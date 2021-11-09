Silver

Release – Endeavour Silver Reports Financial Results for the Third Quarter 2021

- November 8th, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. released its financial results today for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company operates two silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and has recently suspended operations at the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States dollars. Read More

