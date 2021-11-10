Mobile

Investing News
.

TME, FB & HMLP – Class Action Alerts: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

- November 10th, 2021

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court …

Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC reminds investors that a class action lawsuit has been filed against the following publicly-traded companies. You can review a copy of the Complaints by visiting the links below or you may contact Peretz Bronstein, Esq. or his Investor Relations Analyst, Yael Nathanson of Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC at 212-697-6484. If you suffered a loss, you can request that the Court appoint you as lead plaintiff. Your ability to share in any recovery doesn’t require that you serve as a lead plaintiff. A lead plaintiff acts on behalf of all other class members in directing the litigation. The lead plaintiff can select a law firm of its choice. An investor’s ability to share in any potential future recovery is not dependent upon serving as lead plaintiff

Tencent Music Entertainment Group (NYSE:TME)

Class Period: March 22, 2021 – March 29, 2021

Deadline: December 27, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/tme.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley sold a large amount of Tencent shares while in possession of material, non-public information about Archegos and its need to fully liquidate its position in the Company because of margin call pressure. As a result of these sales, Defendants Goldman Sachs and Morgan Stanley avoided billions in losses combined.

Facebook, Inc. (NASDAQ:FB)

Class Period: November 3, 2016 – October 4, 2021

Deadline: December 27, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/fb.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, Defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose that: (1) Facebook misrepresented its user growth; (2) Facebook knew, or should have known, that duplicate accounts represented a greater portion of its growth than stated, and it should have provided more detailed disclosures as to the implication of duplicate accounts to Facebook’s user base and growth; (3) Facebook did not provide a fair platform for speech, and regularly protected high profile users via its Cross Check/XCheck system; (4) despite being aware of their use of Facebook’s platforms, the Company failed to respond meaningfully to drug cartels, human traffickers, and violent organizations; (5) Facebook has been working to attract preteens to its platform and services; and (6) as a result, Defendants’ public statements were materially false and misleading at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Höegh LNG Partners LP (NYSE:HMLP)

Class Period: August 22, 2019 – July 27, 2021

Deadline: December 27, 2021
For more info: www.bgandg.com/hmlp.
The complaint alleges that throughout the Class Period, defendants made false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose: (1) Höegh LNG Partners LP (the “Partnership”) was facing issues with the PGN FSRU Lampungcharter; (2) as a result, the PGN FSRU Lampung charterer would state that it would commence arbitration to declare the charter null and void, and/or to terminate the charter, and/or seek damages; (3) the Partnership would need to find alternative refinancing for its PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (4) the PGN FSRU Lampungcredit facility matured in September 2021, not October 2021 as previously stated; (5) the Partnership would be forced to accept less favorable refinancing terms with regards to the PGN FSRU Lampung credit facility; (6) Höegh LNG would not extend the revolving credit line to the Partnership past its maturation date; (7) Höegh LNG would reveal that it “will have very limited capacity to extend any additional advances to the Partnership beyond what is currently drawn under the facility”; (8) as a result of the foregoing, the Partnership would essentially end distributions to common units holders; (9) the COVID-19 pandemic was not the sole or root cause of the Partnership’s issues in Indonesia, in 2019, before the pandemic, there were already a very low amount of demand in Indonesia for the Partnership’s gas; (10) the auditing, tax, nor maintenance of PGN FSRU Lampung were not the sole or root cause(s) of the Partnership’s issues in Indonesia; and (11) as a result, defendants’ statements about its business, operations, and prospects were materially false and misleading and/or lacked a reasonable basis at all relevant times. When the true details entered the market, the lawsuit claims that investors suffered damages.

Contact:
Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC
Peretz Bronstein or Yael Nathanson
212-697-6484 | info@bgandg.com

SOURCE: Bronstein, Gewirtz & Grossman, LLC

View source version on accesswire.com:
https://www.accesswire.com/671230/TME-FB-HMLP–Class-Action-Alerts-Bronstein-Gewirtz-Grossman-LLC

News Provided by ACCESSWIRE IA via QuoteMedia

Technology Outlook Report Cover

JUST RELEASED! Are You Ready To Make Money From The Tech Market?

  
Grab Our Free Outlook Report To Find Out!
 

Related posts

Blockchain Market Update: H1 2021 in Review
5 Technology ETFs for Investor Consideration
Investing in Blockchain ETFs
Esports Investing: The Next Big Thing?

Tags

Tags: ,

Leave a Reply

×