IIROC Trading Resumption – SCZ

- November 17th, 2021

Trading resumes in: Company: Santacruz Silver Mining Ltd. TSX-Venture Symbol: SCZ All Issues: No Resumption : 9:30 AM 11182021 IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity …

IIROC can make a decision to impose a temporary suspension (halt) of trading in a security of a publicly-listed company. Trading halts are implemented to ensure a fair and orderly market. IIROC is the national self-regulatory organization which oversees all investment dealers and trading activity on debt and equity marketplaces in Canada .

SOURCE Investment Industry Regulatory Organization of Canada (IIROC) – Halts/Resumptions

Cision View original content: http://www.newswire.ca/en/releases/archive/November2021/17/c5915.html

News Provided by Canada Newswire via QuoteMedia

