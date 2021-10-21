CMC Metals Ltd. , ; is pleased to announce that it has received an amendment to its exploration permit at Silver Hart with the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and ResourcesThe permit amendments are primarily focused on enabling the Company to construct switchbacks on its access road on the hill just before the property. Being at a high elevation the current access road has very steep inclines on the hill just …

CMC Metals Ltd. (TSX-V:CMB), (Frankfurt:ZM5P), (OTC PINK:CMCXF); (the “Company”) is pleased to announce that it has received an amendment to its exploration permit at Silver Hart with the Yukon Department of Energy, Mines and Resources

The permit amendments are primarily focused on enabling the Company to construct switchbacks on its access road on the hill just before the property. Being at a high elevation (i.e., approximately 4,500-5,200 feet) the current access road has very steep inclines on the hill just before the property area. The permit will allow the Company to construct switchbacks on the road which will help facilitate future commercial and service vehicles to the site. The current access road will remain as a public road to allow for continued access to the region for recreational users and hunters. Any new road portions constructed will be deemed for private use only by the Company and an access management plan is to be prepared under the terms of the permit. The permit also facilitates continued exploration at the site for the exploration of new target areas.

Mr. Kevin Brewer, President and CEO noted, “We are very pleased to receive this permit. It has taken a lot of dialogue with Yukon who undertook an extensive consultation process with local First Nations. The permit will now allow us to construct safer access to the property and its eventual construction will make it a lot easier for heavy commercial vehicles to reach our property area.”

Qualified Person

Kevin Brewer, a registered professional geoscientist in BC, Yukon and Newfoundland, is the Company’s President and CEO, and Qualified Person (as defined by National Instrument 43101). He has approved the technical information reported herein. The Company is committed to meeting the highest standards of integrity, transparency and consistency in reporting technical content, including geological reporting, geophysical investigations, environmental and baseline studies, engineering studies, metallurgical testing, assaying and all other technical data.

Recent Presentation

The Company’s President and CEO provided a presentation at the Red Cloud Oktoberfest. It is available for viewing at:

YOUTUBE

https://www.youtube.com/watch?v=xPch3-JOb5Y&ab_channel=RedCloudFinancialServicesInc.