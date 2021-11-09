Endeavour Silver Corp. released its financial results today for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company operates two silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and has recently suspended operations at the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States dollars. Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “Since …

Endeavour Silver Corp. (NYSE: EXK; TSX: EDR) released its financial results today for the three and nine months ended September 30, 2021. The Company operates two silver-gold mines in Mexico: the Guanaceví mine in Durango state and the Bolañitos mine in Guanajuato state and has recently suspended operations at the El Compas mine in Zacatecas state. All amounts reported are in United States (US) dollars.

Dan Dickson, CEO, commented, “Since our Q2 reporting, our operating costs have decreased to levels that are closer to our 2021 guidance. We continued to withhold metals sales in Q3, which has dampened our financial performance and Q3 earnings. At quarter end, we held over 1 million ounces of silver and 1,200 ounces of gold bullion. We expect to sell this inventory in the coming months, which will ensure a strong finish to the year.”

“As of the beginning of November, approximately 90% of our workforce is fully or partially vaccinated. Our operations are running at steady state and we are pleased with the overall performance. Our focus is also on our growth plan, and we have expanded our project development team and commenced preparations for construction at Terronera.”

2021 Third Quarter Highlights

Metal Production: 1,305,399 ounces (oz) of silver and 10,541 oz of gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, totaling 6.1 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021.

1,305,399 ounces (oz) of silver and 10,541 oz of gold for 2.1 million oz silver equivalent (AgEq) at an 80:1 silver:gold ratio, totaling 6.1 million AgEq oz for the 9 months ended September 30, 2021. Net Revenue: $34.6 million from the sale of 699,539 oz silver and 9,925 oz gold at average realized prices of $24.56 per oz silver and $1,791 per oz gold. Management withheld metal sales during the quarter and continues to carry higher metal inventory totaling 1,030,304 oz silver and 1,211 oz gold of bullion inventory and 37,100 oz silver and 2,028 oz gold in concentrate inventory.

$34.6 million from the sale of 699,539 oz silver and 9,925 oz gold at average realized prices of $24.56 per oz silver and $1,791 per oz gold. Management withheld metal sales during the quarter and continues to carry higher metal inventory totaling 1,030,304 oz silver and 1,211 oz gold of bullion inventory and 37,100 oz silver and 2,028 oz gold in concentrate inventory. Operating Costs: Cash costs ( 1) of $8.16 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) (1) of $17.46 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits.

Cash costs of $8.16 per oz payable silver and all-in sustaining costs (AISC) of $17.46 per oz payable silver, net of gold credits. Cash Flow: $7.7 million in cash flow from operations before working capital changes. The Company continued to hold significant finished goods, increased deposits for equipment purchases, invested in exploration activities and advanced the Terronera project.

$7.7 million in cash flow from operations before working capital changes. The Company continued to hold significant finished goods, increased deposits for equipment purchases, invested in exploration activities and advanced the Terronera project. Earnings: Realized loss of $4.5 million or $0.03 loss per share. The loss is due to the fact that the finished goods inventory was carried at a cost of $18.3 million compared to the estimated fair market value of $29.2 million at quarter end.

Realized loss of $4.5 million or $0.03 loss per share. The loss is due to the fact that the finished goods inventory was carried at a cost of $18.3 million compared to the estimated fair market value of $29.2 million at quarter end. Strong Balance Sheet: Cash position of $101.1 million and working capital $128.7 million. Cash decreased this quarter, as funds were spent to acquire the $10 million Bruner Gold Project and to prepare for construction at Terronera including advancing initial earthworks, site clearing, temporary camp and ordering of long lead items. Withheld sales also impacted the cash balance at quarter end.

Cash position of $101.1 million and working capital $128.7 million. Cash decreased this quarter, as funds were spent to acquire the $10 million Bruner Gold Project and to prepare for construction at Terronera including advancing initial earthworks, site clearing, temporary camp and ordering of long lead items. Withheld sales also impacted the cash balance at quarter end. Acquired the Bruner Gold Project: A strategic acquisition for an advanced stage exploration property in Nevada, a favorable jurisdiction. The transaction closed on August 31, 2021 for $10.0 million in cash.

A strategic acquisition for an advanced stage exploration property in Nevada, a favorable jurisdiction. The transaction closed on August 31, 2021 for $10.0 million in cash. Suspended Operations at El Compas : Management is currently evaluating its alternatives for the assets, with temporary closure estimated to cost $0.3 million in Q4, 2021.

(1) Mine operating cash flow, cash costs and all-in sustaining costs are non-IFRS measures. Please refer to the definitions in the Company’s Management Discussion & Analysis.

