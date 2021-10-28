THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS RESTRICTED AND IS NOT FOR RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION, IN WHOLE OR IN PART, DIRECTLY OR INDIRECTLY, IN OR INTO THE UNITED STATES, AUSTRALIA, JAPAN, NEW ZEALAND, SOUTH AFRICA OR ANY OTHER JURISDICTION IN WHICH SUCH RELEASE, PUBLICATION OR DISTRIBUTION WOULD BE UNLAWFUL. THIS ANNOUNCEMENT IS FOR INFORMATION PURPOSES ONLY AND DOES NOT CONSTITUTE: A PROSPECTUS OR OFFERING MEMORANDUM; AN …

Southern Energy Corp. (“Southern” or the “Company”) (TSXV:SOU) (AIM:SOUC), a U.S.-focused, growth-oriented natural gas producer, is pleased to announce that it has filed and received a receipt for a preliminary short form prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus”) in connection with a proposed offering of common shares of no par value (“Common Shares”) in the capital of the Company at a price of C$0.05 per Common Share (“Prospectus Offering Price”) (the “Prospectus Offering”). In addition, the Company is pleased to announce the launch of a best-efforts private placement to UK investors of new Common Shares (“Placing Shares”) at a GBP price approximately equivalent to the Prospectus Offering Price (the “Placing” and, together with the Prospectus Offering, the “Offering”). The Prospectus Offering and the Placing are not inter-conditional, but the Placing will be conducted in conjunction with the Prospectus Offering, with the closing of the Placing intended to coincide with the closing of the Prospectus Offering. The relative offering size of the Prospectus Offering and the Placing, respectively, shall be determined in the context of the market. It is currently anticipated that the aggregate gross proceeds of the Prospectus Offering, together with the aggregate gross proceeds of the Placing, will be up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12.0 million), representing the issuance of up to an aggregate of 305,000,000 Common Shares pursuant to the Offering

The combined net proceeds of the Offering will be utilised to drill up to three horizontal Selma Chalk wells in the Gwinville gas field and for working capital and general corporate purposes.

Highlights:

Combined gross proceeds of up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12 million) to be raised via Offering of new Common Shares

Offering expected to introduce new UK-based investors and provide additional liquidity to the Company’s Common Shares on both AIM and the TSXV

Net proceeds to be applied primarily to the drilling of up to three low-risk horizontal development wells, expected to provide additional near-term cash flow generation

Drilling is expected to begin late in the fourth quarter of 2021, with the first production anticipated early in the first quarter of 2022

Total capex for the drilling program at Gwinville is up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12 million)

Ian Atkinson, President and CEO of Southern, commented:

“We are pleased to announce today’s equity financing, which builds upon the strong momentum within the business. The Offering is intended to fund a program for up to three high-impact development wells in our Gwinville gas field, where we expect to see new production online in early Q1 2022, positioning Southern to significantly grow its production, reserves, and cash flow, and initiate continuous development of the Gwinville gas field.”

“Southern is uniquely positioned to capitalize on the current gas price environment to expedite development activity on its portfolio of operated, low cost, high return drilling locations.”

“The funds raised through the Offering will be directed towards progressing some of the key opportunities which we have identified within our portfolio which have the capability to add substantial and immediate cash flow; facilitating further growth for our shareholders.”

The Prospectus Offering

Eight Capital (the “Lead Agent“), INFOR Financial Inc., Haywood Securities Inc. and Canaccord Genuity Corp. (collectively with the Lead Agent, the “Agents“) will conduct the Prospectus Offering on a “best efforts” basis as the Company’s agents in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec. The Common Shares offered pursuant to the Prospectus Offering (the “Prospectus Shares“) may also be offered for sale in the United States on a private placement basis pursuant to an exemption from the registration requirements of the United States Securities Act of 1933, as amended (the “U.S. Securities Act“) and applicable state laws.

The Company has granted to the Agents an option (the “Over-Allotment Option“) to increase the size of the Prospectus Offering by up to an additional number of Prospectus Shares equal to 15% of the total number of Prospectus Shares to be issued under the Prospectus Offering, to cover over-allotments, if any, and for market stabilization purposes, exercisable at any time and from time to time up to 30 days following the closing of the Prospectus Offering.

