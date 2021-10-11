Psychedelic and CNS Company Executives share vision, answer questions live at VirtualInvestorConferences.com

Virtual Investor Conferences in partnership with KCSA Strategic Communications today announced the agenda for the upcoming KCSA Psychedelics Virtual Investor Conference. Individual investors, institutional investors, advisors, and analysts are invited to attend the two-day program beginning Wednesday, October 13, 2021 at 9:45 a.m. ET .

“The psychedelics industry is poised to provide much needed therapies to address the global mental health crisis. Some of the companies presenting over the next two days may be the next Pfizer, Roche or Sanofi,” commented Lewis Goldberg , Managing Partner at KCSA Strategic Communications.

REGISTER NOW AT: https://bit.ly/3acCV7Y

It is recommended that investors pre-register and run the online system check to expedite participation and receive event updates. There are no fees to log-in, attend the live presentations or ask questions.

October 13 th Agenda:

October 14 th Agenda:

To facilitate investor relations scheduling, please contact KCSA Strategic Communications a conference@kcsa.com .

About Virtual Investor Conferences SM

Virtual Investor Conferences (VIC) is the leading proprietary investor conference series that provides an interactive forum for publicly-traded companies to meet and present directly with investors.

A real-time solution for investor engagement, Virtual Investor Conferences is part of OTC Market Group’s suite of investor relations services specifically designed for more efficient Investor Access. Replicating the look and feel of on-site investor conferences, Virtual Investor Conferences combine leading-edge conferencing and investor communications capabilities with a comprehensive global investor audience network.

To learn more about VIC and view a complete calendar of events, please visit www.virtualinvestorconferences.com .

About KCSA Strategic Communications

KCSA is a fully integrated communications agency specializing in public relations, investor relations and social media, with expertise in financial and professional services, technology, healthcare, digital media and cannabis. Since 1969, the firm has demonstrated strategic thinking and program execution that drives results for its clients in the ever-changing communications and digital landscape. The firm’s clients are its best references. For more information, please visit www.kcsa.com .

