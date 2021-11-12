Horizonte Minerals Plc, the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company’s website and are also available on SEDAR at Highlights for …

Horizonte Minerals Plc, (AIM:HZM)(TSX:HZM) (the “Company” or “Horizonte”), the nickel development company focused on developing its ferro-nickel project in Brazil (“Araguaia” or “the Project”), announces it has today published its unaudited financial results for the three month period to 30 September 2021 and the Management Discussion and Analysis for the same period. Both of the aforementioned documents have been posted on the Company’s website www.horizonteminerals.com and are also available on SEDAR at www.sedar.com

Highlights for the Period

Credit approval from a syndicate of international financial institutions (the “Senior Lenders”) and two Export Credit Agencies (“ECAs”) for a senior secured project finance facility (the “Senior Debt Facility”) of up to US$346.2 million to fund the construction and development of Araguaia.

Significant progress on key Araguaia execution preparation activities, including competitive tendering for supply of key processing equipment, electric furnace and project management (EPCM) services.

Araguaia Operational Readiness Plan well advanced with all key permits in place for commencement of construction.

Key environmental and social programmes continuing in preparation for construction phase at Araguaia

Mobilisation of Head of Projects to Brazil and appointment of Engineering, Community, Health and Safety Managers continues the build out of the project execution team.

Publication of 2020 Sustainability Report in accordance with Global Reporting Initiative.

Strong cash balance of £18.3 million maintained.

