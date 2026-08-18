Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 95 Day 1 on August 19; Register to live stream

Presenting on Emerging Growth Conference 95 Day 1 on August 19; Register to live stream

EmergingGrowth.com, a leading independent small cap media portal, announces the schedule of the 95th Emerging Growth Conference on August 19 & 20, 2026.

The Emerging Growth Conference identifies companies in a wide range of growth sectors, with strong management teams, innovative products & services, focused strategy, execution, and the overall potential for long-term growth.

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

For updates, follow us on Twitter

All times are in Eastern Time

Day 1 - Wednesday
August 19, 2026

8:30
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Micware Co., Ltd. (NASDAQ: MWC)
Keynote speaker: Kenji Narushima, Founder & CEO

9:40 – 10:10
SBC Medical Group Holdings Inc. (NASDAQ: SBC)
Keynote speaker: Hikaru Fukui, Head of IR Department

10:15 – 10:45
Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH) (OTCQB: NPMMF)
Keynote speaker: Frank Basa, Chairman and CEO

10:50 – 11:20
Food Culture Inc. (OTCID: FCUL)
Keynote speaker: Ruben Yakubov, Chairman, and Tim Katerinko, Advisor

11:25 – 11:55
Aguia Resources Limited, (ASX: AGR) (FRA:5N91)
Keynote speaker: Timothy Hosking, MD, CEO & Director

12:00 – 12:30
AIB Data Centers Inc. (NYSE American AIB) of next-generation compute capacity.
Keynote speakers: Jerry Tang, President / CEO, Jolienne Halisky, CFO, and Gary Heitz, VP Sales

12:35 – 1:05
Stakeholder Gold Corp. (OTCQB: SKHRF) (TSXV: SRC)
Keynote speaker: Christopher James Berlet, President, CEO & Director

1:10 – 1:40
INEO Tech Corp. (OTCQB: INEOF) (TSXV: INEO)
Keynote speaker: Kyle Hall, CEO

1:45 – 2:15
Signature Resources, Ltd. (TSXV: SGU) (OTCQB: SGGTF)
Keynote speaker: Dan Denbow, President, CEO & Director

2:20 – 2:50
Generation Uranium, Inc. (TSXV: GEN) (OTCQB: GENRF)
Keynote speaker: Michael Collins – CEO

2:55 – 3:05
Aethlon Medical, Inc. (NASDAQ: AEMD)
Keynote speakers: Jim Frakes, CEO and CFO, and Steven LaRosa, Chief Medical Officer

3:10 – 3:20
Clene Inc. (NASDAQ: CLNN
Keynote speakers: Rob Etherington, President / CEO, and Morgan Brown, CFO

3:25 – 3:35
Orion Energy Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ: OESX)
Keynote speakers: Sally Washlow, CEO, and Per Bordin, CFO

3:40 – 3:50
Vislink Technologies, Inc. (OTCQB: VISL)
Keynote speaker: Carleton Mickey Miller, CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Summit Royalties Ltd. (TSXV: SUM) (OTCQX: SUMMF) 
Keynote speaker: Drew Clark, Founder, President & CEO.

4:25 – 4:35
Immuron Limited (NASDAQ: IMRN)
Keynote speaker: Steve Lydeamore, CEO

All times are in Eastern Time

Day 2 – Thursday
August 20, 2026

8:30
Virtual Lobby opens.
Register for the Conference. If you already registered, go back to the registration link and click "Already registered" and enter your email.

9:00
Introduction

9:05 – 9:35
Lelantos Holdings, Inc. (OTCID: LNTO)
Keynote speaker: Felix Waller, CEO

9:40 – 10:10

10:15 – 10:45
ASP Isotopes, Inc. (NASDAQ: ASPI)
Keynote speaker: Paul Elliot Mann, CEO

10:50 – 11:20
First Phosphate Corp. (NASDAQ: PHOS) (CSE: PHOS) (OTCQX: FRSPF)
Keynote speaker: John Passalacqua, CEO

11:25 – 11:55
Norsemont Mining, Inc. (CSE: NOM) (OTCQX: NRRSF)
Keynote speaker: Marc Levy, Chairman & CEO

12:35 – 1:05
ZenaTech, Inc. (Nasdaq: ZENA)
Keynote speaker: Linda Montgomery, Vice President, Corporate Development

2:20 – 2:50
Four Nines Gold Inc. (CSE: FNAU) (OTCQB: FNAUF)
Keynote speaker: Charles Ross, President / CEO, and Dave Flint, VP, Exploration

2:55 – 3:05
CopAur Minerals, Inc. (OTCQB: COPAF) (TSXV: CPAU)
Keynote speaker: Andrew Neale, CEO

3:10 - 3:20
Lifeloc Technologies, Inc. (OTCID: LCTC)
Keynote speaker: Wayne Willkomm, President / CEO

3:25 – 3:35
EraNova Metals, Inc. (TSXV: NOVA) (OTCQB: STXPF)
Keynote speaker: Meredith Eades, President & CEO

3:40 – 3:50
Route1, Inc. (TSXV: ROI) (OTCQB: ROIUF)
Keynote speaker: Tony Busseri, President / CEO

3:55 – 4:05
Puma Exploration, Inc. (TSX: PUMA) (OTCQB: PUMXF)
Keynote speaker: Marcel Robillard, CEO & President

4:10 – 4:20
Clean Air Metals (TSXV: AIR) (OTCQB: CLRMF)
Keynote speaker: Mike Garbutt, President & CEO

Register for the Conference here.

Submit Questions for any of the presenting companies to:
Questions@EmergingGrowth.com

Replays: Subscribe to our YouTube Channel

About EmergingGrowth.com

Founded in 2009, Emerging Growth.com quickly became a leader in its space and has developed an extensive history of identifying emerging growth companies that can be overlooked by the investment community.

About the Emerging Growth Conference

The Emerging Growth Conference is an effective way for public companies to engage with the investment community regarding their Company, new products, services and other major announcements from anywhere, in an effective and time efficient manner.

All sessions are conducted through video webcasts. Our conference serves as a vehicle for Emerging Growth to build relationships with our existing and potential clients.  Accordingly, a certain number of the presenting companies are our current clients, and some may become our clients in the future.  In exchange for services we provide, our clients pay us fees in the form of cash and securities, and we may currently have, or in the future may have investments in the securities of certain of the presenting companies. Finally, certain of the presenting companies have paid us a fee to secure a presentation time slot or to present generally. The presentations to be delivered by the presenting companies (including any virtual handouts of written materials) have not been approved, endorsed by or otherwise reviewed by EmergingGrowth.com nor should they in any way be construed to have been made in connection with an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy securities. Please consult an investment professional before investing in anything viewed on the Emerging Growth Conference or on EmergingGrowth.com.

If you believe or know of a company that might fit our audience, contact us here.

Thank you for your interest in our conference, and we look forward to your participation in future conferences.

Contact:

Emerging Growth
Phone: 1-305-330-1985
Email: Conference@EmergingGrowth.com


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