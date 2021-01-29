– Seelos Therapeutics, Inc. (Nasdaq: SEEL), a clinical-stage biopharmaceutical company focused on the development of therapies for central nervous system disorders and rare diseases, announced today that it has been granted a patent from the Australian Patent Office (Australian patent number 2019204513) covering SLS-005 titled: “Treatment of Protein Aggregation Myopathic and Neurodegenerative Diseases by Parenteral Administration of Trehalose”.

The issued patent covers a method for treating a disease associated with abnormal protein aggregation and/or inclusion body formation in myocytes, neurons, extracellular compartments, or alleviating at least one symptom associated therewith, in a human subject in need thereof comprised of an intravenous administration of a therapeutically effective amount of a pharmaceutical formulation, with trehalose as the sole active ingredient, that complies with other parameters regarding the formulation characteristics and duration of intravenous administration, as described in the patent application.

The issued patent covers a method of using trehalose (SLS-005) to treat several neurodegenerative conditions including oculopharyngeal muscular dystrophy (OPMD), spinocerebellar ataxia (SCA) associated with a polyglutamine repeat mutation, Friedreich’s ataxia, spinal and bulbar muscular atrophy (SBMA), dentatombral-pailidoluyssan atrophy (DRPLA), Pick’s disease, corticobasal degeneration (CBD), progressive supranuclear palsy (PSP), frontotemporal dementia, and parkinsonism linked to chromosome 17 (FTDP-17).

About Trehalose

Trehalose is a low molecular weight disaccharide (0.342 kDa) that crosses the blood brain barrier, stabilizes proteins, and importantly activates autophagy which is the process that clears material from cells. In several animal models of diseases, associated with abnormal cellular protein aggregation or storage of pathologic material, it has been shown to reduce aggregation of misfolded proteins and reduce accumulation of pathologic material. Trehalose activates autophagy through the activation of Transcription Factor EB (TFEB), a key factor in lysosomal and autophagy gene expression. Activation of TFEB is an emerging therapeutic target for a number of diseases with pathologic accumulation of storage material.