Financial Overview (Consolidated Statement of Operations Appended Below)

For the three months ended September 30, 2021, the Company generated net revenue of $34.6 million a decrease of 3% compared to $35.6 million in the same period in 2020 due to withholding metal sales during the quarter, which significantly increased finished goods inventory. Earnings and financial metrics including mine operating cash flows, operating cash flows and EBITDA were also impacted by the increased holding of production inventory.

Gross sales of $35.0 million in Q3, 2021 represented a 3% decrease over the $36.1 million for the same period in 2020.

There was a 6% decrease in silver ounces sold and a 2% decrease in the realized silver price resulting in an 8% decrease to silver sales. There was a 10% increase in gold ounces with an 8% decrease in the realized gold price resulting in a 2% increase in gold sales. During the period, the Company sold 699,539 oz silver and 9,925 oz gold, for realized prices of $24.56 and $1,791 per oz, respectively, compared to sales of 741,262 oz silver and 8,997 oz gold, for realized prices of $25.08 and $1,952 per oz, respectively, in the same period of 2020. For the three months ended September 30, 2021, silver and gold spot prices averaged $24.36 and $1,790 respectively.

The Company significantly increased its finished goods silver and gold inventory to 1,067,404 oz and 3,239 oz, respectively at September 30, 2021 compared to 459,659 oz silver and 2,835 oz gold at June 30, 2021. The cost allocated to these finished goods was $18.3 million at September 30, 2021, compared to $10.1 million at June 30, 2021. At September 30, 2021, the finished goods inventory estimated fair market value was $29.2 million, compared to $17.3 million at June 30, 2021.

After cost of sales of $26.3 million (Q3, 2020 – $29.3 million), mine operating earnings amounted to a $8.3 million (Q3, 2020 –$6.3 million) from mining and milling operations in Mexico. The decrease in cost of sales was primarily related to the 6% decrease in silver ounces sold offset by higher royalty costs, labour costs and additional costs attributed to global supply constraints. Royalties increased 33% from $2.0 million to $2.7 million due to higher production and realized prices and the increased mining of the high grade Porvenir Cuatro extensions at the Guanaceví operation, which are subject to the higher royalty rates.

Excluding depreciation and depletion of $4.8 million (Q3, 2020 – $8.1 million) and stock-based compensation of $0.1 million (Q3, 2020- $0.1 million) mine operating cash flow before taxes was $13.2 million in Q3, 2021 (Q3, 2020 – $15.1 million) with Q3, 2020 also including a write-down of inventory of $0.6 million. Operating earnings were $3.0 million (Q3, 2020 –$0.4 million) after exploration and evaluation expenditures of $4.7 million (Q3, 2020 – $1.7 million), general and administrative expense recovery of $0.5 million (Q3, 2020 – expense of $3.7 million), severance costs of $0.7 million (Q3, 2020 – $Nil) and care and maintenance costs of $0.4 million (Q3, 2020 – $.6 million). The general and administrative expense recovery was primarily due to mark-to-market fluctuations for director’s cash settled deferred share units, with a $2.8 million recovery in Q3 2021 versus a $1.5 million expense in Q3, 2020.

Net loss was $4.5 million ($0.03 loss per share) compared to net earnings of $0.5 million (loss of $0.00 per share) in Q3, 2020. Compared to Q3, 2020, the Company increased its investment in exploration and evaluation activities by $3.4 million, experienced a $1.2 million loss in foreign exchange and incurred a $3.0 million unrealized loss on marketable securities.

Current income tax expense increased to $0.7 million (Q32 2020 – $0.6 million) due to increased profitability impacting special mining duty, while deferred income tax expense of $3.0 million was recognized due to the estimated use of loss carry forwards to reduce taxable income primarily at Guanacevi (Q3 2020 – $0.6 million).

Direct operating costs per tonne in Q3, 2021 increased 15%, to $115.57 compared with Q3, 2020 due to higher operating costs at all operations. The operations have seen a strengthening of the Mexican Peso, increased labour costs and, increased third party ore purchased Guanaceví compared to prior year and budgeted. Including royalties and special mining duty, direct costs per tonne increased 16% to $130.38. Royalties increased 33% to $2.7 million as increased production from the El Curso and El Porvenir concessions at Guanaceví with higher prices substantially increasing the royalty expense. The improved profitability increased special mining duty expense to $0.6 million for Q3, 2021 compared to $0.4 million for Q3, 2020.

Consolidated cash costs per ounce, net of by-product credits (a non-IFRS measure and a standard of the Silver Institute) increased to $8.16 due to the increased direct costs per tonne. All-in sustaining costs per ounce (also a non-IFRS measure) remained relatively flat at $17.46. In Q3, 2021 corporate general and administrative included a $2.8 million mark-to-market expense recovery for deferred share units whereas the mark to market expense was $1.5 million in Q3, 2020.

