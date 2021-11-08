Sierra Wireless a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced a series of organizational changes to further streamline and improve the overall business performance of the company. These changes are outlined below. Pravin Desale joins Sierra Wireless as SVP Engineering. Pravin will oversee Sierra’s worldwide engineering and network operations organizations. Pravin brings more than 28 years of R&D and …

Sierra Wireless (NASDAQ: SWIR) (TSX: SW), a world leading IoT solutions provider, today announced a series of organizational changes to further streamline and improve the overall business performance of the company. These changes are outlined below.

Pravin Desale joins Sierra Wireless as SVP Engineering. Pravin will oversee Sierra’s worldwide engineering and network operations organizations. Pravin brings more than 28 years of R&D and engineering management experience to Sierra. Prior to joining Sierra Wireless, Pravin was SVP of Engineering at Veritas Technologies where he was responsible for data protection appliance solutions, software defined storage, and application resiliency solutions. Prior to this, he was VP of Engineering at Seagate, and VP of Engineering at LSI Logic where he led teams in software and hardware development. Pravin has an Electrical Engineering Master’s degree from Santa Clara University.

Sam Cochrane, CFO of Sierra Wireless in charge of Finance, IT Networks and Security, will be taking on additional responsibilities including Human Resources and Facilities.

Roy McLean will take on the role of SVP Operations. Roy was previously SVP Customer Experience and Quality. All global operations will now be centralized under Roy’s leadership with additional resources to support the high quality and efficient production and delivery of all Sierra Wireless products.

Jim Ryan will take on the role of SVP Product, Partnerships and Marketing. Jim was previously SVP Partnerships, Marketing and GM for IoT Solutions. In addition to continuing his role as global head of Partnerships and Marketing, Jim will now lead product management for the entire Sierra Wireless global product and services portfolio. In this capacity, Jim will help ensure Sierra Wireless is focused on delivering the right solutions that best meet customers’ needs.

Steve Harmon will take on the role of SVP Global Sales. Steve was previously SVP Americas Sales. Consolidating the sales teams under one leader enables the team to optimize routes to market to best reach and serve customers efficiently and effectively.

Philippe Guillemette (CTO), Marc Overton (CSO and SVP EMEA and APAC Sales), James Armstrong (SVP and GM Enterprise Solutions), and Stefan Hockley (VP Global Human Resources) will be leaving the organization. Sierra Wireless would like to thank them for their valuable contributions and expertise over the years.

“Through these senior leadership changes, along with other measures to further improve efficiencies and performance, our team is aligned and focused on company profitability in 2022,” said Phil Brace, President and Chief Executive Officer of Sierra Wireless.

