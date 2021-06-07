PARENTS Reveals Winners of Best Frozen Treats 2021

Meredith Corporation ‘s (NYSE: MDP) PARENTS released this year’s Best Frozen Treats list, a selection of the most flavorful and enjoyable pops, bars, and pints. PARENTS’ Best Frozen Treats 2021 is available on Parents.comFrozenTreats and in the July issue of PARENTS magazine, available now.

“PARENTS’ Best Frozen Treats 2021 list comprises tasty and healthy frozen treats handpicked by kids and parents that are sure to satisfy your sweet tooth and keep you cool this summer,” said PARENTS Editor-in-Chief Julia Edelstein .

PARENTS consulted families to test over 75 varieties of newly released frozen treats with 50 kids. A total of nearly 20 products that are all free of artificial food dyes and have parent-approved ingredients and portion sizes, made PARENTS’ Best Frozen Treats 2021 list.

The full list of PARENTS’ Best Frozen Treats 2021 is shown below by category and on Parents.com/FrozenTreats .

BEST BAR FROZEN TREATS

Best Fruity Ice-Cream Bar : Turkey Hill Strawberry Fruit & Cream Bar

Best Nostalgic Treat : GoodPop Valencia Orange

Best Mixed-Flavor Bar : Popsicle Mango, Strawberry & Vanilla Swirl Fruit Twisters

Best Nondairy Bar : So Delicious Dairy Free Dipped Mint Fudge Swirl

Best Chocolate Bar : Blue Bunny Load’d Bars Super Fudge Brownie

BEST PREPORTIONED FROZEN TREATS

Best Frozen-Yogurt Treat : Yasso Vanilla Bean Poppables

Best Ice-Cream Cups : Breyers Reese’s Snack Cups

Best Premade Cone : Klondike Cones Double Down Chocolate and Classic Chocolate

Best Sorbet : Island Way Sorbet

Best Fruity Treat : Helados Mexico Bolis Con Crema Strawberry Fresa

Best Ice-Cream Sandwiches : Sundae Shoppe Minis Ice Cream Cookie Sandwiches

BEST PINT FROZEN TREATS

Best Custard Pint : Tillamook Oregon Strawberry Shortcake Frozen Custard

Best Kids’ Pint : Serendipity Birthday Cake

Best Pint with Mix-Ins : Ben & Jerry’s Thick Mint Topped

Best Dairy-Free Pints : Mauna Loa Macadamia Milk Mango Liliko’I and 365 by Whole Foods Market Chocolate Chip Cookie Dough

BEST CLASSIC FROZEN TREATS

Trader Joe’s Mini Mochi

Häagen-Dazs Pineapple Coconut

Lime Outshine Fruit Bars

