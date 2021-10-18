KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference Presentations Available for On-Demand Viewing
Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the presentations from the KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference are now available for on-demand viewing.
REGISTER OR LOGIN NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3acCV7Y
The company presentations will be available 24/7 for 90 days. Investors, advisors, and analysts may download shareholder materials from the company’s “virtual trade booth”.
Presentations
|
Presentation
|
Ticker(s)
|
Fireside Chat – Amy Emerson, CEO of MAPS Public Benefit Corporation
|
“Investing in Psychedelics and CNS Treatments”
Lindsay Hoover, Partner, JLS Fund
Dan Ahrens, PM of the Psychedelics ETF (NYSEArca: PSIL), AdvisorShares Investments
Tim Regan, SVP, KCSA Strategic Communications
|
Small Pharma Inc.
|
( Pink: DMTTF | TSX-V: DMT)
|
Awakn Life Sciences Corp.
|
( OTCQB: AWKNF | NEO: AWKN)
|
HMNC Brain Health
|
( Private Company )
|
Enveric Biosciences
|
( NASDAQ: ENVB )
|
Mind Cure Health Inc.
|
( OTCQX: MCURF | CSE: MCUR)
|
Field Trip Health Ltd.
|
( NASDAQ: FTRB | TSX: FTRP)
|
Novamind Inc.
|
( OTCQB: NVMDF | CSE: NM)
|
BetterLife Pharma Inc.
|
( OTCQB: BETRF | CSE: BETR)
|
MYND Life Sciences Inc.
|
( Pink: MYNDF | CSE: MYND)
|
FSD Pharma Inc.
|
( NASDAQ: HUGE | CSE: HUGE)
|
Mindset Pharma Inc.
|
( OTCQB: MSSTF | CSE: MSET)
|
PsyBio Therapeutics Corp.
|
( OTCQB: PSYBF | TSX-V: PSYB)
|
Psyched Wellness Ltd.
|
( OTCQB: PSYCF | CSE: PSYC)
|
Bright Minds Biosciences Inc.
|
( OTCQB: BMBIF | CSE: DRUG)
|
Cybin Inc.
|
( NYSE American: CYBN | NEO: CYBN)
|
Mydecine Innovations Group
|
( Pink: MYCOF | NEO: MYCO)
|
NeonMind Biosciences Inc.
|
( OTCQB: NMDBF | CSE: NEON)
|
Numinus Wellness Inc.
|
( TSX-V: NUMI )
|
Tryp Therapeutics Inc.
|
( OTCQB: TRYPF | CSE: TRYP)
|
Wesana Health Holdings Inc.
|
( OTCQB: WSNAF | CSE: WESA)
|
Filament Health Corp.
|
( OTCQB: FLHLF | NEO: FH)
To facilitate investor relations scheduling, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications a conference@kcsa.com .
