Osisko Development Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal LIFE Offering of National and BC Flow-Through Shares

Osisko Development Announces C$30 Million Bought Deal LIFE Offering of National and BC Flow-Through Shares

NOT FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES

Osisko Development Corp. (NYSE: ODV, TSXV: ODV) (" Osisko Development " or the " Company ") is pleased to announce that it has entered into an agreement with National Bank Financial Inc., BMO Capital Markets and RBC Capital Markets, acting as co-lead underwriters and co-bookrunners (collectively, the " Underwriters "), pursuant to which the Underwriters have agreed to purchase (or arrange for substituted purchasers to purchase), on a "bought deal" private placement basis pursuant to the LIFE Exemption (as defined herein), two tranches of flow-through shares for aggregate gross proceeds of C$30,010,020 (the " Offering "), as follows:

  • National Flow-Through Shares: 2,990,000 common shares of the Company (the " FT Shares ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Income Tax Act (Canada) (the " Tax Act ") at a price of C$6.69 per FT Share for gross proceeds of C$20,003,100; and
  • British Columbia Flow-Through Shares: 1,444,000 common shares of the Company to certain eligible British Columbia resident subscribers (the " BC FT Shares ", and together with the FT Shares, the " Flow-Through Shares ") that will qualify as "flow-through shares" within the meaning of subsection 66(15) of the Tax Act at a price of C$6.93 per BC FT Share for gross proceeds of C$10,006,920.

The Company will use an amount equal to the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering to incur eligible "Canadian exploration expenses" that will qualify as (i) "flow-through mining expenditures" within the meaning of the Tax Act, and (ii) in respect of the BC FT Shares purchased by eligible British Columbia purchasers, "BC flow-through mining expenditures" that meet the criteria set forth in subsection 4.721(1) of the Income Tax Act (British Columbia), in respect of the exploration activities on the Company's properties in British Columbia (the " Qualifying Expenditures "). The Qualifying Expenditures will be incurred on or before December 31, 2026 and will be renounced by the Company to the initial purchasers of the Flow-Through Shares with an effective date no later than December 31, 2025.

The Offering is expected to close on or about October 29, 2025 (the " Closing Date "), and is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory approvals, including the conditional approval of the TSX Venture Exchange and the New York Stock Exchange. Notwithstanding the foregoing, the Closing Date must occur no later than the 45th day following the date of this news release.

The Offering will be made pursuant to the listed issuer financing exemption available under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 – Prospectus Exemptions , as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 – Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (the " LIFE Exemption ") in each of the provinces and territories of Canada. The Flow-Through Shares may also be offered (or re-offered) in such offshore jurisdictions as may be agreed to by the Company and the Underwriters pursuant to available prospectus or registration exemptions in accordance with applicable laws provided that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation arises in connection with the sale of the Flow-Through Shares in such other jurisdiction. The Flow-Through Shares issued under the LIFE Exemption will not be subject to a statutory hold period pursuant to applicable Canadian securities laws.

In connection with the Offering, certain purchasers of Flow-Through Shares intend to subsequently (i) donate some or all of such Flow-Through Shares to registered charities, who may sell such Flow-Through Shares to purchasers arranged by the Underwriters, and/or (ii) sell some or all of such Flow-Through Shares to purchasers arranged by the Underwriters, in each case on the Closing Date (such Flow-Through Shares described in (i) and (ii), being the " Re-Offer Shares "). Sales of Re-Offer Shares may be made to purchasers located in (i) each of the provinces of Canada pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption, and (ii) such other jurisdictions provided it is understood that no prospectus filing or comparable obligation, ongoing reporting requirement or requisite regulatory or governmental approval arises in such other jurisdictions.

There is an offering document (the " Offering Document ") relating to the Offering that can be accessed under the Company's issuer profile on SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca and on the Company's website at https://osiskodev.com/. Prospective investors should read the Offering Document before making an investment decision.

In consideration for their services, the Company has agreed to pay the Underwriters a cash commission equal to 4.50% of the gross proceeds from the Offering.

This news release does not constitute an offer to sell or a solicitation of an offer to buy any of the securities described herein in the United States. The securities described herein have not been and will not be registered under the U.S. Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the " U.S. Securities Act "), or any U.S. state securities laws, and may not be offered or sold in the United States absent registration under the U.S. Securities Act and all applicable U.S. state securities laws or in compliance with an exemption therefrom.

ABOUT OSISKO DEVELOPMENT CORP.

Osisko Development Corp. is a continental North American gold development company focused on past-producing mining camps located in mining friendly jurisdictions with district scale potential. The Company's objective is to become an intermediate gold producer by advancing its flagship permitted 100%-owned Cariboo Gold Project, located in central B.C., Canada. Its project pipeline is complemented by the Tintic Project in the historic East Tintic mining district in Utah, U.S.A., and the San Antonio Gold Project in Sonora, Mexico—brownfield properties with significant exploration potential, extensive historical mining data, access to existing infrastructure and skilled labour. The Company's strategy is to develop attractive, long-life, socially and environmentally responsible mining assets, while minimizing exposure to development risk and growing mineral resources.

