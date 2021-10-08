The Schall Law Firm a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook, Inc. for violations of the securities laws. The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false andor misleading statements andor failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Facebook is the subject of a “60 Minutes” segment aired on October 3, 2021, …

The Schall Law Firm , a national shareholder rights litigation firm, announces that it is investigating claims on behalf of investors of Facebook, Inc. (“Facebook” or “the Company”) (NASDAQ: FB ) for violations of the securities laws.

The investigation focuses on whether the Company issued false and/or misleading statements and/or failed to disclose information pertinent to investors. Facebook is the subject of a “60 Minutes” segment aired on October 3, 2021, in which a company whistleblower made multiple allegations against the Company, including that it has misled the market about its efforts to combat misinformation. On October 4, 2021, the Company’s main platform and other platforms it owns including Instagram and WhatsApp suffered a massive outage that continued much of the day. The Company has not provided an explanation for the outage as of market close on the same day. Based on this news, shares of Facebook fell by as much as 6% in intraday trading.

If you are a shareholder who suffered a loss, click here to participate .

We also encourage you to contact Brian Schall of the Schall Law Firm, 2049 Century Park East, Suite 2460, Los Angeles, CA 90067, at 310-301-3335, to discuss your rights free of charge. You can also reach us through the firm’s website at www.schallfirm.com , or by email at brian@schallfirm.com .

The class in this case has not yet been certified, and until certification occurs, you are not represented by an attorney. If you choose to take no action, you can remain an absent class member.

The Schall Law Firm represents investors around the world and specializes in securities class action lawsuits and shareholder rights litigation.

This press release may be considered Attorney Advertising in some jurisdictions under the applicable law and rules of ethics.

View source version on businesswire.com: https://www.businesswire.com/news/home/20211008005443/en/

The Schall Law Firm

Brian Schall, Esq.

310-301-3335

info@schallfirm.com

www.schallfirm.com