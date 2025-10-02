Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Snow Lake Resources Ltd., dba Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM) ("Snow Lake"), a uranium exploration and development company, announces that an additional 15 drill holes have been completed on the Pine Ridge Uranium Project ("Pine Ridge"), located in the prolific Powder River Basin in Wyoming, a 5050 joint venture (the "Joint Venture") with Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited ("GUE"), delivering encouraging intercepts including 1.8m at 550ppm U3O8 and 1.7m at 520ppm U3O8.

The Joint Venture has now completed 49 drill holes on Pine Ridge, for a total of 18,239m (59,840 ft) of drilling. The total program of 125 holes, including 38,000m (125,000 ft), is expected to be completed during November 2025.

Highlights

  • Third set of drill results continue to demonstrate the strong development opportunity at the Pine Ridge Uranium Project in the Powder River Basin, Wyoming

  • Drilling continues to focus on defining roll front mineralisation and has returned excellent results, including:

    • 1.8m at 0.055% (550 ppm) U3O8 from 258.3m in PR25-041 including:

      • 0.8m at 0.070% (700ppm) U3O8 at 258.9m

    • 1.7m at 0.052% (520 ppm) U3O8 from 307.2m in PR25-040 including:

      • 0.9m at 0.068% (680 ppm) U3O8 from 307.4m

    • 3.8m at 0.035% (350 ppm) U3O8 from 220.2m in PR25-045

    • 1.5m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 267.8m in PR25-046

    • 1.7m at 0.043% (430 ppm) U3O8 from 260.1m in PR25-048

  • Recently, the area permitted for drilling was expanded over a key part of Pine Ridge with the approval of a BLM Exploration Permit

  • Drilling has confirmed the existence and increased continuity of at least two major sandstone units that appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR development

  • Drilling is ongoing and is expected to continue through to the end of November 2025

CEO Remarks

"We are very pleased with the most recent drill results from the Pine Ridge uranium project, as they continue to yield strong results and assist in defining foll-front mineralization," said Frank Wheatley, CEO of Snow Lake.

"We firmly believe that we are positioning Snow Lake to benefit from a strengthening uranium market, with uranium prices recently exceeding US$80/lb, against the backdrop of U.S. Administration policies designed to support nuclear energy as a critical component in ensuring U.S. national, economic and energy security."

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_001.jpg

Figure 1
Drilling at Pine Ridge in the Powder River Basin of Wyoming, U.S.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_001full.jpg

Drill Program

Ongoing results are encouraging as they have confirmed and further defined the original concept of multiple redox boundaries that are hosted by numerous sand horizons. The current drill program has confirmed the existence and increased continuity of at least two major sandstone units within the Tertiary Ft. Union Formation in the eastern flank of Pine Ridge. The units, generally 700 to 1,000 feet deep and 1,100 to 1,300 feet deep, appear to be geologically and hydrologically isolated, allowing for future ISR (in-situ recovery) development.

A total of 24 continuous and correlatable mineralized roll fronts have been identified in the two major sandstone units. In some portions of Pine Ridge, the roll fronts are closely stacked within a unit and with the overlying or underlying unit. As the density of drilling increases during the 2025 program, the details of the geometry of these roll fronts will emerge more strongly. Such information would support the development of an initial inferred mineral resource estimate at Pine Ridge.

Details of drill results and drill collars are set out in Schedule A.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_002.jpg

Figure 2: Current land package showing the new drilling at Pine Ridge

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_002full.jpg

Ridge Uranium Project - Overview

Pine Ridge is an In-Situ Recovery (ISR) uranium exploration project located in the southwestern Powder River Basin of Wyoming, the premier U.S. uranium basin. Pine Ridge is surrounded by existing uranium projects held by UEC and Cameco and is also located only ~15km from Cameco's Smith Ranch Mill, which has a licensed capacity of 5.5Mlbs U3O8 p.a. The Smith Ranch mill is one of the largest uranium production facilities in the U.S.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_003.jpg

Figure 3: Detailed map showing the locations and results of the most recent holes drilled at Pine Ridge. Intervals reported at a cutoff of 200 ppm and a thickness of >0.3m.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_003full.jpg

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_004.jpg

Figure 4: Cross section, looking west, from A to A'. Significant results from the newly-reported drilling are highlighted.

