Ovintiv Renews Annual Share Buy-Back Program

Company Receives TSX Approval for Renewal of Normal Course Issuer Bid

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV), (TSX: OVV) today announced it has received regulatory approvals for the renewal of its share buy-back program. This action is consistent with Ovintiv's capital allocation framework, which returns at least 50 percent of post base dividend Non-GAAP Free Cash Flow to shareholders.

The Toronto Stock Exchange ("TSX") has accepted Ovintiv's notice of intention to renew its normal course issuer bid ("NCIB") to purchase up to 22,287,709 common shares during the 12-month period commencing October 3, 2025 , and ending October 2, 2026 . The number of shares authorized for purchase represents 10 percent of Ovintiv's public float as of September 26, 2025 , as calculated pursuant to TSX rules. Purchases will be made on the open market through the facilities of the TSX, New York Stock Exchange ("NYSE"), other designated exchanges and/or alternative trading systems in Canada and the United States at the market price at the time of acquisition, as well as by other means permitted by stock exchange rules and securities laws including Rule 10b -18 under the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended.

Ovintiv has also renewed its automatic share purchase plan ("ASPP") allowing it to purchase common shares under the NCIB when Ovintiv would ordinarily not be permitted to purchase shares due to regulatory restrictions and customary self-imposed blackout periods. Pursuant to the ASPP, Ovintiv will provide instructions during non-blackout periods to its designated broker, which may not be varied or suspended during the blackout period. Purchases by Ovintiv's designated broker will be in accordance with applicable stock exchange rules and securities laws and the terms of the ASPP. All purchases made under the ASPP are included in computing the number of common shares purchased under the NCIB. The ASPP has been pre-cleared as required by the TSX.

The actual number of common shares that may be purchased under the NCIB and the timing of any such purchases will be determined by Ovintiv. The average daily trading volume through the facilities of the TSX, excluding purchases made on such facilities, for the six months ended August 31, 2025 was 185,256 common shares. Consequently, daily purchases through the facilities of the TSX will be limited to 46,314 common shares, other than block purchase exceptions. Purchases over the NYSE will be made in compliance with the volume limitations in Rule 10b -18 in relation to average daily trading volume and block trades. All common shares acquired by Ovintiv under the NCIB may be cancelled or returned to treasury as authorized but unissued shares.

Pursuant to its existing NCIB, under which Ovintiv received approval from the TSX to purchase up to 25,920,545 common shares during the 12-month period commencing October 3, 2024 and ending October 2, 2025 , Ovintiv has purchased 7,836,011 common shares on the TSX, NYSE and alternative trading systems at a weighted average purchase price of US$38 .80 per common share.

On June 5, 2025 , Ovintiv renewed its exemption order (the "NCIB Exemption") from applicable Canadian regulators, permitting Ovintiv to make repurchases under the NCIB through the facilities of the NYSE and other United States -based trading systems in excess of 5 percent of Ovintiv's outstanding number of shares, the maximum allowable under applicable Canadian securities laws absent an exemption. The NCIB Exemption allows Ovintiv to repurchase up to 10 percent of Ovintiv's public float on such U.S. marketplaces provided that Ovintiv's aggregate repurchases on all marketplaces do not exceed this amount over the 12-month period of the NCIB, which is consistent with the maximum number of shares Ovintiv is able to purchase under the NCIB. The other conditions to the NCIB Exemption are outlined in Ovintiv's 2025 second quarter report on Form 10-Q filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+.

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS - This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, "FLS") within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including the United States Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995. FLS include: the planned share repurchase program, including the amount and number of shares to be acquired, treatment of such shares following purchase, anticipated timeframe, method and location of purchases, announced capital framework; and benefits of the NCIB.

Readers are cautioned against unduly relying on FLS which, by their nature, involve numerous assumptions, risks and uncertainties that may cause such statements not to occur, or results to differ materially from those expressed or implied. These assumptions include: future commodity prices and differentials; foreign exchange rates; ability to access cash, credit facilities and shelf prospectuses; and expectations and projections made in light of, and generally consistent with, Ovintiv's historical experience and its perception of historical trends, including with respect to the pace of technological development, benefits achieved and general industry expectations.

