PBA ("PBA" or "Paul Benwell & Associates"), in association with the Howard Group, is pleased to announce that it is hosting the Montreal F1 Investor Networking Event Thursday, June 16th, from 5 pm to 7 pm.

PBA welcomes back the Montreal investment community to its premier penthouse event. This by invitation-only event will highlight promising companies in the mining sector. Presenting companies will include returning presenters Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU), Benchmark Metals (TSXV: BNCH), QC Copper & Gold (TSXV: QCCU) and Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND).

Thesis Gold (TSXV: TAU) is focused in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of British Columbia, where it is defining and developing the substantial resource potential of the Ranch Gold and Copper project.

Benchmark Metals Inc. (TSXV: BNCH) is a mineral exploration company focused on proving and developing the substantial resource potential of the Lawyer's Gold and Silver project, located in the prolific Golden Horseshoe of northern British Columbia, Canada.

QC Copper & Gold (TSXV: QCCU) is a Copper and Gold exploration company focused on its Opemiska Copper project within the Chibougamau district of Quebec.

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) is a fully-funded Uranium exploration company looking for the next world-class deposit in the Athabasca Basin area of northern Saskatchewan, Canada.

Sophy Cesar
Managing Partner, PBA
scesar@paulbenwell.com
(514) 641-6897

ABOUT PBA

PBA is a market awareness company founded by Paul Benwell, offering a full range of capital market services to micro and small-cap companies building custom-tailored solutions to meet the unique needs of their clients. PBA has hosted popular monthly investor 5à7 presentations in Montreal since 2011. In March 2020, PBA took its events online, drawing an international audience.

ABOUT THE HOWARD GROUP

The Howard Group is a boutique capital markets communications firm, which for more than three decades has partnered with a myriad of industry diverse companies. We tailor a wide array of services to optimize investor engagement for publicly traded and private companies.

Our talented team of in-house professionals have sat on both sides of the boardroom table and have extensive experience in all aspects of financial marketing: capital raising, investor relations, branding, copywriting, digital marketing, graphic & web design, video & photography production, and more.

Baselode Continues to Hit Near-Surface Mineralization and Some of the Strongest Intersections of Elevated Radioactivity

Highlights:

  • Three drill holes have now intersected elevated radioactivity within 45 m of vertical depth from surface
  • Two holes returned some the strongest elevated radioactivity intersections on ACKIO
  • AK22-040: 744 cps over 22.75 m at 115.05 m (new 2 nd best radioactivity intersection)
  • AK22-023: 538 cps over 29.25 m at 129.95 m (new 4 th best radioactivity intersection)
  • Change in drill azimuth direction has yielded a 100% intersection success

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an update on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan (see Figure 1 and Table 1 ).

Baselode Energy Corp Exhibiting at Booth 332, Vancouver Resource Investment Conference, May 17-18, 2022

 Baselode Energy Corp (TSXV: FIND) would like to cordially invite you to visit us at Booth #332 at the Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) to be held at the Vancouver Convention Centre West (1055 Canada Place, Vancouver) on Tuesday May 17 Wednesday May 18, 2022.

Former Prime Minister of Canada Stephen Harper and Former President of Mexico Felipe Calderon are two of the marquee speakers at the 2022 Resource Investment Conference. The Vancouver Resource Investment Conference (VRIC) will host over 100 international keynote speakers covering the hottest topics in finance, economics and geopolitics on May 17th and 18th, 2022.

Baselode Intersects Uranium 35.8 m Below Surface, One of the Shallowest Intersections in the History of the Athabasca Basin

  • One of the shallowest uranium intersections in the history of the Athabasca Basin
  • Supports the potential for open-pit mining on Baselode's ACKIO
  • AK22-038: 914 cps over 6.25 m at 35.85 m , including 2,057 cps over 1.75 m

 Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") is pleased to provide an interim update regarding elevated radioactivity intersected near-surface in drill hole AK22-038 as part of the Company's on-going 20,000 m drill program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project (" Hook "), Athabasca Basin area (the " Basin "), northern Saskatchewan .