To view an enhanced version of this graphic, please visit:
https://images.newsfilecorp.com/files/9547/268851_ec13771f14e38b63_004full.jpg

Qualified Person

Technical information in this news release has been reviewed and approved by Ron Scott PhD, PGeo, who is a Qualified Person as defined by the Securities and Exchange Commission's Regulation S-K 1300.

About Snow Lake Resources Ltd.

Snow Lake Resources Ltd. is a Canadian nuclear fuel cycle and critical minerals company listed on (NASDAQ: LITM), with a portfolio of American focused uranium projects, together with interests in next-generation uranium enrichment and advanced reactor technology. The Pine Ridge Uranium project is an exploration stage project located in Wyoming, United States. Snow Lake also holds a portfolio of additional exploration stage critical minerals projects located in Manitoba and Namibia, as well as investments in a number of public companies with critical minerals assets, including antimony, rare earths, and lithium in North America. Learn more at www.snowlakeenergy.com.

Forward-Looking Statements: This press release contains "forward-looking statements" within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934 and the "safe harbor" provisions under the Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995 that are subject to substantial risks and uncertainties. All statements, other than statements of historical fact, contained in this press release are forward-looking statements, including without limitation statements with regard to Snow Lake Resources Ltd. We base these forward-looking statements on our expectations and projections about future events, which we derive from the information currently available to us. Forward-looking statements contained in this press release may be identified by the use of words such as "anticipate," "believe," "contemplate," "could," "estimate," "expect," "intend," "seek," "may," "might," "plan," "potential," "predict," "project," "target," "aim," "should," "will," "would," or the negative of these words or other similar expressions, although not all forward-looking statements contain these words. Forward-looking statements are based on Snow Lake Resources Ltd.'s current expectations and are subject to inherent uncertainties, risks and assumptions that are difficult to predict. Further, certain forward-looking statements are based on assumptions as to future events that may not prove to be accurate. Some of these risks and uncertainties are described more fully in the section titled "Risk Factors" in our registration statements and annual reports filed with the Securities and Exchange Commission. Forward-looking statements contained in this announcement are made as of this date, and Snow Lake Resources Ltd. undertakes no duty to update such information except as required under applicable law.

Contact and Information
Frank Wheatley, CEO		 Investor Relations
 
Investors:
ir@snowlakelithium.com
 
Website:
www.snowlakeenergy.com

 

Schedule A

The recent drill results are shown in Table 1 below and the collar details are shown in Table 2.

Hole ID From (m) To
(m) 		Thickness
(m) 		Avg U3O8
(%) 		U3O8
(ppm) 		GxT
(m%)
PR25-037 375.8 376.9 1.1 0.025 250 0.03
PR25-039 335.9 336.2 0.3 0.021 210 0.01
PR25-040 296.1 297.2 1.1 0.025 250 0.03
and 301.1 301.4 0.3 0.032 320 0.01
and 307.2 308.9 1.7 0.052 520 0.09
including 307.4 308.3 0.9 0.068 680 0.06
PR25-041 258.3 260.1 1.8 0.055 550 0.10
including 258.5 258.8 0.3 0.068 680 0.02
including 258.9 259.7 0.8 0.070 700 0.05
and 267.5 268.8 1.4 0.025 250 0.03
PR25-043 211.5 212.6 1.1 0.027 270 0.03
PR25-045 220.2 224.0 3.8 0.035 350 0.13
PR25-046 221.4 222.8 1.4 0.028 280 0.04
and 267.8 269.3 1.5 0.043 430 0.07
PR25-048 260.1 261.8 1.7 0.043 430 0.07
including 260.6 261.2 0.6 0.057 570 0.03
             
Table 1: Uranium intercepts from the recently completed holes. Minimum reported thicknesses are >0.3m and grade 0.02% U3O8. "Including" intervals are compiled at a cutoff of 0.05% U3O8 

  

Hole ID Easting (83_13) Northing (83_13) Elev.
(m) 		Azi.
(top of hole) 		Dip
(top of hole) 		TD (m)
PR25-034 436736 4783539 1622 0 -90 262
PR25-035 436958 4784086 1633 0 -90 262
PR25-036 437420 4784014 1643 0 -90 366
PR25-037 437474 4784745 1672 0 -90 415
PR25-038 437093 4783863 1636 0 -90 384
PR25-039 437167 4783711 1637 0 -90 384
PR25-040 437166 4783559 1625 0 -90 335
PR25-041 437051 4783043 1615 0 -90 305
PR25-042 436670 4783078 1635 0 -90 384
PR25-043 436829 4783118 1622 0 -90 366
PR25-044 436596 4782620 1658 0 -90 390
PR25-045 436597 4782471 1651 0 -90 384
PR25-046 436669 4782317 1662 0 -90 384
PR25-047 436687 4782622 1655 0 -90 341
PR25-048 437052 4783199 1615 0 -90 354
             
