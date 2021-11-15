Levitee adds Noha ElSayed, an expert in compounding and pharmacy operations, to the Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies management team Mrs. ElSayed has over 20 years of experience as a pharmacist with specialization in addiction medicine, ketamine compounding, and hepatitis C treatments Mrs. ElSayed is initially responsible for managing the oversight and optimization of five clinics and three specialized …

Levitee adds Noha ElSayed, an expert in compounding and pharmacy operations, to the Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies management team

Mrs. ElSayed has over 20 years of experience as a pharmacist with specialization in addiction medicine, ketamine compounding, and hepatitis C treatments

Mrs. ElSayed is initially responsible for managing the oversight and optimization of five clinics and three specialized pharmacies in Alberta, with additions expected within the franchise

Levitee Labs Inc. (CSE: LVT) (OTC: LVTTF) (FSE: 7H7) (the “Company” or “Levitee”), an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, today announces the appointment of Noha ElSayed, B.Sc.Pharm, APA, as Executive Director, Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies, Alberta Region. Mrs. ElSayed brings a wealth of expertise gained through a variety of clinical and managerial positions held in retail pharmacies, hospitals, and primary care settings while working as a pharmacist for the last 20 years, including 11 years as a pharmacy manager.

Mrs. ElSayed earned her Bachelor of Science degree in Pharmacy and obtained her Additional Prescribing Authorities from The Alberta College of Pharmacists. She is an active member of several specialized health care networks as the International Society of Travel Medicine and The Canadian Obesity Network. Mrs. ElSayed has a passion for mental health care, addiction treatment, custom compounding, and travel health, as well as diabetes and chronic disease management education. She prides herself on staying up-to-date with the latest pharmacy practices and procedures and is an expert in custom compounding techniques and knowledge.

Mrs. ElSayed is also a specialist and expert in:

Addiction and Mental Health

Hepatitis C

Ketamine compounding

Pharmacy operations and optimization

Establishing new (greenfield) pharmacies focusing on operational excellence

Pharmacy supply chain strategies and optimization

Dermatology

“We’re thrilled to welcome Noha to the Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies team where her comprehensive pharmacy experience and business acumen will be invaluable to optimizing operations as we continue to execute on our roll-up strategy,” said Pouya Farmand, Chief Executive Officer at Levitee Labs. “She is the perfect fit for our go-forward plans, including production and distribution of pharmaceutical products and our intentions to add treatments for common medical comorbidities associated with addiction and mental health conditions, such as psychiatry, cardiology, and endocrinology.”

“I relish the opportunity to lead the Alberta Region of Levitee Clinics and Levitee Pharmacies, as our visions are aligned for a team-oriented, holistic, patient-centered approach to safely help Albertans across the disease spectrum with the latest technologies,” commented Noha ElSayed. “Levitee Labs is closing gaps in healthcare and I look forward to the future, where specialized and cutting-edge therapies are accessible for all in need.”

Mrs. ElSayed will be responsible for managing Levitee’s Alberta healthcare assets. The Company in October signed a letter of intent to acquire a controlling interest in an addiction and compounding pharmacy in Calgary and continues to explore opportunities to add to its pharmacy franchise that will be within Mrs. ElSayed’s purview.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. The Company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specialized in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