About Endeavour Silver – Endeavour Silver Corp. is a mid-tier precious metals mining company that owns three and operates two high-grade, underground, silver-gold mines in Mexico. Endeavour is currently advancing the Terronera mine project towards a development decision, pending financing and final permits and exploring its portfolio of exploration and development projects in Mexico, Chile and the United States to facilitate its goal to become a premier senior silver producer. Our philosophy of corporate social integrity creates value for all stakeholders.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP.

COMPARATIVE HIGHLIGHTS

Three Months Ended September 30 Q3 2021 Highlights Nine Months Ended September 30 2021 2020 % Change 2021 2020 % Change Production 1,305,399 942,274 39% Silver ounces produced 3,427,223 2,396,478 43% 10,541 10,260 3% Gold ounces produced 32,816 24,553 34% 1,295,126 932,837 39% Payable silver ounces produced 3,394,103 2,373,246 43% 10,328 10,041 3% Payable gold ounces produced 32,177 24,078 34% 2,148,679 1,763,074 22% Silver equivalent ounces produced 6,052,503 4,360,718 39% 8.16 3.69 121% Cash costs per silver ounce 9.59 4.95 94% 13.14 13.53 (3%) Total production costs per ounce 15.84 13.74 15% 17.46 17.48 (0%) All-in sustaining costs per ounce 20.70 17.16 21% 222,461 206,324 8% Processed tonnes 673,932 519,771 30% 115.57 100.36 15% Direct operating costs per tonne 116.14 99.39 17% 130.38 112.37 16% Direct costs per tonne 133.12 107.68 24% 13.98 13.32 5% Silver co-product cash costs 15.86 11.91 33% 1,020 1,037 (2%) Gold co-product cash costs 1,078 1,117 (4%) Financial 34.6 35.6 (3%) Revenue ($ millions) 116.8 77.7 50% 699,539 741,262 (6%) Silver ounces sold 2,443,184 2,041,601 20% 9,925 8,997 10% Gold ounces sold 30,398 21,669 40% 24.56 25.08 (2%) Realized silver price per ounce 26.26 19.40 35% 1,791 1,952 (8%) Realized gold price per ounce 1,784 1,820 (2%) (4.5) 0.5 (1,093%) Net earnings (loss) ($ millions) 14.4 (18.8) 177% (4.5) 0.5 (1,093%) Adjusted net earnings (loss) ($ millions) (8.2) (18.8) 56% 8.3 6.3 (32%) Mine operating earnings (loss) ($ millions) 24.1 6.5 270% 13.2 15.1 (13%) Mine operating cash flow ($ millions) 43.7 27.1 62% 7.7 10.3 (26%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes 21.6 7.2 (199%) 4.4 10.6 (59%) Earnings before ITDA ($ millions) 44.2 5.1 (763%) 128.7 53.8 139% Working capital ($ millions) 128.7 53.8 139% Shareholders (0.03) 0.00 (300%) Earnings (loss) per share – basic 0.09 (0.13) 169% (0.03) 0.00 (1,011%) Adjusted earnings (loss) per share – basic (0.05) (0.13) 61% 0.04 0.07 (32%) Operating cash flow before working capital changes per share ( 9) 0.13 0.05 168% 170,432,326 156,265,280 9% Weighted average shares outstanding 166,201,727 148,673,768 12%

The above highlights are key measures used by management, however they should not be the sole measures used in determining the performance of the Company’s operations. The related definitions and reconciliations are contained in the Management Discussion and Analysis.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF CASH FLOWS (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Operating activities Net earnings (loss) for the period $ (4,479 ) $ 451 $ 14,426 $ (18,764 ) Items not affecting cash: Share-based compensation 725 793 2,918 2,386 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,980 8,296 19,327 18,777 Impairment reversal of non-current assets – – (16,791 ) – Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,017 556 7,260 1,906 Unrealized foreign exchange loss (gain) 140 (779 ) – 87 (265 ) Finance costs 195 377 702 1,025 Write down of inventory to net realizable value – 639 272 2,167 Loss (gain) on asset disposal – 27 (5,807 ) 162 Loss (gain) on other investments 3,077 (76 ) (835 ) (190 ) Net changes in non-cash working capital (7,808 ) 5,288 (16,168 ) 5,110 Cash from (used in) operating activities (153 ) 15,572 5,391 12,314 Investing activities Proceeds on disposal of property, plant and equipment – 50 7,541 150 Mineral property, plant and equipment expenditures (23,373 ) (8,561 ) (38,807 ) (18,945 ) Purchase of marketable securities – – (832 ) – Proceeds from disposal of marketable securities – – 9,288 – Redemption of (investment in) non-current deposits 1 – – – Cash from (used in) investing activities (23,372 ) (8,511 ) (22,810 ) (18,795 ) Financing activities Repayment of loans payable (843 ) (847 ) (2,730 ) (2,173 ) Repayment of lease liabilities (46 ) (45 ) (131 ) (137 ) Interest paid (159 ) (235 ) (526 ) (696 ) Public equity offerings 864 2,179 59,998 26,367 Exercise of options – 5,569 4,583 5,589 Share issuance costs (27 ) (96 ) (1,293 ) (1,133 ) Performance share unit redemption (189 ) – (2,363 ) – Cash from (used in) financing activities (400 ) 6,525 57,538 27,817 Effect of exchange rate change on cash and cash equivalents (190 ) 833 (126 ) 213 Increase (decrease) in cash and cash equivalents (23,925 ) 13,586 40,119 21,336 Cash and cash equivalents, beginning of the period 125,191 30,498 61,083 23,368 Cash and cash equivalents, end of the period $ 101,076 $ 44,917 $ 101,076 $ 44,917

