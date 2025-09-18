NVIDIA Announces £2 Billion Investment in the United Kingdom AI Startup Ecosystem

NVIDIA Announces £2 Billion Investment in the United Kingdom AI Startup Ecosystem

News Summary:

  • NVIDIA commits £2 billion to catalyze the U.K.'s AI startup ecosystem and accelerate the creation of new companies, jobs and globally transformative AI businesses.
  • Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court will join NVIDIA's investment in the U.K. market, underscoring their commitment to foster the U.K. AI ecosystem.
  • The investment will bring new capital and advanced AI infrastructure to major U.K. hubs like London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester — empowering researchers and developers across the country to scale the next generation of AI businesses.

NVIDIA today announced an investment of £2 billion in the U.K. market to catalyze the nation's AI startup ecosystem and scale the next generation of globally transformative AI businesses. The new capital will be used to foster economic growth, develop more innovative AI technologies, create new companies and jobs, and empower the U.K. to compete in the AI market globally.

Scaling AI companies in the U.K. has been challenging due to limited access to supercomputing, constrained venture capital outside London, rising energy costs and difficulty for VCs to access leading academic institutions, where many researchers are also entrepreneurs. NVIDIA, in collaboration with Accel, Air Street Capital, Balderton Capital, Hoxton Ventures and Phoenix Court, will accelerate the U.K. AI ecosystem by providing new capital for AI startups.

"This is the age of AI — the big bang of a new industrial revolution," said Jensen Huang, founder and CEO of NVIDIA. "The United Kingdom is in a Goldilocks moment, where world-class universities, bold startups, leading researchers and cutting-edge supercomputing converge. There has never been a better time to invest in the U.K. — AI is unlocking new science and sparking entirely new industries. With new capital and advanced infrastructure, we are doubling down to empower the U.K. to lead the next wave of AI innovation."

The investment will expand access to capital in key U.K. economic centers, AI growth zones and deep technology ecosystems like London, Oxford, Cambridge and Manchester. NVIDIA's investment, combined with new, world-class AI infrastructure, will empower researchers and developers nationwide, fueling the launch and growth of AI startups.

"NVIDIA's investment is a major vote of confidence in the U.K. both today and long into the future," said U.K. Prime Minister Sir Keir Starmer. "By backing our startups, empowering our researchers and connecting capital with talent, this partnership will create jobs, spark new industries and ensure the U.K. remains at the forefront of global AI leadership."

NVIDIA is committed to working closely with the U.K.'s leading company founders and VCs — especially in London, home to world-renowned academic AI labs — and partnering with top U.K.-based funds to ensure capital and compute reach the most ambitious entrepreneurs and most dynamic regions, including the U.K. government's newly announced AI growth zone.

Following NVIDIA's recent commitment to manufacturing up to a half-trillion dollars' worth of AI supercomputers in America, the investment will be domiciled in the United States and activated in the United Kingdom, celebrating the transatlantic partnership between the two countries. NVIDIA is purposefully investing in the U.K.'s future, unlocking opportunities for the next generation of British innovators.

"In collaboration with NVIDIA, we're accelerating the growth of U.K. AI startups," said Sonali De Rycker, partner at Accel. "World-class compute and fresh capital will empower the next wave of entrepreneurs and AI startups, create new jobs and further enable the U.K. to compete in the AI race. The U.K. has long been a hotbed for AI talent, with a strong community of researchers, founders and world-class universities, and this new investment will supercharge the AI flywheel."

"We've embarked on a new journey where scaling AI unlocks capabilities that, when we started in this industry over a decade ago, would have been considered magic," said Nathan Benaich, general partner at Air Street Capital. "The U.K. has world-class talent and research, but the infrastructure has not kept pace. This commitment aims to bridge that gap by providing U.K. founders with the resources needed to build globally significant AI companies."

"We are in the midst of a seismic technology shift as people and companies around the world increasingly depend on more intelligent hardware and software," said James Wise, partner at Balderton Capital. "The U.K. is fortunate to be home to some of the teams and companies leading that wave. The challenge facing us, however, is how to overcome constraints like the cost of energy or ability to access compute. Investment from firms like Balderton and companies like NVIDIA will help smooth the path, so more global winners can be built and thrive here in the U.K."

