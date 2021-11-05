Levitee Labs Inc. an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Wonderland Miami Conference organized by Microdose. This will be the largest in-person conference in the psychedelic medicine industry. The conference will take place on November 8 th and 9 th at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing …

Levitee Labs will be a Gold Sponsor and VIP Lounge Sponsor at the world’s largest psychedelic medicine conference

If you would like to attend either of Levitee’s private events, you can register at this link and Levitee Labs’ team will share more details: https://leviteelabs.com/contact/

Levitee Labs Inc. (the “Company” or “Levitee Labs”) (CSE: LVT), (OTC: LVTTF), (FSE: 7H7) an integrative wellness company with a diversified portfolio of healthcare and wellness assets, is pleased to announce its participation as a Gold Sponsor at the Wonderland Miami Conference organized by Microdose. This will be the largest in-person conference in the psychedelic medicine industry. The conference will take place on November 8 th and 9 th at the Adrienne Arsht Center for Performing Arts in Miami. The conference will offer a unique in-person convergence of business, science, music, and emerging technologies.

Wonderland Miami by Microdose is also a thought-leadership platform and an opportunity to connect with influential leaders in science, policy, and business. Microdose has announced an impressive line-up of speakers, including Drs. Matthew Johnson, Robin Carhart-Harris, and Rick Doblin. Other featured speakers at the event include Mike Tyson, former professional boxer and undisputed heavyweight champion, who has advocated for the use of psychedelic drugs, as well as Lamar Odom, a two-time NBA Champion and Olympic Gold Medalist.

Levitee Labs will also be the VIP Lounge Sponsor and an After Dark Sponsor for the conference.

About Levitee Labs Inc.

Levitee is establishing itself as a leader in the integrative wellness space. Through leveraging an M&A regimen that focuses on the centralization of complementary integrative wellness assets, Levitee aims to transform mental health and addiction treatments through the integration of psychedelic medicines and therapies. The Company’s current portfolio of assets includes: Levitee Clinics™, a group of five operating addiction and pain treatment clinics in Alberta; Levitee Pharmacies™, three pharmacies operating in Alberta specializing in filling prescriptions for patients with substance use disorders, mental health conditions, and chronic pain; BlockMD, the first technology company in Alberta to receive provincial approval for electronic-prescriptions in the addiction treatment space; and Earth Circle Organics, a direct-to-consumer and wholesaler of supplements and superfood products with 180+ SKUs in its product lineup across three brands. Further information about Levitee is available on its website at www.leviteelabs.com .

Forward-Looking Statements

