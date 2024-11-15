Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText World 2024 Unites Industry Leaders to Tackle AI and Information Management

Pioneering experts gather in Las Vegas to explore a future driven by AI knowledge workers, cloud, and next-generation security

OpenText™ (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX), today announced its roster of keynote and guest speakers for OpenText World 2024 the leading information management conference, set to take place in-person and virtually at the Venetian Hotel Resort, Las Vegas from November 18-21, 2024 . This year's conference will bring together leading experts in business and technology to explore the transformative potential of AI and information management, focusing on how AI-driven knowledge workers will reimagine business operations for the next generation.

OpenText (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

"Organizations have two great assets, their people and their data.  In the new era of work, it is time to unlock human potential with AI Driven Information Management. That's why this year's conference centers on the next generation of Business Clouds, Business AI and Business Technology including security," said Mark J. Barrenechea , OpenText CEO & CTO. "At OpenText World 2024, we are bringing together the brightest minds in business and technology - visionary leaders who are pushing the boundaries of information technologies. Attendees will gain valuable insights into how these leaders are capitalizing on AI advancements to create the organizations of the future."

This year's conference will focus on the rise of AI-driven knowledge workers and how integrated AI, cloud, and security solutions are reshaping business operations and enhancing information management. Attendees will engage in hands-on learning experiences, gaining valuable insights into integrating these technologies into a cohesive ecosystem that drives scalability, innovation, and sustainable growth across various industries designed to empower employees to let machines do the work.

Keynote sessions will feature prominent OpenText leadership, including CEO & CTO Mark J. Barrenechea and Chief Product Officer Muhi Majzoub, who will unveil the OpenText vision and offering a unique perspective on industry trends as well as innovations as part of OpenText's ambitious 90-day development cycle. Shannon Bell , Chief Digital Officer, will also discuss the challenges of the CIO and how OpenText technology can drive significant efficiencies in IT. Finally, Todd Cione , President of Worldwide Sales will host conversations about how world class brands leverage OpenText on their technology and business journeys – touching on key topics like Cybersecurity, and Customer Data protection.

Confirmed special guests, renowned speakers, and OpenText customers, include:

  • Venus Williams   , the international tennis champion, author, entrepreneur, and activist who will share her insights on leadership and innovation.
  • Alok Daga , CIO at the Bank of Montreal : Alok will explore how AI-driven knowledge workers are reimagining the very nature of work across multiple business functions, empowering teams to work smarter and more efficiently across the organization.
  • Lindsay Fernandez , VP of Enterprise Applications & Service Delivery at Catalent: Lindsay will address the complexities of cloud modernization in highly regulated industries, sharing how Catalent is overcoming these challenges while maintaining compliance and operational excellence.
  • Franziska Fuchs , Vice President of eDiscovery at Bosch: Franziska will explore the transformative potential of large language models (LLMs) in reimagining internal investigations and eDiscovery processes, offering a glimpse into the future of legal technology at Bosch.
  • Reginald Owens , Head of Identity & Access Management at American Family Insurance: Reggie will explore how consolidating information across the entire enterprise has enhanced the robust protection of corporate and customer information.

Registration is still open, and the complete agenda for OpenText World 2024 is available online . The event will be accessible both in-person and virtually, with prior registration required.

About OpenText

OpenText, The Information Company™, enables organizations to gain insight through market leading information management solutions, powered by OpenText Cloud Editions. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ: OTEX, TSX: OTEX) visit opentext.com

Connect with us:

OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog

Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents .

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-world-2024-unites-industry-leaders-to-tackle-ai-and-information-management-302306636.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

Exclusive Interview with Linius Technologies CEO James Brennan

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Exclusive Interview with Alvopetro Energy CEO Corey Ruttan

Lithium Investing

Exclusive Interview with Forward Water Technologies CEO Howie Honeyman

Precious Metals Investing

Element79 Announces Closing of First Tranche of Non-Brokered Private Placement

Oil and Gas Investing

Alvopetro Announces Annual Long-term Incentive Grants

Copper Investing

Top 5 Canadian Mining Stocks This Week: Canterra Surges 150 Percent on High Grades from Surface

lithium investing

Holding(s) in Company

Uranium Investing

US Plans to Triple Nuclear Power Capacity by 2050

