Finding Replacements for Petroleum Based Chemicals
Investing News Network - May 25th, 2021
As countries move from petroleum-based fuels toward their stated zero-emissions goals, oil companies are responding by becoming more focused on petrochemicals. Bio-engineers that practice metabolic engineering are challenged to develop cost-competitive alternatives that they hope will be more environmentally friendly. Read More
As countries move from petroleum-based fuels toward their stated zero-emissions goals, oil companies are responding by becoming more focused on petrochemicals. Bio-engineers that practice metabolic engineering are challenged to develop cost-competitive alternatives that they hope will be more environmentally friendly. Read More >>
News Provided by Channelchek via QuoteMedia