Risks and uncertainties that may affect these business outcomes include: ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations and fund the NCIB; commodity price volatility; variability in the amount, number of shares, method, location and timing of purchases, if any, pursuant to the NCIB; fluctuations in currency and interest rates; and other risks and uncertainties impacting Ovintiv's business, as described in its most recent Annual Report on Form 10-K and as described from time to time in Ovintiv's other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR+.

Although Ovintiv believes the expectations represented by such FLS are reasonable, there can be no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Readers are cautioned that the assumptions, risks and uncertainties referenced above are not exhaustive. FLS are made as of the date of this news release and, except as required by law, Ovintiv undertakes no obligation to update publicly or revise any FLS. FLS contained in this news release are expressly qualified by these cautionary statements.

Further information on Ovintiv is available on the company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact:

(888) 525-0304

Media contact:
(403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-renews-annual-share-buy-back-program-302570013.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

OvintivOVVNYSE:OVVEnergy Investing
OVV
The Conversation (0)

Ovintiv Announces Closing of Midland and Bakken Transactions & Inclusion in S&P 400 Index

Company Updates 2023 Guidance for Early Close

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) ("Ovintiv" or the "Company") today closed the previously announced acquisition of core Midland Basin assets, adding approximately 1,050 net 10,000 foot well locations and approximately 65,000 net acres of largely undeveloped land adjacent to Ovintiv's existing Permian operations. The Company has acquired substantially all the leasehold interest and related assets of Black Swan Oil & Gas, PetroLegacy Energy and Piedra Resources, which are portfolio companies of funds managed by EnCap Investments L.P. ("EnCap"), in a cash and stock transaction valued at $4.275 billion .

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Palo Alto Networks Set to S&P 500; Others to Join S&P MidCap 400 and S&P SmallCap 600

S&P Dow Jones Indices ("S&P DJI") will make the following changes to the S&P 500, S&P MidCap 400, and S&P SmallCap 600 indices effective prior to the open of trading on Tuesday, June 20 to coincide with the quarterly rebalance. The U.S. equity markets will be closed on Monday, June 19 in observance of the Juneteenth holiday. The changes ensure each index is more representative of its market capitalization range. All companies moving to the S&P MidCap 400 are more representative of the mid-cap market space, and all companies moving to the S&P SmallCap 600 are more representative of the small-cap market space. The companies being removed from the S&P SmallCap 600 are no longer representative of the small-cap market space.

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Prices Offering of Senior Notes

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that it has priced an offering (the "Notes Offering") of $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2025 (the "2025 Notes"), $700,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 5.650% senior notes due 2028 (the "2028 Notes"), $600,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 6.250% senior notes due 2033 (the "2033 Notes") and $400,000,000 in aggregate principal amount of 7.100% senior notes due 2053 (the "2053 Notes", and together with the 2025 Notes, the 2028 Notes and the 2033 Notes, the "Notes"). The price to the public for the Notes is 99.994% of the principal amount for the 2025 Notes, 99.973% of the principal amount for the 2028 Notes, 99.793% of the principal amount for the 2033 Notes and 99.796% of the principal amount for the 2053 Notes.

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

Ovintiv Announces Release of 2022 Sustainability Report

 Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) today released its 2022 Sustainability Report, highlighting its progress and performance on several key sustainability initiatives related to emissions reductions, social responsibility and corporate governance.

"Ovintiv continues to drive real and measurable environment, social and governance progress," said Ovintiv President and CEO Brendan McCracken . "We strive to be a leader in disclosure, having published a sustainability report and key performance metrics data since 2005. Our results demonstrate our commitment to continuous improvement and the power of harnessing technology and our culture of innovation to drive strong performance outcomes. We are whole-heartedly proud to produce the safe, affordable, secure, and reliable energy the world needs, both profitably and sustainably."

Key highlights of Ovintiv's 2022 sustainability achievements:

  • Achieved a greater than 30% reduction in Scope 1 & 2 greenhouse gas emissions intensity since 2019; progressing toward a targeted 50% reduction by 2030
  • Continued full alignment with the World Bank Zero Routine Flaring Initiative
  • Implemented industry-leading family leave policy
  • Progressed Board renewal efforts with the addition of one new Board member
  • Introduced a second safety metric to the Company's compensation program
  • Committed to disclose extensive gender equality information, leading to the Company's inaugural inclusion in the Bloomberg Gender Equality Index

Ovintiv recently announced an acquisition that will see the Company roughly double both its oil production and its premium inventory in the Permian Basin. The transaction is expected to be accretive across a number of key financial metrics and inventory life while maintaining the Company's investment grade balance sheet. While Ovintiv anticipates a brief period of integration of the new assets, the Company remains committed to its Scope 1 & 2 emissions reduction target.

