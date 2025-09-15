Nord Precious Metals Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

Nord Precious Metals Announces Non-Brokered LIFE Financing

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. (TSXV: NTH,OTC:CCWOF) (OTCQB: CCWOF) (FSE: 4T9B) (the "Company" or "Nord") announces a non-brokered Listed Issuer Financing Exemption (LIFE) private placement (the "Offering") consisting of a minimum of 8,333,333 Units and a maximum of 33,333,333 Units at a price of $0.12 per share for a minimum aggregate gross proceeds of $1,000,000, and a maximum gross proceeds of up to $4,000,000. The Company has engaged Research Capital Corporation (the "Finder") as exclusive finders to assist with the Offering (the "Finder").

Each Unit will consist of one common share of the Company ("Common Share") and one common share purchase warrant of the Company ("Warrant"). Each Warrant will entitle the holder to purchase an additional Common Share at an exercise price of $0.155 for a period of five years following the closing of the Offering.

Nord's primary business objective over the next 12 months is to increase the silver resource at the Castle East property and identify potential economics of tailings processing and metal recovery from tailings.

Nord intends to use the net proceeds from the Offering to test tailings recovery through the Ontario Ministry's unique Recovery Permit and continue pilot scale testing of the Re-2Ox process with SGS Lakefield. Diamond drilling will continue on the Castle East Property to test new targets and, using new intersections, update the Company's Resource Estimate.

Over the next 12 months, Nord expects to:

  1. Advance Castle East targeting and resource work. Begin the fall drill program guided by the recent 3D model, reinterpretation and incorporate results into the next resource update. (Press Release, August 26, 2025).
  2. Submit Recovery Permit materials and prepare potential tolling templates. Finalize the single-application approach that may include potential toll processing of adjacent properties, and standardize commercial tolling templates for district tailings owners.
  3. Progress Re-2Ox from bench to pilot with SGS Lakefield. Complete arsenic-balance work, unit-op selection, and pilot-ready testwork; maintain refinery optionality under the non-binding MOU. (Press Releases, 2018; February 6, 2025; June 2025).
  4. fund administrative expenses including legal, audit, overhead and consulting fees for the ensuing 12 months.

The Units will be offered for sale pursuant to the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption under Part 5A of National Instrument 45-106 - Prospectus Exemptions ("NI 45-106"). as amended by Coordinated Blanket Order 45-935 - Exemptions from Certain Conditions of the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption and Section 2.3 of The Offering is being made in all provinces of Canada (except Quebec) and other qualifying jurisdictions, including the United States. The Units offered under the Listed Issuer Financing Exemption will be immediately "free-trading" under applicable Canadian securities laws. Units sold to subscribers resident in the United States will be subject to additional restrictions on trade.

There is an offering document (the "Offering Document") related to this Offering that can be accessed under the Company's profile at www.sedarplus.ca and at the Company's website at www.nordpreciousmetals.com. Prospective investors should read this Offering Document before making an investment decision.

The Offering is anticipated to close on or about September 26, 2025 ("Closing"), or such later date as the Company may determine. The Closing is subject to certain conditions including, but not limited to, the receipt of all necessary regulatory and other approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange.

The Finders will receive a cash commission of 8% of the aggregate gross proceeds of the Offering from subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders and such number of finder's warrants (the "Finder's Warrants") as is equal to 8% of the number of Units sold under the Offering to subscribers introduced to the Company by the Finders. Each Finder's Warrant entitles the holder to purchase one Common Share at an exercise price equal to the Offering Price for a period of 5 years from the date of the Closing.

In connection with the Offering, the Company has entered into an Advisory Agreement with Research Capital Corporation (the "Advisor"), pursuant to which the Advisor provided financial advisory, consulting, and support services in connection with the Offering (the "Advisory Services"). In consideration for the Advisory Services, the Company will pay the Advisor a work fee equal to $25,000 (the "Fee") and issue 175,000 advisor shares (the "Advisor Shares") at a deemed price of $0.12 per share. The Advisor Shares will be subject to a four month and one day hold period in accordance with Canadian securities laws.

To the extent that any directors and/or officers of the Company (collectively, the "Insiders") participate in the Offering, such participation will constitute a "related party transaction" within the meaning of Multilateral Instrument 61-101 - Protection of Minority Security Holders in Special Transactions ("MI 61-101"). The Company expects any participation by the Insiders in the Offering will be exempt from the formal valuation and minority shareholder approval requirements of MI 61-101 pursuant to sections 5.5(a) and 5.7(1)(a) of MI 61-101 based on the fact that neither the fair market value of the Units subscribed for by the Insiders, nor the consideration for the Units to be paid by the Insiders, will exceed 25% of the Company's market capitalization.

About Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc.

Nord Precious Metals Mining Inc. operates the only permitted high-grade milling facility in the historic Cobalt Camp of Ontario, where the Company has established a unique position integrating high-grade silver discovery with strategic metals recovery operations. The Company's flagship Castle property encompasses 63 sq. km of exploration ground and the past-producing Castle Mine, complemented by the Castle East discovery where drilling has delineated 7.56 million ounces of silver in Inferred resources grading an average of 8,582 g/t Ag (250.2 oz/ton).

Nord's integrated processing strategy leverages the synergistic value of multiple metals. High-grade silver recovery supports the economics of extracting critical minerals including cobalt, nickel, and other battery metals, while the company's proprietary Re-2Ox hydrometallurgical process enables production of technical-grade cobalt sulphate and nickel-manganese-cobalt (NMC) formulations. This multi-metal approach, combined with established infrastructure including TTL Laboratories and underground mine access, positions Nord to capitalize on both precious metals markets and the growing demand for battery materials.

The Company maintains a strategic portfolio of battery metals properties in Northern Quebec including its 35% ownership in Coniagas Battery Metals Inc. (TSXV: COS) as well as the St. Denis-Sangster lithium project comprising 260 square kilometers of prospective ground near Cochrane, Ontario.

More information is available at www.nordpreciousmetals.com.

"Frank J. Basa"
Frank J. Basa, P. Eng.
Chief Executive Officer

For further information, contact:

Frank J. Basa, P.Eng.
Chief Executive Officer
416-625-2342

or:

Wayne Cheveldayoff,
Corporate Communications
P: 416-710-2410
E: waynecheveldayoff@gmail.com

Neither the TSX Venture Exchange nor its Regulation Services Provider (as that term is defined in the policies of the TSX Venture Exchange) accepts responsibility for the adequacy or accuracy of this release.

Caution Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

This news release may contain forward-looking statements which include, but are not limited to, comments that involve future events and conditions, which are subject to various risks and uncertainties. Except for statements of historical facts, comments that address resource potential, upcoming work programs, geological interpretations, receipt and security of mineral property titles, availability of funds, and others are forward-looking. Forward-looking statements are not guarantees of future performance and actual results may vary materially from those statements. General business conditions are factors that could cause actual results to vary materially from forward-looking statements. The Company does not undertake to update any forward-looking information in this news release or other communications unless required by law.

×