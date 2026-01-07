Planet Ventures Announces Up To $5 Million Life Offering Of Common Shares

(TheNewswire)
- NOT FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES OR THROUGH U.S. NEWSWIRE SERVICES-
Vancouver, British Columbia January 7th, 2026 TheNewswire Planet Ventures Inc. (CSE: PXI; OTC: PNXPF; Frankfurt: P6U1) ("Planet" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it intends to undertake a non-brokered private placement of up to 100,000,000 common shares in the capital of the Company (the "Shares") at a price of $0.05 per Share for gross proceeds of up to $5,000,000 (the "Offering").
The Offering is being completed pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions, as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the "LIFE Exemption") to purchasers resident in each of the Provinces of Canada, except Quebec. The Shares issued pursuant to the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a hold period in accordance with applicable Canadian securities laws. There will be an offering document related to the Offering that will be available under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at: www.planetventuresinc.com. Prospective investors should read the offering document before making an investment decision.
The Company intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering for future investments and general working capital.
Closing of the Offering is expected to occur as soon as practicable and may occur in one or more tranches and and completion of the Offering is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary approvals. The Company may pay a finder's fee in connection with the Offering to eligible arm's length finders in accordance with the policies of the Canadian Securities Exchange.
This press release shall not constitute an offer to sell or the solicitation of an offer to buy securities in the United States, nor shall there be any sale of the securities in any jurisdiction in which such offer, solicitation or sale would be unlawful. The securities being offered have not been, nor will they be, registered under the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended, (the "1933 Act") or under any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration or an applicable exemption from the registration requirements of the 1933 Act, as amended, and applicable state securities laws.
About Planet Ventures Inc.
Planet Ventures Inc. is an investment issuer that actively invests in disruptive companies across high-growth industries. Planet aims to build long-term shareholder value through strategic investments in innovative businesses.
For further information, please contact:
Etienne Moshevich, CEO
Tel: (604) 681-0084
Email: et@transcendcapitalinc.com
Website: www.planetventuresinc.com
CAUTIONARY STATEMENT ON FORWARD-LOOKING INFORMATION
This news release includes certain statements that may be deemed "forward-looking statements". All statements in this news release, other than statements of historical facts, that address events or developments that the Company expects to occur, are forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are statements that are not historical facts and are generally, but not always, identified by the words "expects", "plans", "anticipates", "believes", "intends", "estimates", "projects", "potential" and similar expressions, or that events or conditions "will", "would", "may", "could" or "should" occur. Although the Company believes the expectations expressed in such forward-looking statements are based on reasonable assumptions, such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may differ materially from those in the forward-looking statements. Factors that could cause the actual results to differ materially from those in forward-looking statements include market prices, continued availability of capital and financing, and general economic, market or business conditions. Forward-looking statements include but are not limited to the Company's closing of the Offering as anticipated or at all and the Company's use of proceeds therefrom. Investors are cautioned that any such statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results or developments may differ materially from those projected in the forward-looking statements. Forward-looking statements are based on the beliefs, estimates and opinions of the Company's management on the date the statements are made. Except as required by applicable securities laws, the Company undertakes no obligation to update these forward-looking statements in the event that management's beliefs, estimates, opinions, or other factors, should change.