Ovintiv's sustainability report can be found on the Company's website at https://sustainability.ovintiv.com/

ADVISORY REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS – This news release contains certain forward-looking statements or information (collectively, FLS) within the meaning of applicable securities legislation, including Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended. All statements that relate to the anticipated future activities or expectations of the Company are FLS. FLS in this news release include, but are not limited to: expectations of plans, strategies and objectives of the Company, including planned ESG initiatives; the anticipated success of, and benefits from, technology and innovation; the ability of the Company to meet and maintain certain targets, including with respect to emissions-related and ESG performance. FLS involve certain assumptions and are subject to both known and unknown risks and uncertainties, many of which are beyond our control. These assumptions include: the assumptions contained herein; data contained in key modeling statistics; and expectations and projections made in light of the Company's historical experience. Risks and uncertainties include: our ability to generate sufficient cash flow to meet obligations; commodity price volatility; uncertainties, costs, and risks involved in our operations, including hazards and risks incidental to the drilling, completion, production and transportation of oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; ability to secure adequate transportation and storage for oil, natural gas and natural gas liquids; potential curtailments of gathering, transportation or refining operations, including resulting storage constraints or widening price differentials; business interruption, property and casualty losses or unexpected technical difficulties; counterparty and credit risk; impact of changes in credit rating and access to liquidity, including costs thereof; risks in marketing operations; risks associated with technology; risks associated with lawsuits, governmental regulations and regulatory actions, including disputes with partners and our ability to timely obtain environmental or other necessary permits; our ability to acquire or find additional reserves; imprecision of reserves estimates and estimates of recoverable quantities; and other risks and uncertainties as described in the Company's Annual Report on Form 10- K, Quarterly Report on Form 10-Q and as described from time to time in its other periodic filings as filed on EDGAR and SEDAR. The above assumptions, risks and uncertainties are not exhaustive. Actual future results may vary materially and adversely from those expressed or implied in our FLS and such statements may not occur. Although the Company believes such FLS are reasonable, FLS should be understood to be only predictions and statements of our current beliefs; they are not guarantees of performance. FLS are made as of the date hereof and, except as required by law, the Company undertakes no obligation to update or revise any FLS.

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available at www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Investor contact: (888) 525-0304
investor.relations@ovintiv.com

Media contact: (403) 645-2252

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-release-of-2022-sustainability-report-301822206.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/11/c9376.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Announces Results of Annual Meeting

Ovintiv Inc. (NYSE: OVV) (TSX: OVV) (the "Company") today announced that the following matters, as further described in the Company's Proxy Statement filed on March 23, 2023 (the "Proxy Statement"), were voted upon at its 2023 Annual Meeting of Shareholders held on May 3, 2023 .

Election of Director Nominees Listed in the Proxy Statement

Each director nominee listed in the Proxy Statement was elected as a director of the Company.  The results of the vote by ballot were as follows:


Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

Peter A. Dea

168,404,785

5,047,161

130,316

19,755,443

Meg A. Gentle

169,689,545

3,737,410

155,307

19,755,443

Ralph Izzo

171,659,752

1,696,254

226,256

19,755,443

Howard J. Mayson

170,339,842

3,107,225

135,195

19,755,443

Brendan M. McCracken

172,605,556

825,099

151,607

19,755,443

Lee A. McIntire

166,563,086

6,842,816

176,360

19,755,443

Katherine L. Minyard

171,973,771

1,444,588

163,903

19,755,443

Steven W. Nance

172,011,222

1,397,006

174,034

19,755,443

Suzanne P. Nimocks

157,900,679

15,424,515

257,068

19,755,443

George L. Pita

172,022,482

1,389,605

170,175

19,755,443

Thomas G. Ricks

165,904,949

7,505,652

171,661

19,755,443

Brian G. Shaw

170,658,576

2,792,006

131,680

19,755,443


Advisory Vote to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote for the compensation of the Company's named executive officers were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non- vote

167,308,173

5,820,963

453,126

19,755,443


Advisory Vote on Frequency of Future Advisory Votes to Approve Compensation of Named Executive Officers

