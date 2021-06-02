Inomin Mines (TSXV: MINE) has the potential for higher valuation should its advanced projects overlooked or considerably undervalued by the market will be recognized, according to an analysis released by Contrarian Codex.









Contrarian Codex affirmed that positive results from initial exploration at Inomin’s properties, in particular La Gitana and Beaver, demonstrates that the properties have the potential to host significant mineral deposits that will pave for greater corporate or investor interest and potentially a much higher valuation.

The analysis further stated that Inomin Mine’s exploration at La Gitana has taken the project from discovery to the resource definition stage. The market’s eventual recognition of this asset – pre or post drilling – has a high potential for Inomin to be rerated positively from its current low valuation of approximately C$3 million.

La Gitana is an advanced, gold-silver exploration project where initial core drilling by Chesapeake Gold Corp. (TSXV: CKG) has outlined a substantial near-surface, gold-silver epithermal system. The company commences an exploration program at the 7,528 hectares Beaver property situated in south-central British Columbia, 15 kilometers east of the Gibraltar Mine, the second-largest open-pit copper mine in Canada.

