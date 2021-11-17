NeonMind Biosciences Inc. an integrated drug development and wellness company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Rob Tessarolo, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at Lift & Co. Expo’s new Psychedelics Business Summit, on November 19, 2021, in Toronto. The panel entitled, “Business Leaders: Committing to Business Strategies and Approaches that Will Benefit Patients – and Investors,” will …

NeonMind Biosciences Inc. (CSE:NEON)(OTCQB:NMDBF)(FRA:6UF) (“NeonMind” or the “Company”), an integrated drug development and wellness company, is pleased to announce that President and CEO, Rob Tessarolo, is scheduled to participate in a panel discussion at Lift & Co. Expo’s new Psychedelics Business Summit, on November 19, 2021, in Toronto. The panel entitled, “Business Leaders: Committing to Business Strategies and Approaches that Will Benefit Patients – and Investors,” will include Canada’s leading psychedelics entrepreneurs in medical research, clinical therapy, product innovation and business investment

Lift Psychedelics Business Summit

Place: Metro Toronto Convention Center, North Building

Date: Friday, November 19, 2021

Time: 2:45 pm – 3:45 pm EST

Registration: liftexpo.ca

Building on the success of psychedelics content launched at the Cannabis Business Conference Vancouver in 2020, The Lift Psychedelics Business Summit will take a deep dive into psychedelics research and the psychedelics industry. It is structured to offer attendees the most up-to-date business intelligence, specifically on the four pillars of today’s psychedelic renaissance: medical research, legalization and investment for a professional and business-focused audience.

About NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

NeonMind operates two divisions: (i) a pharmaceutical division engaged in drug development of psychedelic compounds with two lead psilocybin-based drug candidates targeting obesity; and (ii) a medical services division focused on launching specialty mental health clinics that integrate psychedelic therapeutics into traditional psychotherapy settings.

In its pharmaceutical division, NeonMind has two distinct psilocybin drug development programs targeting obesity. NeonMind’s lead candidate, NEO-001, employs psilocybin as an agonist at the serotonin 5- HT2A receptor, which is involved in the hallucinogenic effect of psychedelics. The Company’s second drug candidate, NEO-002, employs low-dose psilocybin as an agonist at the 5-HT2C receptor, which controls appetite.

NeonMind established a medical services division with the goal of launching NeonMind-branded specialty mental health clinics in Canada that incorporate evidence-backed innovative treatments to address a variety of mental health needs. For more information on NeonMind, go to www.NeonMindBiosciences.com.

Rob Tessarolo, President & Chief Executive Officer, NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

rob@neonmind.com

Tel: 416-750-3101

Investor Relations:

KCSA Strategic Communications

Scott Eckstein/Tim Regan

neonmind@kcsa.com

Tel: 212-896-1210

The Canadian Securities Exchange has not reviewed, approved nor disapproved the contents of this news release.

Cautionary Statement Regarding Forward-Looking Statements

Certain statements contained in this press release constitute forward-looking information. These statements relate to future events or NeonMind’s future performance. The use of any of the words “could”, “expect”, “believe”, “will”, “projected”, “estimated” and similar expressions and statements relating to matters that are not historical facts are intended to identify forward-looking information and are based on NeonMind’s current belief or assumptions as to the outcome and timing of such future events. Actual future results may differ materially. In particular, NeonMind’s drug development plans, its ability to retain key personnel, and its expectation as to the development of its intellectual property and other steps in its preclinical and clinical drug development constitute forward-looking information. Actual results and developments may differ materially from those contemplated by forward-looking information. Readers are cautioned not to place undue reliance on forward-looking information. The statements made in this press release are made as of the date hereof. NeonMind disclaims any intention or obligation to publicly update or revise any forward-looking information, whether as a result of new information, future events or otherwise, except as may be expressly required by applicable securities laws.

SOURCE: NeonMind Biosciences Inc.

View source version on accesswire.com:

https://www.accesswire.com/673269/NeonMind-to-Participate-in-Panel-Discussion-at-Lift-Co-Expos-Psychedelics-Business-Summit-on-November-19-2021