer their aircraft and time.
The Special Olympics Airlift mobilizes hundreds of volunteer Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker pilots and aircraft to provide a once-in-a-lifetime VIP experience for Special Olympics athletes. The Airlift will transport hundreds of athletes and coaches across the country to and from the 2026 Special Olympics USA Games in Minnesota's Twin Cities.
�I'm honored to once again serve as the Honorary Chair for the Special Olympics Airlift," said Manning. "This event is about more than just transportation it's about lifting spirits and celebrating the incredible determination of these athletes. I'm proud to support this mission and encourage Cessna, Beechcraft and Hawker aircraft owners across the country to join us in making a difference."
Since its inception in 1987, the Special Olympics Airlift has transported more than 10,000 athletes to the USA Games, thanks to the generosity of Textron Aviation customers. Known as the world's largest peacetime airlift, the event exemplifies the power of aviation and community coming together for a greater cause.
"Peyton Manning's return as Honorary Chair brings powerful momentum to the Special Olympics Airlift, helping amplify awareness and drive participation among aircraft owners nationwide," said Ron Draper, president and CEO, Textron Aviation. "His leadership helps elevate the mission and ensures more athletes experience the joy and dignity of arriving at the Games like true champions."
The return flights for the athletes and coaches will take place on Saturday, June 27, 2026, marking the conclusion of a week filled with competition, camaraderie and celebration.
Everybody needs a lift every now and then. Become a Dove for this monumental nationwide aviation event by visiting airlift.txtav.com .
About Textron Aviation
We inspire the journey of flight. For more than 95 years, Textron Aviation Inc., a Textron Inc. company, has empowered our collective talent across the Beechcraft, Cessna and Hawker brands to design and deliver the best aviation experience for our customers. With a range that includes everything from business jets, turboprops, and high-performance pistons, to special mission, military trainer and defense products, Textron Aviation has the most versatile and comprehensive aviation product portfolio in the world and a workforce that has produced more than half of all general aviation aircraft worldwide. Customers in more than 170 countries rely on our legendary performance, reliability and versatility, along with our trusted global customer service network, for affordable and flexible flight. For more information, visit www.txtav.com .
About Textron Inc.
Textron Inc. is a multi-industry company that leverages its global network of aircraft, defense, industrial and finance businesses to provide customers with innovative solutions and services. Textron is known around the world for its powerful brands such as Bell, Cessna, Beechcraft, Pipistrel, Jacobsen, Kautex, Lycoming, E-Z-GO, and Textron Systems. For more information, visit: www.textron.com .
About Special Olympics USA Games
The 2026 Special Olympics USA Games—scheduled for June 19-27, 2026, across Minnesota's Twin Cities with sports competitions at the University of Minnesota and the National Sports Center in Blaine—is a national celebration of inclusivity, changing perceptions and the ability of the human spirit rising above limitations. The USA Games, with co-presenting partners Jersey Mike's Subs and United Healthcare, will be one of the biggest U.S. sporting events of the year, drawing tens of thousands of fans to celebrate the ability of over 3,000 incredible athletes from all 50 states as they compete in 16 Olympic-type team and individual sports. As a state with a long history of championing diversity, equity and inclusion, the USA Games now bring an unrivaled opportunity to spark new energy around the Special Olympics movement and create a lasting legacy of positive change.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20251013509319/en/
Media:
Rachel Williams
Rawilliams@txtav.com
316.706.7201
txtav.com