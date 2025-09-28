Palantir Technologies Announces Two-Day Pop-Up Experience in Seoul

Two-day showcase in Seoul celebrates Korean fanbase with limited-edition company merchandise drops.
Palantir Technologies will open a two-day pop-up merchandise store in Seoul's culturally dynamic Seongdong-gu district from October 14-15, marking the company's first dedicated retail experience for its passionate Korean fanbase. The temporary store at 26 Achasan-ro 11ga-gil in Seongdong-gu will showcase six items—five being sold publicly for the first time. Merchandise will be available in limited quantities on a first-come, first-served basis.
Store hours run from 12:00 to 8:00 PM KST on Tuesday and Wednesday, October 14-15.
Store Information:
- Location: 26 Achasan-ro 11ga-gil, Seongdong-gu, Seoul, South Korea
- Public Hours: Tuesday-Wednesday, October 14-15, 12:00 to 8:00 PM KST
About Palantir's Korean Community
South Korea represents one of Palantir's most enthusiastic international fanbases, with our community understanding what's required when geopolitical realities demand technological superiority. Since relaunching our external merchandise platform in June 2025, Korean customers have emerged as our second-largest international market.
The pop-up serves as both a celebration and expansion of this organic community support, featuring partnerships with leading Korean companies to create an immersive experience for our fans to recognize mission-critical technology when it matters most.
The Seoul pop-up reinforces Palantir's commitment to showing up where it matters—engaging directly with communities that appreciate what we build. We've always believed the best way to serve our community is by working alongside them, not from corporate headquarters.
Strategic Location in Seoul's Emerging Cultural Hotspot
Seongdong-gu was chosen for its reputation as Seoul's emerging cultural hotspot—a former industrial area now packed with artisanal cafes, independent boutiques, and creative co-working spaces. The district's proximity to Seoul Forest and excellent subway connectivity ensures accessibility from across the metropolitan area.
Software that dominates. Additional information is available at https://www.palantir.com .
Forward-Looking Statements
This press release contains forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. These statements may relate to, but are not limited to, Palantir's expectations regarding the amount and the terms of the contract and the expected benefits of our software platforms. Forward-looking statements are inherently subject to risks and uncertainties, some of which cannot be predicted or quantified. Forward-looking statements are based on information available at the time those statements are made and were based on current expectations as well as the beliefs and assumptions of management as of that time with respect to future events. These statements are subject to risks and uncertainties, many of which involve factors or circumstances that are beyond our control. These risks and uncertainties include our ability to meet the unique needs of our customers; the failure of our platforms to satisfy our customers or perform as desired; the frequency or severity of any software and implementation errors; our platforms' reliability; and our customers' ability to modify or terminate their contract. Additional information regarding these and other risks and uncertainties is included in the filings we make with the Securities and Exchange Commission from time to time. Except as required by law, we do not undertake any obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking statement, whether as a result of new information, future developments, or otherwise.
View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20250928557247/en/
Media Contact
media@palantir.com