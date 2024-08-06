Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

Tempest Minerals

Placement of Shortfall from Rights Issue

Further to the Company’s announcement dated 10 July 2024, Tempest Minerals Limited ASX: TEM) (“Tempest” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the placement of the Shortfall arising from the non-renounceable pro-rata Entitlement Offer (Offer) offered on the basis of 1 new share for every five (5) fully paid ordinary shares held at an issue price of $0.008 per new share and has issued 79,573,471 shares raising a further $636,587, for a total raising of $830,602 from the Rights Issue.

Under the terms of the Offer Issue as outlined in section 1.11 of the Rights Issue Offer Document, the Directors allocated the Shortfall at their discretion to various parties who previously expressed potential interest in taking up the Shortfall.

Tempest welcomes the new shareholders and is excited to further progress our exploration at our Western Australian projects including our upcoming drilling at the Remorse Target, which is expected to begin imminently.

For managing the Shortfall, the facilitator will be paid a 6% fee and has, as part of its compensation, subscribed for 9,946,684 options exercisable at $0.016, expiring on or before 6 August 2026 at an issue price of $0.00001 (‘Options’). The Options were issued under Listing Rule 7.1.

The Board of the Company has authorised the release of this announcement to the market.


Click here for the full ASX Release

This article includes content from Tempest Minerals Limited, licensed for the purpose of publishing on Investing News Australia.

TEM:AU
Tempest Minerals
Tempest Minerals

Tempest Minerals


Aurum Resources

Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Aurum Resources Limited (ASX:AUE) is pleased to announce the appointment of MACA Interquip Mintrex (MIM) and ALS (Perth) to undertake metallurgical study activities for its Boundiali Gold Project in Côte d’Ivoire from Scoping Study level towards Pre-Feasibility Study (PFS) level.

Horizon Minerals Limited

Mining to Commence at Phillips Find

Horizon Minerals Limited (ASX: HRZ) (“Horizon” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has executed through its wholly owned subsidiary, Greenstone Resources Limited, an open pit mining Joint Venture (JV) Agreement with BML Ventures Pty Ltd (“BML” or the “Miner”) for the Phillips Find Gold Project (“Phillips Find” or “Project”).

Rua Gold Director and CEO Robert Eckford.

Rua Gold Planning Aggressive Drill Program for Reefton Assets in New Zealand, CEO Says

Rua Gold (TSXV:RUA,OTCQB:NZAUF,WKN:A4010V) is planning an aggressive drill program at its New Zealand assets as it aims to become a dominant Reefton Goldfields explorer.

The move comes after its acquisition of Reefton Resources, a subsidiary of Siren Gold (ASX:SNG).

“We hold the whole Reefton Goldfields now. And we take on all the data that the Siren team has compiled over the last four years. We combine that with our data, and we also take on their local team,” CEO Robert Eckford said. “The next step is getting all that data, getting that local knowledge, and actually looking across the whole district (for) the most attractive drill sites.”

The chief executive added that the company will be employing artificial intelligence tools to help in this process.

Heritage Mining (CSE:HML)

Zone 3 2024 Drilling Program Commenced


Canadian Gold Corp (TSXV: CGC)

Canadian Gold Corp. Makes New Gold Discovery Next to Agnico Eagle's Hammond Reef Deposit Samples 35.4 and 7.1 gpt Gold


Neptune GBX

Neptune GBX: Full Service Precious Metals Dealer and Exchange Operator


Tempest Minerals
Aurum to Advance Metallurgical Studies for Boundiali Gold Project

Altech Batteries Limited (ASX: ATC) – Reinstatement to Quotation

Altech – Entitlement Offer & Share Placement to Advance Battery Projects

Key Leadership Appointments

