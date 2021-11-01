Release – Energy Fuels Announces Q3-2021 Results

Energy Fuels Inc. today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System at on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval at and on the Company’s website at Unless noted otherwise, all dollar …

Energy Fuels Inc. (NYSE American: UUUU) (TSX: EFR) (“Energy Fuels” or the “Company”) today reported its financial results for the quarter ended September 30, 2021. The Company’s quarterly report on Form 10-Q has been filed with the U.S. Securities and Exchange Commission (“SEC”) and may be viewed on the Electronic Document Gathering and Retrieval System (“EDGAR”) at www.sec.govedgar.shtml, on the System for Electronic Document Analysis and Retrieval (“SEDAR”) at www.sedar.com, and on the Company’s website at www.energyfuels.com. Unless noted otherwise, all dollar amounts are in U.S. dollars. Read More >>