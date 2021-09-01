Silver

Release – Endeavour Silver Completes Acquisition Of Bruner Gold Project In Nye County Nevada

- August 31st, 2021

Endeavour Silver Corp. is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Bruner Property, located in Nye County, Nevada, from Canamex Gold Corp. . Endeavour paid US$10 million in cash for 100% of the Bruner Gold Project which includes mineral claims, mining rights, property assets, water rights, and government authorizations and permits. Read More

Endeavour Silver Corp. (TSX: EDR, NYSE: EXK) (“Endeavour”) is pleased to announce that it has completed the acquisition of the Bruner Property, located in Nye County, Nevada, from Canamex Gold Corp. (“Canamex”) (see news release dated July 19, 2021). Endeavour paid US$10 million in cash for 100% of the Bruner Gold Project which includes mineral claims, mining rights, property assets, water rights, and government authorizations and permits. Read More >>