"The U.K. has the talent, research institutions and entrepreneurial drive to build world-leading AI companies — but turning breakthrough ideas into global impact requires collective action," said Hussein Kanji, founder and partner at Hoxton Ventures. "We're thrilled to partner with NVIDIA to commit resources to help Britain's brightest founders commercialize their innovations and build the next generation of transformational AI companies."

"Britain has the science and the talent. This collaboration with NVIDIA puts capital and computing power in their hands to scale globally," said Saul Klein, founder and executive chair of Phoenix Court. "With nearly 800 venture-backed U.K. companies generating revenues of over $25 million, the opportunity now is to back the next wave of truly differentiated AI companies solving real-world challenges."

About NVIDIA
NVIDIA (NASDAQ: NVDA) is the world leader in AI and accelerated computing.

For further information, contact:
Corporate Communications
NVIDIA Corporation
press@nvidia.com

Certain statements in this press release including, but not limited to, statements as to: with new capital, NVIDIA empowering the U.K. to lead the next wave of AI innovation; the benefits, impact, performance, and availability of NVIDIA's products, services, and technologies; expectations with respect to NVIDIA's third party arrangements, including with its collaborators and partners; expectations with respect to technology developments; and other statements that are not historical facts are forward-looking statements within the meaning of Section 27A of the Securities Act of 1933, as amended, and Section 21E of the Securities Exchange Act of 1934, as amended, which are subject to the "safe harbor" created by those sections based on management's beliefs and assumptions and on information currently available to management and are subject to risks and uncertainties that could cause results to be materially different than expectations. Important factors that could cause actual results to differ materially include: global economic and political conditions; NVIDIA's reliance on third parties to manufacture, assemble, package and test NVIDIA's products; the impact of technological development and competition; development of new products and technologies or enhancements to NVIDIA's existing product and technologies; market acceptance of NVIDIA's products or NVIDIA's partners' products; design, manufacturing or software defects; changes in consumer preferences or demands; changes in industry standards and interfaces; unexpected loss of performance of NVIDIA's products or technologies when integrated into systems; and changes in applicable laws and regulations, as well as other factors detailed from time to time in the most recent reports NVIDIA files with the Securities and Exchange Commission, or SEC, including, but not limited to, its annual report on Form 10-K and quarterly reports on Form 10-Q. Copies of reports filed with the SEC are posted on the company's website and are available from NVIDIA without charge. These forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and speak only as of the date hereof, and, except as required by law, NVIDIA disclaims any obligation to update these forward-looking statements to reflect future events or circumstances.

© 2025 NVIDIA Corporation. All rights reserved. NVIDIA and the NVIDIA logo are trademarks and/or registered trademarks of NVIDIA Corporation in the U.S. and other countries. Other company and product names may be trademarks of the respective companies with which they are associated. Features, pricing, availability and specifications are subject to change without notice.

A photo accompanying this announcement is available at https://www.globenewswire.com/NewsRoom/AttachmentNg/f29509bd-3a15-45a2-a36f-0c4e2f517dcd


Primary Logo

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

NVIDIANVDANASDAQ:NVDA
NVDA
The Conversation (0)
NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

NVIDIA Robotics Adopted by Industry Leaders for Development of Tens of Millions of AI-Powered Autonomous Machines

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that the world's leaders in robot development are adopting the NVIDIA Isaac™ robotics platform for the research, development and production of the next generation of AI-enabled autonomous machines and robots.

