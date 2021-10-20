Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. reports its operating results for the third quarter 2021 from the Zimapan Mine located in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico and the Rosario Project located in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico. Production Highlights: Consolidated silver equivalent production for Q3 2021 was 872,913 AgEq ounces; an increase of over 9% compared to Q2 2021 Zimapan silver equivalent production for Q3 2021 was 867,215 …

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. (TSXV: SCZ) (the “Company” or “Santacruz”) reports its operating results for the third quarter 2021 (“Q3”) from the Zimapan Mine located in Zimapan, Hidalgo, Mexico and the Rosario Project located in Charcas, San Luis Potosi, Mexico.

Production Highlights:

Consolidated silver equivalent production for Q3 2021 was 872,913 AgEq ounces; an increase of over 9% compared to Q2 2021

Zimapan silver equivalent production for Q3 2021 was 867,215 AgEq ounces; an increase of over 14% compared to Q2 2021 that arose primarily as the result of a 20% increase in tonnes milled during the respective periods

Carlos Silva, Santacruz’s CEO stated, “The production increase during Q3 arose mainly from the Carrizal and Monte mines as a result of development of new stopes at Lomo del Toro setting the stage for a strong year end.” Mr. Silva added; “All underground equipment from the Rosario project is now working at Lomo de Toro and it is expected that with this additional equipment production will further increase during Q4.”

COVID-19 Update

The Company continues to take all appropriate measures to prevent COVID-19 among the work force and local communities and to monitor the effectiveness of these measures in mitigating any potential impact on business activities. The Company’s actions have been successful to date and the pandemic has not had any material impact on the business.

CONSOLIDATED PRODUCTION RESULTS

2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q3 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 188,947 172,324 176,640 Silver equivalent ounce production 872,913 799,057 977,678 Silver production (ounces) 316,024 329,398 304,123 Gold production (ounces) 8 53 59 Lead production (tonnes) 1,012 778 1,080 Zinc production (tonnes) 3,767 3,023 3,041 Copper production (tonnes) 497 481 395 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag equivalent) 188 192 231 Development (metres) 2,394 2,480 2,103

ZIMAPAN MINE PRODUCTION RESULTS

2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q3 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 186,642 155,407 164,846 Silver equivalent ounce production 867,215 757,937 920,985 Silver production (ounces) 313,476 310,910 282,760 Silver head grade (g/t) 73 84 73 Gold head grade (g/t) – – – Lead head grade (%/t) 0.61 0.56 0.72 Zinc head grade (%/t) 2.53 2.54 2.40 Copper head grade (%/t) 0.35 0.38 0.33 Silver recovery (%) 71.5 74.2 72.3 Gold production (ounces) – – – Lead production (tonnes) 1,008 747 1,048 Zinc production (tonnes) 3,744 2,848 2,841 Copper production (tonnes) 497 481 395 Average Head Grade (g/t Ag equivalent) 189 202 234 Development (metres) 2,298 1,969 1,701

ROSARIO MINE PRODUCTION RESULTS**

2021 Q3 2021 Q2 2020 Q3 Material Processed (tonnes milled) 2,306 16,917 11,794 Silver equivalent ounce production 5,698 41,120 56,693 Silver production (ounces) 2,548 18,488 21,363 Silver head grade (g/t) 41 45 66 Gold head grade (g/t) 0.15 0.16 0.24 Lead head grade (%/t) 0.24 0.25 0.31 Zinc head grade (%/t) 1.19 1.44 2.06 Copper head grade (%/t) – – – Silver recovery (%) 84.2 76.2 85.9 Gold production (ounces) 8 53 59 Lead production (tonnes) 4 31 32 Zinc production (tonnes) 24 176 200 Copper production (tonnes) – – – Average Head Grade (g/t Ag equivalent) 92 104 183 Development (metres) 96 511 402

* In the above tables Ag Eq has been calculated as follows:

