Fission 3.0 Corp. (the “Company”) (TSXV: FUU) is pleased to announce the appointment of Mr. Steven Cochrane to the Fission 3.0 Board of Directors.

Mr. Cochrane has 36 years of investment industry experience during which he has participated in raising more than $500,000,000 for a variety of “small cap” public companies in various businesses and industry sectors including mining. In addition to having been associated with numerous domestic transactions, he has also been involved with many international opportunities – primarily in China and most recently with a series of mining projects and concessions in Cambodia owned by a Canadian public company. Mr. Cochrane is the President & CEO of Lithium Chile.

Lithium Chile is advancing a lithium property portfolio consisting of 68,800 hectares covering sections of 10 salars and two laguna complexes in Chile and 23,300 hectares in Argentina. Lithium Chile also owns 5 properties, totaling 22429 hectares, that are prospective for gold, silver and copper. Exploration efforts are continuing on Lithium Chile’s Carmona gold/silver/copper property which lies in the heart of the Chilean mega porphyry gold/ silver/copper belt.

Lithium Chile’s common shares are listed on the TSX-V under the symbol “LITH” and on the OTC-BB under the symbol “LTMCF“.

The Company further announces that it has engaged Clarkham Capital in providing investor relations and digital marketing services throughout Europe. Clarkham Capital is not related to the Company.

The Company notes that the 1.2 million stock options granted yesterday for the purchase of common shares with an exercise price of $0.19 are part of the agreement with Clarkham Capital and are subject to vesting terms and exercisable for up to 5 years. The agreement and the Options are subject to the approval of the TSX-V.

About Fission 3.0 Corp.

Fission 3.0 Corp. is a Canadian based resource company specializing in the strategic acquisition, exploration and development of uranium properties and is headquartered in Kelowna, British Columbia. Fission 3.0 has 14 projects in the Athabasca Basin, the worlds leading source for high grade uranium discoveries. Common Shares are listed on the TSX Venture Exchange under the symbol “FUU”.

ON BEHALF OF THE BOARD

“Dev Randhawa”

Dev Randhawa, CEO

(250) 317-4552

