OCEANIC ANNOUNCES CONVERSION OF DEBENTURES

TSX Venture Exchange:  FEO

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. (TSXV: FEO,OTC:FEOVF) (" Oceanic ", or the " Company "), announces the conversion of certain Series E Convertible Debentures into 23,805,569 units (" Units ") of the Company (the " Conversions ").  Each Unit comprises one common share and one share purchase warrant.

After reflecting the effects of the Conversions, as at September 12, 2025 , the Company has 148,439,309 common shares issued and outstanding.

Early Warning Disclosure – Frank Giustra

Pursuant to the Conversions, Mr. Frank Giustra converted a Series E convertible debenture in the amount of $450,000 into 6,000,000 common shares and 6,000,000 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.075 per warrant.

As a result of the conversion of the Series E convertible debenture, Mr. Frank Giustra , directly and indirectly, now owns and/or controls, in aggregate, 30,691,801 Common Shares, representing 20.68% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, 6,000,000 Warrants, a $200,000 Series A convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 2,000,000 Common Shares and 2,000,000 Warrants, a $267,330 Series C convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 1,407,000 Common Shares and 1,407,000 Warrants and a $205,000 Series D convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 2,050,000 Common Shares and 2,050,000 Warrants.

Prior to the Conversions, Mr. Frank Giustra would have held, directly and indirectly, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 24,691,801 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 19.81% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 32.26% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Debentures and its related warrants.

Following the Conversions, and assuming conversion of the remaining convertible debentures and exercise of the underlying warrants owned or controlled by Mr. Giustra, Mr. Giustra would own and/or control, directly and indirectly, 47,605,801 common shares, representing 28.79% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Giustra executed the conversion of Series E debentures for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Early Warning Disclosure – Steven Dean

Pursuant to the Conversions, Mr. Steven Dean , through his related entity Sirocco Advisory Services Ltd. that is beneficially owned and controlled by Mr. Dean, converted a Series E convertible debenture in the amount of $220,416.68 into 2,938,889 common shares and 2,938,889 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.075 per warrant.

As a result of the conversion of the Series E convertible debenture disclosed herein, Mr. Steven Dean , directly and indirectly, now owns and/or controls, in aggregate, 9,348,997 Common Shares, representing 6.30% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, 3,825,000 Stock Options, 2,938,889 Warrants, a $33,000 Series A convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 330,000 Common Shares and 330,000 Warrants, a $375,250 Series C convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 1,975,000 Common Shares and 1,975,000 Warrants and a $296,000 Series D convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 2,960,000 Common Shares and 2,960,000 Warrants.

Prior to the Conversions, Mr. Steven Dean would have held, directly and indirectly, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 6,410,108 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 5.14% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 18.39% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Debentures and its related warrants, as well as the exercise of the stock options held.

Following the Conversions, and assuming conversion of the remaining convertible debentures and exercise of the underlying warrants and stock options owned or controlled by Mr. Dean, Mr. Dean would own and/or control, directly and indirectly, 26,642,886 common shares, representing 16.08% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The Company has been advised that Mr. Dean executed the conversion of Series E debentures for investment purposes and may in the future acquire or dispose of securities of the Company, through the market, privately or otherwise, as circumstances or market conditions warrant.

Early Warning Disclosure – Chris Batalha

Pursuant to the Conversions, Mr. Chris Batalha converted a Series E convertible debenture in the amount of $114,999 into 1,533,320 common shares and 1,533,320 share purchase warrants exercisable at $0.075 per warrant.

As a result of the conversion of the Series E convertible debenture, Mr. Batalha, directly and indirectly, now owns and/or controls, in aggregate, 4,527,389 Common Shares, representing 3.05% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company, 1,900,000 Stock Options, 1,533,320 Warrants, 33,334 Restricted Share Units ("RSUs") a $22,000 Series A convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 220,000 Common Shares and 220,000 Warrants, a $186,960 Series C convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 984,000 Common Shares and 984,000 Warrants and a $171,000 Series D convertible debenture of the Company, convertible into 1,710,000 Common Shares and 1,710,000 Warrants.

Prior to the Conversions, Mr. Chris Batalha would have held, directly and indirectly, or had control or direction over, an aggregate of 2,994,069 Common Shares of the Company, representing approximately 2.40% of the issued and outstanding shares of the Company and 10.20% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Debentures and its related warrants, settlement of RSUs, as well as the exercise of the stock options held.

Following the Conversions, and assuming conversion of the remaining convertible debentures, settlement of RSUs, and exercise of the underlying warrants and stock options owned or controlled by Mr. Batalha, Mr. Batalha would own and/or control, directly and indirectly, 13,822,043 common shares, representing 8.76% of the issued and outstanding common shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

Since Mr. Batalha's beneficial ownership of securityholdings decreased below the 10% threshold, Mr. Batalha is no longer deemed a 10% holder and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings.

Early Warning Disclosure – Sino-Canada Natural Resources Fund I ("Sino-Canada")

Sino-Canada directly owns, in aggregate, 12,480,125 Common Shares, representing 8.41% of the current issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company and a $82,460 Series C convertible debenture, which is convertible into 434,000 Common Shares and 434,000 Warrants.

Prior to the Conversions, Sino-Canada would have held directly an aggregate of 13,348,125 shares of the Company, representing approximately 10.63% of the issued and outstanding shares on a partially diluted basis assuming the conversion of the Series C Debenture and its related warrants.

