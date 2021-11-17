Standard Uranium Ltd. is pleased to announce that Mike Young and Zoya Shashkova will be joining the board of directors of the Company as independent directors, effective immediately. Mr. Young is an experienced mining executive and resource development geologist with strong leadership in team building, feasibility studies, managing joint ventures, execution of mine development and management of mining operations. He …

Standard Uranium Ltd. (“Standard Uranium” or the “Company”) (TSX-V: STND) (OTCQB: STTDF) (Frankfurt: FWB:9SU) is pleased to announce that Mike Young and Zoya Shashkova will be joining the board of directors of the Company (the “Board”) as independent directors, effective immediately.

Mr. Young is an experienced mining executive and resource development geologist with strong leadership in team building, feasibility studies, managing joint ventures, execution of mine development and management of mining operations. He was recently the Managing Director and CEO of Vimy Resources, a uranium development company. Mr. Young was instrumental in recapitalizing and rebranding Vimy Resources and led his team to grow the resource base of the Mulga Rock Project where a definitive feasibility study was delivered on time and on budget. Mike holds a Bachelor of Science in Geology from Queen’s University in Kingston, Ontario.

Jon Bey, President and CEO stated: “It gives me great pleasure to add Mike to our Board. He is known across the uranium industry for his work building Vimy Resources and for his strong industry connections. Not only does he bring his vast experience in the capital markets, but he also adds his in-depth knowledge as a uranium resource geologist. Mike is going to make a great addition to our team at Standard Uranium and we look forward to getting him back to Uranium City, Saskatchewan, where he started his career as a geologist.”

Ms. Shashkova has over two decades of consulting and finance executive experience, spanning audit and consulting, tax structuring, risk management, reporting, disclosure and mining finance. She is currently the CFO of EnviroGold Global, a clean technology company engaged in selective reprocessing of mining tailings. Her previous executive roles include Treasurer for Torex Gold Resources, a mid-tier Canadian gold producer, where she raised over $1B in debt capital to support ongoing operations as well as long-term strategic initiatives; CFO for UraniumOne’s operations in Central Asia, where she provided leadership in all areas of business and financial management, including strategic planning, performance measurement, debt financing, accounting, international tax structuring and risk management; as well as senior leadership positions with Deloitte and E&Y. During her tenure with UraniumOne, Ms. Shashkova also served on the boards of operating joint ventures as the Audit Committee Chair. Ms. Shashkova holds a MSc in Biology and Chemistry, an MBA in Banking and Finance, is a Certified Public Accountant (CPA, US, Maine) and is an ICD.D certified director, Institute of Corporate Directors.

Jon Bey, President and CEO stated: “As we look to the future of Standard Uranium, we are building our Board and executive team for where this company is headed. Zoya has a remarkable background and unique set of skills. The combination of her financial acumen and her depth of understanding of the uranium market, gives me great confidence she will add considerable strength to our team.”

The Company also announces the resignation of Garrett Ainsworth. The Company thanks Garrett for his substantial contribution to the Standard Uranium team. In accordance with the Company’s stock option plan, the Board has granted an extension to Mr. Ainsworth’s stock options such that all stock options shall immediately vest and be exercisable until November 14, 2022. All other terms of such stock options shall remain the same.

“Garrett has been an integral part of Standard Uranium from our early days in 2018. He has provided great leadership for our technical team, a strong voice on our Board and he will be missed. We have now built an extremely competent technical team internally and the timing works well for Garrett to move onward and focus on his other endeavors,” stated Jon Bey, President and CEO.

About Standard Uranium (TSX-V: STND)

We find the fuel to power a clean energy future.

Standard Uranium is a mineral resource exploration company based in Vancouver, British Columbia. Since its establishment, Standard Uranium has focused on the identification and development of prospective exploration stage uranium projects in the Athabasca Basin in Saskatchewan, Canada. Standard Uranium’s Davidson River Project, in the southwest part of the Athabasca Basin, Saskatchewan, is comprised of 21 mineral claims over 25,886 hectares. The Davidson River Project is highly prospective for basement hosted uranium deposits yet remains relatively untested by drilling despite its location along trend from recent high-grade uranium discoveries. A copy of the NI 43-101 technical report that summarizes the exploration on the Davidson River Project is available for review under Standard Uranium’s SEDAR profile ( www.sedar.com ).

