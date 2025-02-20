Opawica Explorations Commences Drill Program at its Bazooka Property in the Abitibi Gold Belt

(TheNewswire)
February 20, 202 5 Vancouver, B.C. Opawica Explorations Inc. (TSXV: OPW) (FSE: A2PEAD) (OTC: OPWEF) (the "Company" or "Opawica") is pleased to announce the commencement of drilling at its wholly-owned Bazooka Property ("Bazooka") in the Abitibi Gold Belt. Bazooka is contiguous with property controlled by Agnico Eagle, which hosts the Wasamac gold project located 15 km west-southwest of the mining center of Rouyn-Noranda and approximately 100 km west of the Agnico's 100%-owned Canadian Malartic Complex.
In alignment with previous geo-mapping and fieldwork conducted at Bazooka, the 2025 program includes planned targets with 50 m step-outs from the 2022 drill program, where previous values exceeded 10 g/t Au, including:
18.70 Au g/t over 1 m is within a larger 43.9-meter section of Quartz-sericite stockwork with trace pyrite with visible gold at 279.4 m
The 13.70 Au g/t over 1.6 m is in silicified sherd zone with quartz veining with trace tourmaline and fuchsite
12.70 Au g/t over 0.5 m is in quartz vein stockwork silicified zone with two visible gold flakes.
In addition, drill testing will measure continuity of high-grade Au mineralization along southwest and west striking planes.
Blake Morgan, President of Opawica, stated: "We are excited to commence drilling at the Bazooka property, a highly prospective property in the heart of the Abitibi Gold Belt and next to Agnico's Wasamac gold property. The presence of historical mineralization, visible gold, silicified shear zones, and quartz vein stockwork supports our confidence in Bazooka's commercial gold hosting potential.
In the 2022 program, significant visible gold flakes were observed in a quartz vein shear zone within a silicified zone containing 10% fine, fractured black pyrite with trace amounts of arsenopyrite. A quartz vein shear zone was intersected in hole OP-21-13 at a depth of approximately 150.60 m.
Gold mineralization on the property occurs within mixed, up to 60-metre-wide (estimated true width), strong quartz-carbonate-sericite and talc-chlorite schists of sedimentary and ultramafic to mafic volcanic protoliths, respectively, and is referred to as the Main zone. The alteration and mineralization are spatially associated with the Cadillac-Larder Lake.
The break/fault zone is at the base and is characterized by up to two-meter-wide (estimated true width), strongly graphitic fault. The graphitic fault generally marks the contact between the sedimentary and ultramafic metavolcanic rocks.
Opawica's 2022 program assay results, reported below, are as uncut weighted averages. Interval widths reflect drilled NQ core lengths, with true widths currently unknown.
Assay samples were analyzed at Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc.(Act labs) 184 Rue Principale Ste-Germaine-Boule Quebec (an ISO/IEC 17025:2005 accredited facility). The sampling program was undertaken by Company personnel under the direction of Mr. Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., A secure chain of custody is maintained in transporting and storing of all samples. The rock samples underwent fire assays, 1E3 - Aqua Regia – ICPOES and select samples underwent gravimetries. Samples of mineralization were taken at 0.5-to-1.5-meter intervals, with sample intervals being adjusted to respect lithological and/or mineralogical contacts and isolate narrow veins or other structures that may yield higher grades.
One half of the sampled intervals were bagged and tagged with one of the dual sample tags. The individual sample bags are sealed and placed into rice bags and marked with the contents. The samples are delivered in batches in January to Techni-Lab Abitibi Inc. (Actlabs) Ste-Germaine-Boule Quebec, for processing, crushing, pulverizing and analysis.
The Quality Assurance and Quality Control or QA/QC protocols are as follows: A blank sample is inserted at samples ended by the number 10, 30, 70 and 90 in the sample sequence – a blank sample usually consists of white ¾ inch rock that is known not to contain any metals. A low-grade rock standard is inserted at samples ended by the number 50, in the sample sequence. A high-grade rock standard is inserted at samples ended by the number 00, in the sample sequence.
Yvan Bussieres, P.Eng., has reviewed and approved the technical content of this news release. * The Qualified Person has been unable to verify the information on the adjacent properties. Mineralization hosted on adjacent and/or nearby and/or geologically similar properties is not necessarily indicative of mineralization hosted on the Company's properties.
About Opawica Explorations Inc.
Opawica Explorations Inc. is a junior Canadian exploration company with a strong portfolio of precious and base metal properties within the Rouyn-Noranda region of the Abitibi Gold Belt in Québec. The Company's management has a great track record in discovering and developing successful exploration projects. The Company's objective is to increase shareholder value through the development of exploration properties using cost effective exploration practices, acquiring further exploration properties, and seeking partnerships by either joint venture or sale with industry leaders.
