View the VIBE’s June digital cover stars real estate agent and television personality, Rizwan Malik . He’s more than just one of Toronto’s top realtors, Malik is an equestrian, an uncle, a friend, a first generation immigrant, and a confident gay man.

Since beginning his career 15 years ago, Malik has sold millions upon millions of dollars in Toronto real estate. His sales prowess comes from a passion for people, a desire to help others, and a desire for flexibility in his life. Although he admits real estate can be an extremely high stress profession, he never lets overbearing clients get to him. Putting himself in their shoes, Malik can empathize with how monumental – and stress inducing – purchasing a home can be.

When it comes to his sexual orientation, Malik struggled as a young boy with his identity and although he came out to himself at the age of 12, he didn’t officially tell his family until he was into his mid-20s. When he eventually did come out, Malik had already accepted himself, and grown into the person he is today. One thing he wants others in the community to remember is that coming out doesn’t change you, it simply liberates you. To Malik’s friends and family, it doesn’t matter what his sexual preferences are, at the end of the day he is still just Rizwan.

Malik has been able to maintain a close relationship with his family, despite his coming out. He worked to create an environment with his friends and family where education was never judgemental, and you could ask any question you’d needed to. Normalizing the conversation and allowing them to freely ask questions around sexuality, Malik says will help create a more mindful younger generation, as he is experiencing with his godsons today.

“Although possibly unexpected, considering at View the VIBE, we love celebrating diversity, being loud and proud, and highlighting individuals who embody that–and will continue doing so–when we first heard Rizwan Malik ‘s story, it resonated with me. So much, that I felt that it was equally as important to celebrate and highlight someone who may not fit into the more stereotypical openly gay image,” says Steven Branco , creative director and founder of Stamina Group Inc. “He exudes confidence, in his job, in his style, and in his own skin…and you can see that from a mile away–and I am honoured that we were able to share his story. I have no doubt that Malik will go on to do great things and I look forward to seeing just that.”

For the full digital cover feature, please visit:

https://viewthevibe.com/rizwan-malik-on-success-coming-out-and-horsepower/

Cover Shoot Credits:

Shot by, Nick Merzetti ; Styled and Directed by, Steven Branco ; Production Coordinator, Merrill Flynn ; Lighting, Mor Anucov; Wardrobe Assistant, Shannon Sidhu ; Grooming: Darren Jansen (L’Oreal Pro Artist); Makeup: Reshma Sookdeo ; Production Assistants: Cait Nazal , McKenna Laheur, Alaina Lindsay .

About View the VIBE:

View the VIBE, partially owned and operated by STAMINA Group Inc., launched in 2010 by Nicki Laborie as Toronto’s first video restaurant and spa guide, later evolving into a recognized digital Toronto -lifestyle authority, producing fun, edgy and informational editorial content. Establishing itself as a voice for restaurant reviews, trending stories, and excellent VIBE videos.

For more, visit ViewtheVIBE.com or @ViewtheVIBE on Instagram–masthead also available at ViewtheVIBE.com/masthead .

About STAMINA Group Inc.:

STAMINA Group Inc. (STAMINA) is a privately owned media and communications company. Specializing in digital, STAMINA creates award winning digital-first content solutions that deliver unique brand experiences. Having supported, owned, operated or partnered with some of Canada’s rising digital media brands including: View the VIBE, WanderEater Magazine , DIVINE.ca , OHLALA.ca , @ImagesofCanada , @StreetsofToronto and Haute Living Magazines. Led by award and contest winning creative and on-air lifestyle expert, Steven Branco ( @mr.stevenbranco ). Recently expanding the company with a new agency division, STAMINA Labs, offering client-direct full service digital marketing, branding and experiential solutions, backed by the same teams that support the digital media brands our clients and audiences know and love.

For more, visit HaveStamina.com or @Stamina.Group on Instagram.