"This intersection is a game-changer for ACKIO as it opens up the prospect for open-pit mining. It also confirms our belief that mineralization occurs near-surface at ACKIO, and opens a new area for exploration to the west. This shallow intersection validates the possibility for unconformity style of mineralization and indicates that near-surface mineralization can occur throughout ACKIO. Other notable near-surface mineralization intersections include the Key Lake, Cluff Lake , Rabbit Lake , Collins Bay and Uranium City deposits, all of which have been mined with open-pit methodologies," said James Sykes , CEO, President and Director of Baselode.

The Power Play by The Market Herald Releases New Interview with Baselode Energy

VANCOUVER, BC / ACCESSWIRE/ May 2, 2022 / The Power Play by The Market Herald has announced the release of a new interview with Baselode Energy on their latest news.

The Power Play by The Market Herald provides investors with a quick snapshot of what they need to know about the company's latest press release through exclusive insights and interviews with company executives.

Baselode Webinar: CEO James Sykes and VP Cameron MacKay Discuss the Recent Drill Results From the ACKIO High-Grade Uranium Discovery

Baselode Energy Corp. (TSXV: FIND) (OTCQB: BSENF) (" Baselode " or the " Company ") has prepared a video presentation providing updated details on the ongoing 20,000 metre diamond drilling program (the " Program ") on the ACKIO high-grade uranium discovery (" ACKIO "), Hook project, Athabasca Basin area, northern Saskatchewan . The video discusses:

  • Increasing radioactivity trends suggest mineralization is stronger to the southeast
  • Structural interpretations suggest unconformity mineralization targets to the southeast and northeast
  • The differences between the "Upper" and "Lower" zones of mineralization
  • The logistics of working with a helicopter-supported drill program during winter conditions

VIEW BASELODE'S WEBINAR UPDATE ON ACKIO WINTER 2022 DRILL PROGRAM

Southern Energy Corp. Announces a Total Voting Rights Update

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern Energy" or the "Company") (SOU:TSXV) (AIM:SOUC) announces, further to its announcement of 6 May 2022 regarding the application to AIM for a block admission of 15,624,232 new common shares in the Company ("Common Shares") (the "Block Admission"), a monthly update to the Company's total voting rights as a result of the exercise of instruments subject to the Block Admission during the prior month

Southern Energy Corp., Wednesday, June 1, 2022, Press release picture

As at May 31, 2022, Southern Energy had 86,434,983 Common Shares in issue. This figure may be used by shareholders in the Company as the denominator for the calculations by which they will determine if they are required to notify their interest in, or a change in their interest in, the share capital of the Company, under the FCA's Disclosure Guidance and Transparency Rules. There are no Common Shares held in treasury and each Common Share entitles the holder to a single vote at general meetings of the Company.

Southern Energy Corp. Announces First Quarter 2022 Financial and Operating Results

Southern Energy Corp. ("Southern" or the "Company") (TSXV:SOU)(AIM:SOUC) today announces the release of its first quarter financial and operating results for the three months ended March 31, 2022

Southern Energy Corp., Thursday, May 26, 2022, Press release picture

Southern is an established producer with natural gas and light oil assets in Mississippi characterized by a stable, low-decline production base, a significant low-risk drilling inventory and strategic access to the best commodity pricing in North America. Selected financial and operational information is outlined below and should be read in conjunction with the Company's unaudited consolidated financial statements (the "Financial Statements") and related management's discussion and analysis (the "MD&A") for the three months ended March 31, 2022, which are available on the Company's website at www.southernenergycorp.com and have been filed on SEDAR.

Decklar Resources Inc. Announces Trucking of Crude Oil to Market From Oza Oil Field in Nigeria

Decklar Resources Inc. (TSX-V: DKL) (OTCQX: DKLRF) (FSE: A1U1) ( the "Company" or "Decklar") is pleased to announce the initial successful shipments of crude oil via trucks from the Oza Oil Field to the Umugini Pipeline Infrastructure Limited ("UPIL") crude handling facilities.

Decklar and its co-venturer Millenium Oil & Gas Company Limited ("Millenium") have successfully trucked approximately 4,000 barrels of crude oil from storage tanks at the Oza Oil Field to the UPIL crude handling facilities, from which the oil will then be transferred to the Shell Petroleum Development Company of Nigeria Limited ("SPDC") Joint Venture Forcados Oil Export Terminal via the Umugini Pipeline.