Table 2: Drill collar details for drillholes

 

To view the source version of this press release, please visit https://www.newsfilecorp.com/release/268851

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Snow Lake ResourcesLITMNASDAQ:LITMLithium Investing
LITM
The Conversation (0)
Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Global Uranium and Enrichment Limited (ASX: GUE, OTCQB: GUELF, Global Uranium, GUE or the Company) is pleased to announce that Powder River Basin LLC (Powder River) — a 50/50 joint venture between Global Uranium and Snow Lake Energy (NASDAQ: LITM), has completed another 15 holes (now a total of 49 holes) on the Company’s flagship Pine Ridge Project in Wyoming’s Powder River Basin, delivering encouraging intercepts including 1.8m at 550ppm U3O8 and 1.7m at 520ppm U3O8.

Keep reading...Show less
Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Identifies Multiple New High Priority Pegmatite Targets on Its 100% Owned Jean Lake Lithium Project in Snow Lake, Manitoba

Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd. (CSE: FAT) (OTCQB: FRRSF) (FSE: F0R0) (WKN: A3DCC8) ("Foremost" or the "Company") (www.foremostlithium.com), is pleased to announce final interpreted results from the Unmanned Aerial Vehicle, ("UAV") magnetic survey over the Jean Lake property first disclosed on March 1st, 2022 (see press release of same date). Jean Lake is Foremost's 100% owned 1,002-hectare (2,476-acre) property situated in Snow Lake, Manitoba, Canada. The North-East sector of Foremost' s Jean Lake property (claim JOL 9419) directly abuts with Snow Lake Lithium's Sherritt Gordon ("SG") and Grass River ("GRP") pegmatites exposed on Snow Lake Lithium's ADD3203 claim.

Final images from EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc. ("EarthEx") magnetic data identified fourteen (14) high priority structural targets for further exploration work in the northern portion of the Jean Lake property. Fourteen sets of independently colored lines are final interpretations of the magnetic low lineaments from a Centre for Exploration Targeting ("CET") analysis and overlay the magnetic "low" picks layer. The coincidence of the magnetic lows with the Beryl Pegmatites and their extension along a trend recognized for its association with Snow Lake Lithium's high-grade SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites is highly encouraging. Of particular importance, Target 11 (BLUE) and Target 10 (GREEN) directly match the previously identified Beryl Pegmatite dykes (B-1 and B-2) which assayed between 3.89% and 5.17% Li2O, respectively. The locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatite dykes are annotated with the magnetic data in Figure 1.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1_550.jpg

Figure 1 - Magnetic image covering the Jean Lake property. The gap in the image is due to the location of Hydroelectric power lines crossing the property. Location B-1 assayed 3.89% Li2O connects with target 11; and Location B2 (red circle) assayed 5.17% Li2O and connects with target 10.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 1, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure1.jpg

Figure 2 builds upon Figure 1 now showing Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRP spodumene pegmatites as per their disclosed interim drilling results from March 10th, 2022[1]. There are multiple features which appear to connect the known pegmatite dykes and interpreted lineaments on both properties.

Cannot view this image? Visit: https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2_550.jpg

Figure 2 - Foremost Lithium's Jean Lake magnetic survey results with overlays of Snow Lake Lithium's SG and GRC pegmatites.

To view an enhanced version of Figure 2, please visit:
https://orders.newsfilecorp.com/files/4689/120836_foremostfigure2.jpg

Lindsay Bottomer, Co-founder, and Geoscience Advisor of Foremost states: "The Jean Lake results are very encouraging with regards to the clarity and abundance of the trends of magnetic lows identified from the EarthEx magnetic data. Targets 10 and 11 correspond with the locations of the B-1 and B-2 Beryl Pegmatites on Jean Lake and Targets 5, 6, and 7 are on trend with the SG and GRP on Snow Lake Lithium's ground. On March 10th, 2022, Snow Lake Lithium announced results from exploration hole GRP-001, an exploration hole previously undrilled, returned 2 pegmatite intercepts grading 30% spodumene from 34.8 m to 40.48 m, and 41.86 m to 44.22 m for a total intersection of 8.04 m[1]. It is noteworthy that Snow Lake Lithium's GRP structure appears to directly connect to one of the imaged magnetic low features present on Jean Lake. We have prioritized the top 10 drill targets for an immediate drill program based upon all available data."

