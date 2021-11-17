Acquisition enhances Pfizer’s Oncology portfolio with addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies Pfizer Inc. today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer. As Trillium becomes part of Pfizer, it brings an impressive …

Acquisition enhances Pfizer’s Oncology portfolio with addition of next-generation, investigational immuno-therapeutics for hematological malignancies

Pfizer Inc. (NYSE: PFE) today announced the successful completion of its acquisition of Trillium Therapeutics, a clinical stage immuno-oncology company developing innovative therapies for the treatment of cancer.

As Trillium becomes part of Pfizer, it brings an impressive portfolio that includes biologics that are designed to enhance the ability of patients’ innate immune system to detect and destroy cancer cells. Its two lead molecules, TTI-622 and TTI-621, block the signal-regulatory protein α (SIRPα)–CD47 axis, which is emerging as a key immune checkpoint in hematological malignancies. TTI-622 and TTI-621 are novel SIRPα-Fc fusion proteins that are currently in Phase 1b/2 development across several indications, with a focus on hematological malignancies. Both molecules are also being tested to evaluate clinical potential in solid tumors.

“We are proud to bring Trillium’s leading scientific talent and pipeline into Pfizer,” said Chris Boshoff, MD, PhD, Chief Development Officer, Oncology, Pfizer Global Product Development. “Today’s announcement combines Pfizer’s research and global development capabilities with Trillium’s innovative discoveries, allowing us to accelerate breakthroughs that change patients’ lives.”

Hematological malignancies are cancers that affect the blood, bone marrow, and lymph nodes. This classification includes various types of leukemia, multiple myeloma, and lymphoma. More than 1 million people worldwide were diagnosed with a blood cancer in 2020, representing almost 6% of all cancer diagnoses globally. In 2020, more than 700,000 people worldwide died from a form of blood cancer.

Additional Transaction Details

Pfizer has completed its acquisition of all outstanding shares, warrants, options, and deferred share units of Trillium not already owned by Pfizer for $18.50 per share, in cash, representing an aggregate purchase price of approximately $2.22 billion. The acquisition was completed by way of a statutory plan of arrangement under the Business Corporations Act (British Columbia) and, as a result of the acquisition, Trillium became a wholly-owned subsidiary of Pfizer. In connection with the acquisition, Trillium’s common shares will be delisted from the Nasdaq Capital Market. Trillium’s common shares will be delisted from the Toronto Stock Exchange on or before November 19, 2021.

About Pfizer Oncology

At Pfizer Oncology, we are committed to advancing medicines wherever we believe we can make a meaningful difference in the lives of people living with cancer. Today, we have an industry-leading portfolio of 24 approved innovative cancer medicines and biosimilars across more than 30 indications, including breast, genitourinary, colorectal, blood and lung cancers, as well as melanoma.

About Pfizer: Breakthroughs That Change Patients’ Lives

At Pfizer, we apply science and our global resources to bring therapies to people that extend and significantly improve their lives. We strive to set the standard for quality, safety and value in the discovery, development and manufacture of health care products, including innovative medicines and vaccines. Every day, Pfizer colleagues work across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases of our time. Consistent with our responsibility as one of the world’s premier innovative biopharmaceutical companies, we collaborate with health care providers, governments and local communities to support and expand access to reliable, affordable health care around the world. For more than 170 years, we have worked to make a difference for all who rely on us. We routinely post information that may be important to investors on our website at www.Pfizer.com . In addition, to learn more, please visit us on www.Pfizer.com and follow us on Twitter at @Pfizer and @Pfizer News , LinkedIn , YouTube and like us on Facebook at Facebook.com/Pfizer .