The results of the non-binding advisory vote on the frequency of future advisory votes to approve the compensation of named executive officers, were as follows:

One-Year

Two-Years

Three-Years

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

170,568,567

127,026

2,498,008

388,661

19,755,443


Ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP as Independent Auditors

The results for the ratification of PricewaterhouseCoopers LLP, Chartered Accountants, as the Company's independent auditors were as follows:

Shares For

Shares Against

Abstain

Broker Non-vote

186,757,581

6,435,087

145,037

0

Further information on Ovintiv Inc. is available on the Company's website, www.ovintiv.com , or by contacting:

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/ovintiv-announces-results-of-annual-meeting-301818635.html

SOURCE Ovintiv Inc.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/May2023/08/c3605.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Executes Definitive Agreement to Option Rocas Uranium Project and Initiates Inaugural Exploration Program

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has signed a definitive property option agreement (the "Option Agreement"), dated September 26, 2025, with Collective Metals Inc. (CSE: COMT) (the "Optionee"), an arms-length party. Pursuant to the Option Agreement, the Optionee has been granted the option (the "Option") to acquire a seventy-five percent interest in the 4,002-hectare Rocas Project ("Rocas" or the "Project") located in the eastern Athabasca Basin region (Figure 1).

Rocas Project Highlights:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Launches Exploration Program after Completing Ivana Deposit Infill Drilling Program and Advances towards Prefeasibility Study at Amarillo Grande Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Corp. (TSX-V: BSK, FSE: MAL2; OTC: BKUCF), "Blue Sky" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that Ivana Minerales S.A. (" IMSA ", a partnership with a subsidiary of Corporacion America Group " COAM ") has commenced the first exploration program on targets surrounding the Ivana deposit. Pursuant to the Earn-In Agreement, IMSA has the exclusive right and option (the " Call Option ") to acquire a 100% interest in all or part of certain exploration targets at the Amarillo Grande Project (the " Call Option Targets ") (see press release dated February 27, 2025 ). The program started with a pole-dipole electrical tomography survey at the Ivana Gap target to delineate potential drill targets in the area immediately north of the Ivana Deposit (see Figure 1 ).

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

Blue Sky Uranium Announces Registration of Mining Rights Transfer for Ivana Uranium-Vanadium Project, Argentina

TSX Venture Exchange: BSK
Frankfurt Stock Exchange: MAL2
OTCQB Venture Market (OTC): BKUCF

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Update: Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements  to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, and to clarity the press release issued earlier today, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy Corp. Enters into Definitive Agreements to Acquire Uranium Claims on The San Rafael Swell, Utah, United States

Terra Clean Energy CORP. (" Terra " or the " Company ") (CSE: TCEC,OTC:TCEFF, OTCQB: TCEFF FSE: C 9O0) is pleased to announce that, further to its press release dated September 16, 2025, it has entered into definitive agreements with arm's length parties to acquire up to a 100% interest in each of the Wheel Anne Claims and the Green Vein Mesa Claims (each of the properties are located in Emery County, Utah, United States).

"The quick execution of the agreements shows the Company's commitment and excitement to these assets and to our already significant portfolio of low-risk uranium assets in world renowned uranium basins" state Greg Cameron, CEO of Terra. "Our plan is to have our team on the ground in Utah in the coming weeks working closely with our local partner."

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

Standard Uranium Closes Second Tranche of Private Placement and Announces LIFE Offering

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Standard Uranium Ltd. (TSXV: STND,OTC:STTDF) (OTCQB: STTDF) (FSE: 9SU0) ("Standard Uranium" or the "Company") is pleased to announce that it has closed a second tranche ("Tranche 2") of its non-brokered private placement (the "Private Placement Offering") for gross proceeds of $484,000.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Related News

Silver Investing

Locksley Resources: High-grade Antimony & Rare Earths Prospects for US Critical Minerals Play

Precious Metals Investing

Massan Resource Drilling Confirms High Grade Continuity

Base Metals Investing

Entitlement Offer Booklet

Base Metals Investing

Falco Announces Bought Deal Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of $10 Million

Battery Metals Investing

Precious, Base & Critical Minerals in Carheil Graphite Zones

Gold Investing

Steve Barton: Gold, Silver, Uranium — Price Targets and Key Levels to Watch

Critical Metals Investing

Allied Critical Metals Expands High Grade Footprint at Borralha Tungsten Project