Scott Taylor, President and CEO of Foremost Lithium states: "The final magnetic data interpretation, together with the 3.89% Li2O assayed on the B-1 Beryl pegmatite outcrop and the 5.17% Li2O on the B-2 Beryl pegmatite outcrop, and the March 10th disclosure of Snow Lake Lithium's interim drilling results hitting intercepts of 30% spodumene on GRP-001 have imparted a sense of urgency and enthusiasm to extend and expedite our exploration work and drilling campaign throughout the spring and summer on Jean Lake."

Scott Taylor continues: "In recent news, Canada's mining sector is set to receive an unprecedented tranche of Federal incentives to accelerate and scale up production of raw materials used in EV batteries[2]. One example is the new Critical Mineral Exploration Tax Credit (CMETC) which specifically incentivizes capital deployed to support hard rock Canadian lithium exploration and development activities. Stellantis and LG Energy Solution recently announced a new $4.9 Billion-dollar Ontario based Gigafactory scheduled to come online in 2024. American automakers General Motors & Ford Motor Co. have both announced plans to make electric vehicles at Ontario based factories. These long-term macroeconomic catalysts all support the Company's strategic focus and enhance the value of our Snow Lake lithium assets which are situated nearby these massive long-term Canadian EV investments."

Technical information contained in the press release has been approved by the Company's Co-Founder and Geoscience Advisor, Lindsay Bottomer, P. Geo, who is a "Qualified Person" within the meaning of National Instrument 43-101 Standards of Disclosure for Mineral Projects.

About EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc.
EarthEx Geophysical Solutions Inc is a Manitoba company, founded in 2014 in Selkirk, Manitoba. The President and Chief Geophysicist, Daniel Card, P. Geo, RPGeo, holds a BSc. Hons degree from the University of Manitoba (2007). EarthEx is highly specialized in geophysical prospecting for hard rock minerals and works with cutting edge technologies and data analysis methodology. Since its inception in 2014, EarthEx has quickly become a household name in the Canadian mineral exploration industry, with rapid and continued growth expected in the coming years.

About Foremost Lithium Resource & Technology Ltd.
Foremost Lithium is an energy technology company focused and committed to become one of the first North American Companies to produce high quality battery-grade lithium hydroxide. Lithium hydroxide is a strategic battery mineral mainly consumed in the production of cathode materials for lithium-ion batteries. Lithium based batteries power the daily use of consumer electronics, enable electrification of the transportation sector, and provide stationary grid storage, critical to developing a clean-energy economy. The Company is prudently and systematically exploring and building tonnage on its four lithium properties, Jean Lake, Grass River, and Zoro located in Snow Lake, Manitoba, and Hidden Lake in the Northwest Territories. Foremost Lithium also holds assets in precious commodities with its Winston Gold/Silver Project in New Mexico, USA.

For further information please contact:

Scott Taylor
President and CEO
Foremost Lithium Resource &Technology Ltd.
Email: scott.taylor@foremostlithium.com
Phone: +1 (604) 330-8067
Twitter: @lithiumlane

Follow us and contact us on social media:
Twitter: @foremostlithium
Linkedin: https://www.linkedin.com/company/foremost-lithium-resource-technology/mycompany
Facebook: https://www.facebook.com/ForemostLithium

Forward-Looking Statements

All statements in this press release, other than statements of historical fact, are "forward-looking information" with respect to Foremost within the meaning of applicable securities laws. Foremost provides forward-looking statements for the purpose of conveying information about current expectations and plans relating to the future and readers are cautioned that such statements may not be appropriate for other purposes. By its nature, this information is subject to inherent risks and uncertainties that may be general or specific and which give rise to the possibility that expectations, forecasts, predictions, projections or conclusions will not prove to be accurate, that assumptions may not be correct, and that objectives, strategic goals and priorities will not be achieved. These risks and uncertainties include but are not limited to market conditions, exploration findings, results, and recommendations, as well as those risks and uncertainties identified and reported in Foremost' s public filings under Foremost' s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com. Although Foremost has attempted to identify important factors that could cause actual actions, events or results to differ materially from those described in forward-looking information, there may be other factors that cause actions, events or results not to be as anticipated, estimated or intended. There can be no assurance that such information will prove to be accurate as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Foremost disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as lithium as result of new information, future events or otherwise unless required by law.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue battery with a US flag decal on a wooden surface.