A copy of the preliminary prospectus (the “Preliminary Prospectus“), which was filed in each of the provinces of Canada, except Québec, contains important information relating to the Prospectus Offering and the Prospectus Shares and is available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com or by contacting the Lead Agent at ecm@viiicapital.com. The Preliminary Prospectus is still subject to completion or amendment. There will not be any sale or any acceptance of an offer to buy the Prospectus Shares until a receipt for the final short form prospectus has been issued.

The Prospectus Offering is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the entering into of a definitive agency agreement and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSX Venture Exchange (the “TSXV“) and admission of the Prospectus Shares to trading on AIM. There can be no assurance as to whether or when the Prospectus Offering may be completed, or as to the actual size or terms of the Prospectus Offering.

The Placing

The Company has appointed Hannam & Partners (“H&P“) as the Company’s agent to use its reasonable endeavours to procure subscribers for the Placing Shares. The Placing is not underwritten.

The Company intends that the Placing will be conducted in conjunction with the Prospectus Offering but is not inter-conditional with the Prospectus Offering. Closing of the Placing is intended to coincide with the closing of the Prospectus Offering. Further details of the Placing will be announced in due course.

Use of Proceeds and further details of the Offering

The Company intends to use the net proceeds of the Offering to drill up to three horizontal Selma Chalk wells in the Gwinville field and for working capital and general corporate purposes. The three wells will all be drilled from a common padsite and then completed with multi-stage stimulations. Following successful completion, tie-in, and wellsite equipping operations, first production from the wells is anticipated in the first quarter of 2022. The total capital expenditure for the above drilling program is up to C$15.25 million (approximately US$12.0 million).

Closing of the Prospectus Offering is expected to occur on or about November 11, 2021.

Application will be made to: (a) the London Stock Exchange for Admission of the Placing Shares and the Prospectus Shares to trading on AIM; and (b) the TSXV for listing of the Placing Shares and the Prospectus Shares for trading on the facilities of the TSXV.

Timing for admission of the Prospectus Shares to trading on AIM and the TSXV will be confirmed in due course and is subject to a number of conditions, including, without limitation, the entering into of a definitive agency agreement and receipt of all regulatory approvals, including the approval of the TSXV.

About Southern Energy Corp.

Southern Energy Corp. is a natural gas exploration and production company. Southern has a primary focus on acquiring and developing conventional natural gas and light oil resources in the southeast Gulf States of Mississippi, Louisiana, and East Texas. Our management team has a long and successful history working together and have created significant shareholder value through accretive acquisitions, optimization of existing oil and natural gas fields, and the utilization of re-development strategies utilizing horizontal drilling and multi-stage fracture completion techniques.

For further information, please contact:

Southern Energy Corp. Ian Atkinson (President and CEO) Calvin Yau (VP Finance and CFO) +1 587 287 5401 +1 587 287 5402 Strand Hanson Limited – Nominated & Financial Adviser James Spinney / James Bellman Hannam & Partners – Joint Broker Samuel Merlin / Ernest Bell Canaccord Genuity – Joint Broker Henry Fitzgerald-O’Connor / James Asensio +44 (0) 20 7409 3494 +44 (0) 20 7907 8500 +44 (0) 20 7523 8000 Camarco James Crothers / Billy Clegg / Daniel Sherwen +44 (0) 20 3757 4980

Forward Looking Statements

Forward Looking Statements

Certain information included in this Announcement constitutes forward-looking information under applicable securities legislation. Forward-looking information typically contains statements with words such as "anticipate", "believe", "expect", "plan", "intend", "estimate", "propose", "project" or similar words suggesting future outcomes or statements regarding an outlook. Forward-looking information in this Announcement may include, but is not limited to, statements concerning the Offering, including the terms thereof and the use of proceeds of the Offering, the Company's business strategy, objectives, strength and focus and the Company's capital program for the remainder of 2021.

http://www.southernenergycorp.com