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF COMPREHENSIVE INCOME (LOSS) (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) Three months ended Nine months ended September 30, September 30, September 30, September 30, 2021 2020 2021 2020 Revenue $ 34,562 $ 35,586 $ 116,803 $ 77,714 Cost of sales: Direct production costs 18,639 18,418 63,590 46,940 Royalties 2,698 2,029 9,498 3,720 Share-based payments 105 87 334 270 Depreciation, depletion and amortization 4,843 8,122 18,963 18,096 Write down of inventory to net realizable value – 639 272 2,167 26,285 29,295 92,657 71,193 Mine operating earnings 8,277 6,291 24,146 6,521 Expenses: Exploration and evaluation 4,660 1,670 13,815 5,717 General and administrative (522 ) 3,695 7,294 8,837 Care and maintenance costs 364 533 940 4,789 Severance costs 737 – 737 – Impairment reversal of non-current assets – – (16,791 ) – – 5,239 5,898 5,995 19,343 Operating earnings (loss) 3,038 393 18,151 (12,822 ) Finance costs 195 359 702 1,025 Other income (expense): Foreign exchange (1,184 ) 890 (1,219 ) (3,287 ) Gain on asset disposals – – 5,841 – Investment and other (2,462 ) 678 2,091 1,332 (3,646 ) 1,568 6,713 (1,955 ) Earnings (loss) before income taxes (803 ) 1,602 24,162 (15,802 ) Income tax expense (recovery): Current income tax expense 659 595 2,476 1,056 Deferred income tax expense (recovery) 3,017 556 7,260 1,906 3,676 1,151 9,736 2,962 Net earnings (loss) and comprehensive earnings (loss) for the period (4,479 ) 451 14,426 (18,764 ) Basic earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings (loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) Diluted earnings (loss) per share based on net earnings (loss) $ (0.03 ) $ 0.00 $ 0.09 $ (0.13 ) Basic weighted average number of shares outstanding 170,432,326 156,265,280 166,201,727 148,673,768 Diluted weighted average number of shares outstanding 173,689,576 156,265,280 169,628,783 148,673,768

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes contained therein.

ENDEAVOUR SILVER CORP. CONDENSED CONSOLIDATED INTERIM STATEMENT OF FINANCIAL POSITION (expressed in thousands in U.S. dollars, except for share and per share amounts) September 30, December 31, 2021 2020 ASSETS Current assets Cash and cash equivalents $ 101,076 $ 61,083 Other investments 7,047 4,767 Accounts and other receivable 17,290 20,144 Income tax receivable 67 52 Inventories 30,504 16,640 Prepaid expenses 5,114 2,284 Total current assets 161,098 104,970 Deposits 591 591 Deferred financing costs – 294 Income tax recoverable 3,570 – IVA receivable 2,879 2,676 Deferred income tax asset 5,493 12,753 Intangible assets 138 492 Right-of-use leased assets 711 861 Mineral properties, plant and equipment 108,133 87,955 Total assets $ 282,613 $ 210,592 LIABILITIES AND SHAREHOLDERS’ EQUITY Current liabilities Accounts payable and accrued liabilities $ 25,950 $ 27,764 Income taxes payable 3,146 3,038 Loans payable 3,131 3,578 Lease liabilities 200 173 Total current liabilities 32,427 34,553 Loans payable 3,801 6,094 Lease liabilities 848 921 Provision for reclamation and rehabilitation 7,433 8,876 Deferred income tax liability 1,080 1,077 Total liabilities 45,589 51,521 Shareholders’ equity Common shares, unlimited shares authorized, no par value, issued and outstanding 170,461,307 shares (Dec 31, 2020 – 157,924,708 shares) 585,211 517,711 Contributed surplus 5,689 9,662 Retained earnings (deficit) (353,876 ) (368,302 ) Total shareholders’ equity 237,024 159,071 Total liabilities and shareholders’ equity $ 282,613 $ 210,592

This statement should be read in conjunction with the condensed consolidated interim financial statements for the period ended September 30, 2021 and the related notes contained therein.