For further information, visit our website at www.osiskodev.com or contact:

Sean Roosen Philip Rabenok
Chairman and CEO Vice President, Investor Relations
Email: sroosen@osiskodev.com Email: prabenok@osiskodev.com
Tel: +1 (514) 940-0685 Tel: +1 (437) 423-3644


CAUTION REGARDING FORWARD-LOOKING STATEMENTS

This news release contains "forward-looking information" (within the meaning of applicable Canadian securities laws) and "forward- looking statements" (within the meaning of the U.S. Private Securities Litigation Reform Act of 1995). Such statements or information are identified with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "potential", "estimate", "propose", "project", "outlook", "foresee" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding any potential outcome. Such statements in this news release may include, without limitation, statements pertaining to: the size of the Offering, the use of the net proceeds from the Offering, the closing of the Offering, the tax treatment of the Flow-Through Shares, the timing and ability of the Company to renounce the Qualifying Expenditures and the ability to obtain the necessary regulatory authority approvals. Such forward-looking information or statements are based on a number of risks, uncertainties and assumptions which may cause actual results or other expectations to differ materially from those anticipated and which may prove to be incorrect. Actual results could differ materially due to a number of factors, including, without limitation, marketing of the Offering, and satisfying the condition of closing of the Offering, including the requirements of the New York Stock Exchange and the TSX Venture Exchange (if at all). Although the Company believes that the expectations reflected in the forward-looking information or statements are reasonable, prospective investors in the Company securities should not place undue reliance on forward-looking statements because the Company can provide no assurance that such expectations will prove to be correct. Forward-looking information and statements contained in this news release are as of the date of this news release and the Company assumes no obligation to update or revise this forward-looking information and statements except as required by law.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this news release. No stock exchange, securities commission or other regulatory authority has approved or disapproved the information contained herein.


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Osisko Development Corp.ODV:CATSXV:ODVGold Investing
ODV:CA
The Conversation (0)
Osisko Development Corp.

Osisko Development Corp.

Barksdale Resources Logo

Barksdale Resources: Advanced Precious and Base Metals Properties in Mexico and Arizona

Keep Reading...
Three gold bars on price chart with magnifying glass.

What Was the Highest Price for Gold?

Gold has long been considered a store of wealth, and the price of gold often makes its biggest gains during turbulent times as investors look for cover in this safe-haven asset.The 21st century has so far been heavily marked by episodes of economic and sociopolitical upheaval. Uncertainty has... Keep Reading...
Physical gold bar and gold Maple Leaf coin with small gold nuggets on top.

A Guide to Investing in Physical Gold

Gold is known as an attractive safe-haven investment and has been used to store wealth during volatile times through history. It has interesting currency-like tendencies, and retains its purchasing power better than paper currencies.For that reason, gold market analysts typically recommend that... Keep Reading...
Providence Gold Mines (TSXV:PHD)

Providence Gold Mines: Unlocking Untapped, High-grade Gold Deposits in the historic Mother Lode Gold Belt in California

Keep Reading...
Blue Jay Gold

Blue Jay Gold: Building the Next Multi-million-ounce Gold Portfolio in Canada

Keep Reading...
Yellow hard hat surrounded by Australian flags.

Australia’s Mining and Energy Sector Set to Add 22,000 Jobs by 2030

The Australian Resources and Energy Employer Association (AREEA) has released its 2025–2030 workforce forecast, projecting a surge in sector employment as nearly 100 mining and energy developments move ahead.According to the report, 96 projects are “likely to proceed,” creating an estimated... Keep Reading...
Gold bars and silver coins scattered on a surface.

Spot Gold Breaches US$4,000, Silver Price Testing US$50

Gold marked a new price milestone on Wednesday (October 8), with spot prices breaking US$4,000 per ounce. The spot price hit a fresh record, rising as high as US$4,056.14 in mid-day trading. Future prices for gold had breached US$4,000 for the first time on Tuesday and have continued to climb... Keep Reading...

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Quantum BioPharma Announces Cash Reward of up to USD $7Million for Proof of Market Manipulation in its Stock

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Related News

resource investing

Nine Mile Metals Closes Oversubscribed Non Flow Through Private Placement

Precious Metals Investing

Extensive Gold Mineralisation Intersected at Spargoville

Battery Metals Investing

Altech - Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

rare earth investing

UPDATE - Critical Metals Corp (NASDAQ: CRML) Secures Another Significant Tanbreez Offtake Agreement for 15% of its Production with Leading U.S. Vertically Integrated Rare Earth Company, REalloys Inc.

Battery Metals Investing

Altech Batteries Ltd Spherical Coated Silicon Achieves 88.5% Retention

Manganese Investing

Spartan Metals Engages Investor Relations and Market Maker Firms

Battery Metals Investing

E-Power Resources Inc. Announces Adjournment of Annual Meeting Due to Lack of Quorum