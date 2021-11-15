The Company is fully funded for 2021-2022 explorationSilver Dollar Resources Inc. is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the La Joya silver project located in the state of Durango, Mexico.The initial 3,000 metre drilling program will focus on target development on the Noria portion of the La Joya property with an emphasis on testing for possible structural extensions of known mineralized zones …

The Company is fully funded for 2021-2022 exploration

Silver Dollar Resources Inc. (CSE: SLV) (OTCQB: SLVDF) (“Silver Dollar” or the “Company”) is pleased to announce that diamond drilling has commenced at the La Joya silver project located in the state of Durango, Mexico.

The initial 3,000 metre drilling program will focus on target development on the Noria portion of the La Joya property with an emphasis on testing for possible structural extensions of known mineralized zones identified in historical drilling. Results from this initial drilling program are expected to provide valuable information regarding two possible high-grade concepts and will assist in guiding future phases of drilling.

“This is the first drill program on the property in seven years and we are excited to be embarking on a new chapter of exploration at La Joya,” said Mike Romanik, president of Silver Dollar. “We are cashed up and ready to significantly expand the program as initial drill results are received and targets become more clearly defined.”

About Silver Dollar Resources Inc.

Silver Dollar is a mineral exploration company that completed its initial public offering in May 2020 and is fully funded for 2021 with approximately $10 million in the treasury. The Company’s projects are located in two of the prolific mining jurisdictions in the world and include the advanced exploration and development stage La Joya Silver Project in the state of Durango, Mexico; and the discovery-stage Pakwash Lake and the Longlegged Lake properties in the Red Lake Mining District of Ontario, Canada. The Company has an aggressive growth strategy and is actively reviewing potentially accretive acquisitions with a focus on drill-ready projects in mining-friendly jurisdictions internationally.

