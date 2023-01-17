Pampa Metals Corporation

Philip Morris International is an international tobacco company with a product portfolio primarily consisting of cigarettes and reduced-risk products, including heat-not-burn, vapor and oral nicotine products, which are sold in markets outside the United States. The company diversified away from nicotine products with the acquisition of Vectura, a provider of innovative inhaled drug delivery solutions, in 2021. The firm has six geographical segments: the European Union; Eastern Europe; Middle East and Africa; South and Southeast Asia; East Asia and Australia; and Americas.