Maxar Technologies a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, celebrates Dr. Walter Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, for being awarded the David W. Thompson Lecture in Space Commerce by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics . The lectureship recognizes a prominent industry leader who has created a space-related business and generated …

Maxar Technologies (NYSE:MAXR) (TSX:MAXR), a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure, celebrates Dr. Walter Scott, Executive Vice President and Chief Technology Officer, for being awarded the David W. Thompson Lecture in Space Commerce by the American Institute of Aeronautics and Astronautics (AIAA). The lectureship recognizes a prominent industry leader who has created a space-related business and generated substantial economic benefits and market value.

This press release features multimedia. View the full release here: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005515/en/

Maxar CTO Dr. Walter Scott (Photo: Maxar Technologies)

Scott delivered his lecture, “Birth of the Remote Sensing Industry,” on November 15, during AIAA’s 2021 ASCEND conference. As the founder of WorldView Imaging, which became DigitalGlobe and then Maxar, Scott was a preeminent figure in the establishment of the commercial Earth observation industry. His lecture detailed how satellite imagery and analytics evolved from a secretive government enterprise to a multibillion-dollar global industry that has contributed significant societal benefits over 30 years. Watch his speech here .

In addition to the lectureship honor, AIAA recently announced that Scott will be inducted as a member of the newly elected Class of 2022 AIAA Associate Fellows .

“This distinguished group of individuals exemplify passion and dedication to advancing the aerospace profession,” said AIAA President Basil Hassan. “Each of them was selected because of their significant and lasting contributions to the field. They are truly shaping the future of aerospace.”

To be selected as an Associate Fellow, an individual must be an AIAA Senior Member in good standing, with at least 12 years of professional experience, and be recommended by three current Associate Fellows. The induction will happen in early January 2022.

“Maxar owes much of its tremendous success over a span of nearly three decades to Walter’s vision and tireless efforts in all facets of the business,” said Maxar CEO Dan Jablonsky. “He is an invaluable member of our leadership team, focused on enabling the capabilities that will serve the mission needs of our customers for many years to come.”

About Maxar

Maxar is a trusted partner and innovator in Earth Intelligence and Space Infrastructure. We deliver disruptive value to government and commercial customers to help them monitor, understand and navigate our changing planet; deliver global broadband communications; and explore and advance the use of space. Our unique approach combines decades of deep mission understanding and a proven commercial and defense foundation to deploy solutions and deliver insights with unrivaled speed, scale and cost effectiveness. Maxar’s 4,400 team members in over 20 global locations are inspired to harness the potential of space to help our customers create a better world. Maxar trades on the New York Stock Exchange and Toronto Stock Exchange as MAXR. For more information, visit www.maxar.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements and other information included in this release constitute “forward-looking information” or “forward-looking statements” (collectively, “forward-looking statements”) under applicable securities laws. Statements including words such as “may”, “will”, “could”, “should”, “would”, “plan”, “potential”, “intend”, “anticipate”, “believe”, “estimate” or “expect” and other words, terms and phrases of similar meaning are often intended to identify forward-looking statements, although not all forward-looking statements contain these identifying words. Forward-looking statements involve estimates, expectations, projections, goals, forecasts, assumptions, risks and uncertainties, as well as other statements referring to or including forward-looking information included in this presentation.

Forward-looking statements are subject to various risks and uncertainties which could cause actual results to differ materially from the anticipated results or expectations expressed in this presentation. As a result, although management of the Company believes that the expectations and assumptions on which such forward-looking statements are based are reasonable, undue reliance should not be placed on the forward-looking statements because the Company can give no assurance that they will prove to be correct. The risks that could cause actual results to differ materially from current expectations include, but are not limited to, the risk factors and other disclosures about the Company and its business included in the Company’s continuous disclosure materials filed from time to time with U.S. securities and Canadian regulatory authorities, which are available online under the Company’s EDGAR profile at www.sec.gov , under the Company’s SEDAR profile at www.sedar.com or on the Company’s website at www.maxar.com .

The forward-looking statements contained in this release are expressly qualified in their entirety by the foregoing cautionary statements. All such forward-looking statements are based upon data available as of the date of this presentation or other specified date and speak only as of such date. The Company disclaims any intention or obligation to update or revise any forward-looking statements in this presentation as a result of new information or future events, except as may be required under applicable securities legislation.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211116005515/en/

Investor Relations Contact:

Jason Gursky

Maxar VP, Investor Relations and Corporate Treasurer

1-303-684-2207

jason.gursky@maxar.com

Media Contact:

Kristin Carringer

Maxar Media Relations

1-303-684-4352

kristin.carringer@maxar.com