Lithium Americas and GM Advance Thacker Pass with Landmark Federal Funding

Developer Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) has reached an agreement with General Motors (NYSE:GM) and the US Department of Energy (DOE) to unlock the first US$435 million installment of a landmark federal loan for its Thacker Pass lithium project in Nevada.

The company confirmed on Wednesday (October 1) that the DOE will receive warrants giving it a 5 percent equity interest in Lithium Americas and a parallel 5 percent economic interest in the Thacker Pass joint venture with GM.

The arrangement is part of the terms for advancing the first tranche of a US$2.23 billion federal loan approved in 2024 to finance construction of the project, which is set to be the largest source of lithium in the western hemisphere.

Keep reading...Show less
A glowing green digital battery with text overlay reading '5 Top Canadian Mining Stocks This Week.'

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Lithium Americas Jumps 126 Percent

Welcome to the Investing News Network's weekly look at the best-performing Canadian mining stocks on the TSX, TSXV and CSE, starting with a round-up of Canadian and US news impacting the resource sector.

Statistics Canada released its natural resource indicators report for the second quarter of 2025 on Thursday (September 25), which includes real gross domestic product (GDP), export and import data for Canadian resources.

According to the announcement, the real GDP for the sector decreased by 2.4 percent during the quarter, following a 1.8 percent rise in the first quarter, and outpaced the 0.4 percent decline in the broader Canadian economy.

Keep reading...Show less
Closeup of battery tops with blue electric arcs above them.

Lithium Americas Shares Spike as Trump Admin Seeks Equity Stake

The Trump administration is pressing for up to a 10 percent equity stake in Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) as it renegotiates the terms of a US$2.26 billion loan tied to the Thacker Pass project.

Two people familiar with the talks told Reuters on Tuesday (September 23) that the stake was proposed by the US government during recent discussions over adjustments to the loan’s repayment structure.

In response, Lithium Americas offered the government no-cost warrants equivalent to 5 to 10 percent of its common shares, along with funds to cover administrative costs tied to the changes. The company had requested changes to the amortization schedule, but not to the overall repayment timeline or interest owed.

Keep reading...Show less
Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Extends Agreement with LG Energy Solution until 2029

Livium Ltd (ASX: LIT) ("Livium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that its wholly owned subsidiary Envirostream Australia Pty Ltd (Envirostream) - a leading battery recycler - has signed a new agreement ("Agreement") with LG Energy Solution to recycle and process lithium-ion batteries (LIBs) in Australia. This new contract further extends the scope of services from the previously expanded contract signed in March 2024. The Agreement now encompasses recycling end-of-life residential battery units collected for normal service reasons.

Keep reading...Show less
Aerial view of a brightly lit cityscape at night, with glowing street patterns and waterways.

Landsat Data Shaping Lithium-Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

A Nevada lithium project central to US efforts to secure domestic mineral supply is leaning on a half-century-old satellite program for modern answers.

The US Geological Survey’s (USGS) Landsat program, managed with NASA, has provided continuous Earth observations since 1972. Its freely available images allow scientists and industry leaders to measure landscape changes with precision.

In Northern Nevada, those insights are proving crucial as Lithium Americas (TSX:LAC,NYSE:LAC) works to advance Thacker Pass in a way that meets strict environmental and land-use standards.

Keep reading...Show less
Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Livium (LIT:AU) has announced Livium Expands Clean Energy Waste Recycling Capabilities

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Reinstatement to Quotation

Trading Halt

Pine Ridge Uranium Project Continues to Deliver Encouraging Exploration Results

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

Related News

Gold Investing

Reinstatement to Quotation

Precious Metals Investing

Trading Halt

silver investing

Acquisition of High-Grade Shafter Silver Project in Texas with $150M Infrastructure

uranium investing

Lo Herma Resource Drilling Timing Confirmed

Critical Metals Investing

COB: Repayment of Promissory Note

Energy Investing

Oasis Uranium Propsectivity Report

Battery Metals Investing

Cote D'Ivoire Soils Underway and Ghana Auger Well Advanced