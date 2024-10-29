Investing News NetworkYour trusted source for investing success

OpenText Recognized as One of the World's Top Companies for Women by Forbes for the Second Consecutive Year

OpenText Recognized as One of the World's Top Companies for Women by Forbes for the Second Consecutive Year

Company ranks in the top 20% of global companies included on this year's list

OpenText TM (NASDAQ: OTEX), (TSX: OTEX) today announced it has been named one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024 by Forbes . The list, which is generated by Forbes in partnership with Statista, celebrates global companies that support women in the workplace. OpenText, which has been named to the list for the second consecutive year, ranked within the top 20% of global companies.

OpenText (PRNewsfoto/Open Text Corporation)

Companies who received this recognition were evaluated through multiple globally administered independent surveys of approximately 100,000 women. Survey participants were asked questions on a variety of gender-related workplace topics, and additional factors such as public opinion and leadership were also considered in this year's ranking methodology.

"We are honored to be recognized as one of the World's Top Companies for Women," said Mark J. Barrenechea , CEO & CTO of OpenText. "While some corporations are questioning their commitment to Diversity, Equity and Inclusion, OpenText is not. Our culture centers on performance, fairness, and being practical. We strive to unlock the voice and potential in each of our employees, in the context of our business, and believe this is essential to be a top innovator and performer."

Through the OpenText Zero-In Initiative, OpenText has declared strong commitments under its Zero Barriers pillar which include a majority ethnically diverse workforce and 50/50 gender parity in key roles by 2030 as well as 40% women in leadership across all management levels by 2030. By leveraging key programs that focus on recruitment and retention strategies, women in leadership, mentorship, and uplifting the company's largest Employee Network Group, Worldwide OpenText Women (WOW), OpenText is making positive progress against these goals. More information on the OpenText Zero-In Initiative is available in the company's annual Corporate Citizenship Report .

"Diversity advances collaboration, drives innovation, and accelerates growth," added Barrenechea. "We are extremely proud of our inclusive and award-winning culture here at OpenText and we will continue to create a work environment where all employees feel valued, and each person can thrive."

Forbes recognition of OpenText as one of the World's Top Companies for Women 2024 is the latest in a series of impressive achievements awarded to the company. Additional recent award wins also include:

  • Being named one of the World's Top Employers 2024 by Forbes earlier this month for the fifth consecutive year. This award celebrates companies that offer engaging work, opportunities for growth and career advancement, and much more.
  • Ranking third in our industry category on the inaugural Canada's Most Responsible Companies 2025 ranking , a list generated by Newsweek and Statista which honors organizations for their commitment to climate, social welfare, and a responsible governance.
  • Recognition for the second year in a row as one of the World's Best Companies 2024 by TIME , which identifies top performing companies across three primary dimensions: employee satisfaction, revenue growth, and sustainability.

For more information on how OpenText is fostering an inclusive and award-winning culture, or to get an inside look at life as an OpenText and learn more about current career opportunities visit the newly redesigned OpenText Career page at careers.opentext.com .

About OpenText  
OpenText™ is the leading Information Management software and services company in the world. We help organizations solve complex global problems with a comprehensive suite of Business Clouds, Business AI, and Business Technology. For more information about OpenText (NASDAQ/TSX: OTEX), please visit us at www.opentext.com   .

Connect with us:  
OpenText CEO Mark Barrenechea's blog
Twitter | LinkedIn

Certain statements in this press release may contain words considered forward-looking statements or information under applicable securities laws. These statements are based on OpenText's current expectations, estimates, forecasts and projections about the operating environment, economies and markets in which the company operates. These statements are subject to important assumptions, risks and uncertainties that are difficult to predict, and the actual outcome may be materially different. OpenText's assumptions, although considered reasonable by the company at the date of this press release, may prove to be inaccurate and consequently its actual results could differ materially from the expectations set out herein. For additional information with respect to risks and other factors which could occur, see OpenText's Annual Report on Form 10-K, Quarterly Reports on Form 10-Q and other securities filings with the SEC and other securities regulators. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance upon any such forward-looking statements, which speak only as of the date made. Unless otherwise required by applicable securities laws, OpenText disclaims any intention or obligations to update or revise any forward-looking statements, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise. Further, readers should note that we may announce information using our website, press releases, securities law filings, public conference calls, webcasts and the social media channels identified on the Investors section of our website ( https://investors.opentext.com ). Such social media channels may include the Company's or our CEO's blog, Twitter account or LinkedIn account. The information posted through such channels may be material. Accordingly, readers should monitor such channels in addition to our other forms of communication.

Copyright © 2024 OpenText. All Rights Reserved. Trademarks owned by OpenText. One or more patents may cover this product(s). For more information, please visit https://www.opentext.com/patents.

OTEX-G

Cision View original content to download multimedia: https://www.prnewswire.com/news-releases/opentext-recognized-as-one-of-the-worlds-top-companies-for-women-by-forbes-for-the-second-consecutive-year-302290611.html

SOURCE Open Text Corporation

News Provided by PR Newswire via QuoteMedia