BYD Electronics, Siemens, Teradyne Robotics and Intrinsic , an Alphabet company, are among more than a dozen robotics industry leaders globally that are integrating NVIDIA Isaac accelerated libraries, physically based simulation and AI models into their software frameworks and robot models to make factories, warehouses and distribution centers highly efficient and safer for their human coworkers, and act as intelligent assistants for repetitive or ultra-precise tasks.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Robotic Factories Supercharge Industrial Digitalization as Electronic Makers Adopt NVIDIA AI and Omniverse

Robotic Factories Supercharge Industrial Digitalization as Electronic Makers Adopt NVIDIA AI and Omniverse

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced that major Taiwanese electronics makers are using the company's technology to transform their factories into more autonomous facilities with a new reference workflow. The workflow combines NVIDIA Metropolis vision AI, NVIDIA Omniverse ™ physically based rendering and simulation, and NVIDIA Isaac ™ AI robot development and deployment.

By using the workflow to build digital twins for real-time simulation of different factory layouts, manufacturers can optimize space, processes and efficiency without costly physical changes.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

NVIDIA Brings AI Assistants to Life With GeForce RTX AI PCs

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced new NVIDIA RTX ™ technology to power AI assistants and digital humans running on new GeForce RTX ™ AI laptops.

NVIDIA unveiled Project G-Assist — an RTX-powered AI assistant technology demo that provides context-aware help for PC games and apps. The Project G-Assist tech demo debuted with ARK: Survival Ascended from Studio Wildcard. NVIDIA also introduced the first PC-based NVIDIA NIM™ inference microservices for the NVIDIA ACE digital human platform.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

Computer Industry Joins NVIDIA to Build AI Factories and Data Centers for the Next Industrial Revolution

  • Top Computer Manufacturers Unveil Array of Blackwell-Powered Systems Featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA Networking and Infrastructure
  • Broad Portfolios Encompass Cloud, On-Premises, Embedded and Edge AI Systems
  • Offerings Range From Single to Multi-GPUs, x86 to Grace, Air to Liquid Cooling

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA and the world's top computer manufacturers today unveiled an array of NVIDIA Blackwell architecture-powered systems featuring Grace CPUs, NVIDIA networking and infrastructure for enterprises to build AI factories and data centers to drive the next wave of generative AI breakthroughs.

During his COMPUTEX keynote, NVIDIA founder and CEO Jensen Huang announced that ASRock Rack , ASUS , GIGABYTE , Ingrasys , Inventec , Pegatron , QCT, Supermicro, Wistron and Wiwynn will deliver cloud, on-premises, embedded and edge AI systems using NVIDIA GPUs and networking.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less
NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

NVIDIA Supercharges Ethernet Networking for Generative AI

COMPUTEX -- NVIDIA today announced widespread adoption of the NVIDIA Spectrum™-X Ethernet networking platform as well as an accelerated product release schedule.

CoreWeave, GMO Internet Group, Lambda, Scaleway, STPX Global and Yotta are among the first AI cloud service providers embracing NVIDIA Spectrum-X to bring extreme networking performance to their AI infrastructures. Additionally, several NVIDIA partners have announced Spectrum-based products, including ASRock Rack, ASUS, GIGABYTE, Ingrasys, Inventec, Pegatron, QCT, Wistron and Wiwynn, which join Dell Technologies, Hewlett Packard Enterprise, Lenovo and Supermicro in incorporating the platform into their offerings.

News Provided by GlobeNewswire via QuoteMedia

Keep reading...Show less

Latest News

More News

Latest Press Releases

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Related News

rare earth investing

Environmental Approval for Boland Infield Studies & Update on Scaled Column ISR Test

lithium investing

Landsat Data Shapes Lithium Mining Plans at Nevada’s Thacker Pass

Base Metals Investing

Angkor Resources Advances Community Development In Ratanakiri, Cambodia

Energy Investing

Standard Uranium Executes Letter of Intent to Option Rocas Uranium Project in Eastern Athabasca Basin

Precious Metals Investing

NevGold Announces Updated Open-Pit, Heap-Leach Gold Mineral Resource Including 1,186,000 ozs Indicated and 548,000 ozs Inferred At Nutmeg Mountain in Idaho

Base Metals Investing

Sun Summit Strengthens Cu-Au Porphyry Potential at the JD Project, Toodoggone District: Defines an Open-Ended 8.5 km Long IP Anomaly

Energy Investing

IsoEnergy and Purepoint Intersect up to 8.1% U3O8 at Dorado Project