Following the Conversions, and assuming conversion of the convertible debentures and exercise of the underlying Warrants, Sino-Canada would own directly, 13,348,125 Common Shares, representing 8.94% of the issued and outstanding Common Shares of the Company on a partially diluted basis.

The trigger for this disclosure is a result of the Conversions.  Since Sino-Canada's beneficial ownership of securityholdings decreased below the 10% threshold, Sino-Canada is no longer deemed a 10% holder and will not be required to complete any further early warning filings.

Frank Giustra , Steven Dean , Chris Batalha and Sino-Canada will be filing Reports on SEDAR+ pursuant to National Instrument 62-103 (Early Warning Report). A copy of the Report can be obtained from SEDAR+ at www.sedarplus.ca .

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp. ( www.oceanicironore.com )
On behalf of the Board of Directors

"Steven Dean"
Executive Chairman

About Oceanic:

Oceanic is focused on the development of its 100% owned Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake iron ore development projects located on the coast in the Labrador Trough in Québec, Canada.   In December 2019 , the Company published the results of a preliminary economic assessment completed in respect of the flagship Hopes Advance project outlining a base case pre-tax NPV8 of USD$2.4 bn (post-tax NPV8 of USD $1.4 bn ) over a 28 year mine life, supported by a NI 43-101 measured and indicated mineral resource of approximately 1.36 bn tonnes and a life of mine operating cost of approximately USD $30 /tonne.  Further information in respect of the Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake projects, both of which have been explored historically and which have defined historical resources, is also available on the Company's website.

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

SOURCE Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Cision View original content to download multimedia: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/September2025/15/c1885.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.FEO:CATSXV:FEOBase Metals Investing
FEO:CA
The Conversation (0)

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp.

Oceanic Iron Ore Corp is an exploration-stage company. It is engaged in the acquisition and exploration of iron ore properties in Quebec, Canada. The company focuses on the operations of the Ungava Bay iron property in Nunavik, Quebec which consists of three project areas: Hopes Advance, Morgan Lake and Roberts Lake.

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

Prismo Metals Identifies Porphyry Style Mineralization at Silver King

(TheNewswire)

Vancouver, British Columbia TheNewswire - September 15th, 2025 Prismo Metals Inc. (the " Company " ) (CSE: PRIZ,OTC:PMOMF) (OTCQB: PMOMF) is pleased to report that its exploration team has identified porphyry style mineralization at its Silver King project located outside the town of Superior in Arizona. Given the proximity of the nearby Resolution Copper deposit (a joint venture between Rio Tinto and BHP), the team is excited about the potential of this same style of mineralization identified at surface within the eastern portion of our claim.

News Provided by TheNewsWire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Announces Prospecting and Sampling Results and Mobilizes Crew to Burchell Gold and Copper Project

Bold Ventures Inc. (TSXV: BOL,OTC:BVLDF) (the "Company" or "Bold") is pleased to announce the results of a prospecting and sampling program on its Burchell Gold and Copper Property (the "Property"), located within the Shebandowan Greenstone Belt, approximately 100 km west of Thunder Bay, Ontario. 209 grab samples and 42 channel samples were collected in total. The goal of this phase of work was preparation for a mechanical stripping, sampling and geological mapping program at the 111 Zone gold showing and surroundings. A crew has been mobilized for the mechanical stripping program which will commence immediately.

Highlights from the program include:

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

Heritage Mining Plans Aggressive Program at Zone 3 Extension Mega-Quartz Vein System at its Flagship Drayton-Black Lake Project

/ NOT INTENDED FOR DISTRIBUTION TO UNITED STATES NEWS WIRE SERVICES OR FOR DISSEMINATION IN THE UNITED STATES /

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Announces Refiling of June 30, 2025 Financial Statements

Quetzal Copper Ltd. (TSXV: Q,OTC:QTZCF) ("Quetzal" or the "Company") announces that it has refiled its interim financial statements and management's discussion and analysis ("MD&A") for the three and six months ended June 30, 2025 (the "Q2 2025 Financial Statements"). The original filings were made on August 28, 2025.

The amendment was made to correct and clarify disclosure relating to the Company's share-based compensation. The Q2 2025 financials originally filed on August 28, 2025 did not reflect the correct number of options and warrants outstanding, and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant was not accounted for. In this refiling, the correct number of outstanding options and warrants and the share-based compensation related to the January 15, 2025 option grant have now been properly reflected and accounted.

News Provided by Newsfile via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Altair Minerals (ALR:AU) has announced Olympic Domain Project Update with BHP

Download the PDF here.

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Corazon Mining (CZN:AU) has announced Two Pools Project expands with new tenement applications

Download the PDF here.

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Insider Loan to Corporation

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

Related News

Precious Metals Investing

Blue Lagoon Announces Commissioning of MBBR Water Treatment System and Start of Underground Operations at Dome Mountain

Oil and Gas Investing

Insider Loan to Corporation

Precious Metals Investing

Sranan Gold Announces Participation in Upcoming Capital Event Muskoka Conference and Munich Mining Conference

Precious Metals Investing

Kobo Resources Closes Second and Final Tranche of the Upsized Non-Brokered Private Placement for Gross Proceeds of Over $3.96 Million

gold investing

High-Grade Gold Confirmed at Bronzewing South

Tech Investing

Completion of Non-Renounceable Pro-Rata Entitlement Offer

Precious Metals Investing

Significant Enlargement of Exploration Program

×