Sunyard Technology, a leading global payment solution provider, together with the industry’s well-known media “Electronic Finance Magazine “, jointly held the 2021 Yangtze River Delta Digital Finance Forum in Sheraton Hangzhou on May 20 achieving a resounding success. With the theme of “New Digital Intelligence Drive, New Finance”, hundreds of financial-related institutions came sincerely to discuss the digital transformation strategy and path of banking financial institutions, setting in motion positive long-term trends.

The influence of digitalization on banking financial institutions is omnidirectional, which is a vital signal for the transformation of banking financial institutions to realize the trinity of business, technology, and data by digital convergence. In this forum, professionals of regulatory agencies, senior management leaders of the banking industry, and senior technical experts were invited to share the current strategy and path of digital transformation of China’s financial institutions.

Chen, a deputy researcher of Science and Technology Department of Hangzhou Central Sub Branch of the People’s Bank of China , said that the Yangtze River Delta region is one of the regions boasting the most innovative impetus in China , especially in the field of financial technology innovation, which is helping the economy to burst out more and more vitality.

Relying on digital technology, finance can improve and optimize the links of loan marketing, credit approval and risk management, and crack the financing problems that private enterprises, small and micro-business companies find difficult to deal with. Through this professional exchange, the collective wisdom and practical thinking of the financial industry can be further pooled, promoting the better and faster development of financial technology in the banking industry as well as sharing the innovation ecology.

Since its establishment in 1996, Sunyard has been keeping up with the fintech booms and leading the industry. From 1996 to 2015, Sunyard was committed to the development of electronic finance. Blocks including large-scale financial operation platform, paperless credit audit platform, password security platform were built; Through the partnership with Zhejiang Provincial Key Enterprise Research Institute in recent five years, Sunyard has deepened its investment and accumulation in digital intelligence and started focusing on five major fields: digital operation, digital risk control, digital marketing, digital management, digital payment solutions.

Fast forward to today, through multi-level full-stack financial technology service products portfolio, integrating digital base, technology base, AI brain center, CO creation and development, subscription service and joint operation, Sunyard is bringing the highest possible user experience and product value to the world, especially in the payment solution where widely praise receives. After a long period of baptism, Sunyard is striving to cooperate with all customers and peers with innovation, ushering in a magnificent era of digital intelligence.