CAT Strategic Metals Closes First Tranche of Private Placement

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES.

CAT Strategic Metals Corporation (CSE:CAT)(OTC PINK:CATTF)(FRA:8CHA) ("CAT" or the "Company") announces that it has closed the first tranche of the previously announced non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement"), whereby the Company issued 27,816,666 units (the "Units") at a price of CDN$0.03 per Unit for proceeds of $834,500. Each Unit is comprised of one common share in the capital of the Company (a "Share") and one whole non-transferable share purchase warrant (a "Warrant"). Each whole Warrant will be exercisable to acquire one Share at an exercise price of CDN$0.05 per Share for a period of 36 months from the date of issuance

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. Announces Exchange Offers of Certain Existing Notes for New Notes and the Solicitations of Consents to Proposed Amendments to the Existing Indentures

Gran Tierra Energy Inc. (" Gran Tierra " or the " Company ") (NYSE American:GTE)(TSX:GTE)(LSE:GTE) today announced the commencement of offers to Eligible Holders (as defined herein) to exchange (such offers, the " Exchange Offers ") (i) any and all of the outstanding 6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 issued by Gran Tierra Energy International Holdings Ltd. (" GTEIH ") on February 15, 2018 (CUSIP: 38502HAA3 G4066TAA0; ISIN: US38502HAA32 USG4066TAA00) (the " 2025 Notes "), and (ii) any and all of the outstanding 7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 issued by the Company on May 23, 2019 (CUSIP: 38502JAA9 U37016AA7; ISIN: US38502JAA97 USU37016AA70) (the " 2027 Notes " and, together with the 2025 Notes, the " Existing Notes ") for newly issued 8.750% Senior Secured Amortizing Notes due 2029 (the " New Notes "), pursuant to the terms and subject to the conditions set forth in the exchange offer memorandum and consent solicitation statement, dated May 24, 2022 in respect of the Exchange Offers and Consent Solicitations (as defined below) (the " Exchange Offer Memorandum "). Any capitalized terms used in this press release without definition have the respective meanings assigned to such terms in the Exchange Offer Memorandum.

Existing Notes CUSIP/ISIN Numbers Principal Amount Outstanding Early Participation Premium ( 1) Exchange Consideration ( 2) Total Consideration ( 3 )
6.25% Senior Notes due 2025 38502HAA3 / G4066TAA0
US38502HAA32 / USG4066TAA00 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000
7.750% Senior Notes due 2027 38502JAA9 / U37016AA7
US38502JAA97 / USU37016AA70 		US$300,000,000 US$50 US$950 US$1,000

(1)  Premium payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date (as defined below) per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline (as defined below).
(2)  Principal amount of New Notes per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Expiration Deadline (as defined below). Does not include the Early Participation Premium or the applicable Accrued Interest (as defined below). Accrued Interest will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration (and Accrued Interest).
(3)  Total Consideration includes the Early Participation Premium. Total Consideration payable in principal amount of New Notes on the Settlement Date per each US$1,000 aggregate principal amount of Existing Notes validly tendered (and not validly withdrawn) on or before the Early Participation Deadline. Does not include the applicable Accrued Interest, which will be paid in cash on the Settlement Date. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration. Holders who tender after the Early Participation Deadline but prior to the Expiration Deadline will receive only the Exchange Consideration.

ValOre Metals Corp. ("ValOre"; TSX ‐ V: VO; OTC: KVLQF; Frankfurt: KEQ0, "the Company") today announced Trado ® auger assay results from the Tróia target area ("Tróia") at ValOre's 100%-owned Pedra Branca Platinum Group Elements ("PGE", "2PGE+Au") Project ("Pedra Branca") in northeastern Brazil.

"The Tróia target represents another high-quality, near-surface zone of significant scale that is rapidly evolving into a compelling drill target," stated ValOre's VP of Exploration, Colin Smith. "Palladium and platinum mineralization occurs within a broad zone along a 1-kilometre trend that remains open in both directions of strike."