2021 Ag Eq was calculated using metal prices of: Ag $25.00/oz, Au $1,925/oz, Pb $0.85/lb, Zn $1.05/lb and Cu $3.00/lb.

2020 Ag Eq was calculated using metal prices of: Ag $17.85/oz, Au $1,480/oz, Pb $0.92/lb, Zn $1.09/lb and Cu $2.80/lb.

* * Rosario Mine was placed on care and maintenance during Q3 2021

Silver Equivalent Comparative Production

As noted in the tables above, there is a significant increase in silver equivalent ounces produced in Q3 2021 as compared to that produced in Q2 2021. This positive change in production is due to increased silver equivalent production from the Zimapan Mine. The increase in silver equivalent ounces produced was primarily due to a 20% increase in tonnes processed at the Zimapan mine over the prior quarter offset by a slight reduction in silver head grade and silver recovery of 13% and 3% respectively. It should also be noted that if the Q3 2021 silver equivalent production had been calculated using the 2020 metal price deck the reported silver equivalent ounces produced from Zimapan would have been 1,103,943 Ag Eq, an increase of 27% over the current reported balance and a 20% increase as compared to Q3 2020. On a comparative basis within any particular fiscal year or between periods in different fiscal years where the metal price decks are relatively equivalent, the computation of silver equivalent is useful for comparing production from one period to another. When the price decks are not relatively equivalent, the usefulness of this production indicator is diminished.

About Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Santacruz is a Mexican focused silver company with two producing silver projects (Zimapan and Rosario) and two exploration properties, the La Pechuga property and Santa Gorgonia prospect. The Company is managed by a technical team of professionals with proven track records in developing, operating and discovering silver mines in Mexico. Our corporate objective is to become a mid-tier silver producer.

‘signed’

Arturo Préstamo Elizondo,

Executive Chairman

For further information please contact:

Mars Investor Relations

Telephone: (778) 999 4653

scz@marsinvestorrelations.com

Arturo Prestamo

Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd.

Email: info@santacruzsilver.com

Telephone: (528) 183 785707

Forward looking information

Certain statements contained in this news release constitute “forward-looking information” as such term is used in applicable Canadian securities laws, including statements relating to production at the Zimapan Mine and Rosario Project and the Company’s plans to grow it. Forward-looking information is based on plans, expectations and estimates of management at the date the information is provided and is subject to certain factors and assumptions. In making the forward-looking statements included in this news release, the Company has applied several material assumptions., including, but not limited to, assumptions as the Company’s financial condition and development plans do not change as a result of unforeseen events, that the Company will receive all required regulatory approvals, and that future metal prices and the demand and market outlook for metals will remain stable or improve. Forward-looking information is subject to a variety of risks and uncertainties and other factors that could cause plans, estimates and actual results to vary materially from those projected in such forward-looking information. Factors that could cause the forward-looking information in this news release to change or to be inaccurate include, but are not limited to, the risk that any of the assumptions referred to above prove not to be valid or reliable; market conditions and volatility and global economic conditions, including increased volatility and potentially negative capital raising conditions resulting from the continued COVID-19 pandemic and risks relating to the extent and duration of such pandemic and its impact on global markets; risk of delay and/or cessation in planned work or changes in the Company’s financial condition and development plans; risks associated with the interpretation of data (including in respect of third party mineralized material) regarding the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits; the uncertainty of the geology, grade and continuity of mineral deposits and the risk of unexpected variations in mineral resources, grade and/or recovery rates; risks related to gold, silver, base metal and other commodity price fluctuations; risks relating to environmental regulation and liability; the possibility that results will not be consistent with the Company’s expectations, as well as the other risks and uncertainties applicable to mineral exploration and development activities and to the Company as set forth in the Company’s continuous disclosure filings filed under the Company’s profile at www.sedar.com. There can be no assurance that any forward-looking information will prove to be accurate, as actual results and future events could differ materially from those anticipated in such statements. Accordingly, the reader should not place any undue reliance on forward-looking information or statements. The Company undertakes no obligation to update forward-looking information or statements, other than as required by applicable law.

Zimapan Mine

Production at the Zimapan Mine is not supported by a feasibility study on mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability or any other independent economic study under NI 43-101. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with production operations at the Zimapan Mine. Production and economic variables may vary considerably due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

Rosario Project

The decisions to commence production at the Rosario Mine and Membrillo Prospect were not based on a feasibility study of mineral reserves demonstrating economic and technical viability, but rather on a more preliminary estimate of inferred mineral resources. Accordingly, there is increased uncertainty and economic and technical risks of failure associated with this production decision. Production and economic variables may vary considerably, due to the absence of a complete and detailed site analysis according to and in accordance with NI 43-101.

